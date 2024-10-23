Nikon Film and Photo Contest 2024-2025 officially announced with "inspire" theme

Nikon has revealed that the theme of its Nikon Film and Photo Contest 2024-2025 will be "inspire." The contest will have four categories: Single Photo, Photo Story, 5-Minute Film, and Super-Short Film.

The Single Photo category, as the name suggests, awards standalone images, while the Photo Story requirements are a series of two to five related images. For filmmakers, the 5-Minute Film category is for videos between three and five minutes long, while those entered into the Super Short Film award must be between 20 and 40 seconds. Any photographic or filmmaking equipment can be used in any of the categories.

As we previously reported, the Nikon Film and Photo Contest was renamed this year (it was previously known simply as the Nikon Film Contest), with the new title reflecting the global competition's expanding focus on bringing together photographers and filmmakers – both professional and amateur – from all over the world.

The contest began in 1969 – over half a century ago – and has become one of the world’s most respected and prestigious international competitions. For the 2023-2024 competition, more than 35,000 people from 180 countries submitted over 70,000 photos and films.

(Image credit: Nikon)

For the 2024-2025 competition, one Grand Prize will be awarded to the best entry in each of the four competition categories. In addition, two entries from each category will be selected for an Excellence Award, and three entries will receive a Special Encouragement Award. There is also a General Public Award for both photo and video, determined by public voting on entries that pass the second round of judging.

The Grand Prize award in all categories is ¥500,000 yen (around $3,350 / £2,550 / AU$5,000), a Nikon Z8 and a Z-series lens. Excellence Award winners take home a Nikon Z6 III plus lens (with those in film categories also receiving video accessories). Special Encouragement Award winners in the photography categories get a Nikon Z fc plus lens, while those in the film categories get a Nikon Z30, lens and video accessories. The General Public Award winners receive a Nikon Z50 and lens. In all cases, the lenses (and any accessories) are yet to be decided.

Heading the judging panel is Sarah Leen – the first female director of photography for National Geographic magazine, who said: "I am delighted to return as the lead judge for the 2024-2025 Nikon Film and Photo Contest. In my previous role, I was incredibly impressed by the outstanding quality of the photographs and films submitted. For this edition, we hope to see photography and filmmaking that inspire and connect us through powerful visual storytelling.”

“I encourage all photographers and filmmakers to submit their work, not only for the chance to win exceptional prizes but also for the opportunity to have their creations showcased to the public and members of our visual community. This could be a career-changing moment for you and your creative work.”

The Nikon Film and Photo Contest 2024-2025 is open to both professional and amateur photographers and filmmakers from around the world, regardless of age, gender, or nationality. The competition opens for submissions on October 30 at 13:00 JST (00:00 EDT / 04:00 GMT / 15:00 AEST) and entries will be accepted until February 17 2025 at 13:00 JST (00:00 EDT / 04:00 GMT / 15:00 AEST), with winners announced in September 2025.

Details for application guidelines and further announcements will be made on the competition's website and on its Facebook and Instagram social media channels.

