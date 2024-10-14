Ray-Ban buys Nikon? Share prices rocket

By
published

Ray-Ban and Oakley's parent company buys a stake in Nikon – and the stock market reacts very positively

Ray-Ban Aviators and a Nikon Z8, side by side with a green graph used to symbolise stock increases
Ray-Ban and Nikon, both heritage-rich brands and both focused on the creation of quality optics (Image credit: EssilorLuxottica / Nikon)

EssilorLuxottica SA has bought a 5.1% stake in Nikon, causing a boost in the imaging giant's shares.

According to Reuters, the Franco-Italian holding company, which owns luxury eyewear brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley and Persol, invested €170 million (approximately $187 / £142 / AU$275 million) in Nikon – and it's had an immediate effect on the imaging company's stock.

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

