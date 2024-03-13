The latest Nikon Z9 5.0 firmware makes the Nikon Z9 a whole new camera!

If you're a Nikon Z9 owner then you are used to having one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, and possibly the best camera for sports photography too, but you will be familiar with its firmware updates that have slowly been adding new features to the camera since its launch.

Well, today Nikon dropped firmware 5.0 for the Nikon Z9 and this firmware is so massive that it even came with its own press release – a sign, at least, that there are some features worth mentioning, so I'll go out on a limb and say it makes the Nikon Z9 even better!

(Image credit: Future)

In the official Nikon statement, the company stated:

"Nikon Corporation is pleased to announce the release of firmware version 5.00 for its flagship full-frame/FX-format mirrorless camera, the Nikon Z 9.

Firmware version 5.00, the fourth major update since the release of the Z 9, increases usability for sports photography by expanding the Auto Capture and High-Speed Frame Capture+ functions.

Portrait photography is also enhanced for more effective capture of the images photographers want, with the new Skin Softening and Portrait Impression Balance functions, and new Rich Tone Portrait Picture Control that enables rendering of details of the subject’s complexion with rich tones. Furthermore, the evolution of the Z 9 continues with improved operability achieved in response to feedback from professionals requesting increased speed and efficiency."

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

Let's dive a little deeper into some of the key areas of this new 5.0 firmware update, shall we?

One of the highlights is the new reserve function in Auto Capture. Now, you can set the shooting start date/time and duration in advance, which is super handy for conserving battery life. Even if you need to set up your camera well before you actually start shooting, you can rest assured that it'll be ready to go when you are.

The flexibility of Auto Capture has been ramped up too. Now, you can get even more creative with your shots by using the DX (24×16) image area, and there's even a new Airplanes AF subject-detection mode. Plus, they've added a neat little yellow frame display when the camera is on standby for shooting, which is a nice touch.

And that's not all! They've also thrown in a low-speed (C15) option to the High-Speed Frame Capture+ settings, making continuous shooting even smoother, with frequency presets for common LED lighting and signboards in the High-Frequency Flicker Reduction function. Now you can easily pick the perfect shutter speed and minimize the effects of high-frequency flicker.

(Image credit: Nikon Z9)

Nikon has also introduced a Rich Tone Portrait Picture Control, tailored for generating foundational images necessitating subsequent retouching, notably in scenarios like weddings and studio shoots. Additionally, a suite of features aimed at enhancing portrait photography, such as Portrait Impression Balance and Skin Softening, has been integrated.

Moreover, Nikon presents a range of Nikkor Z lenses, including the Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.2 S, Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.2 S, and Nikkor Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena, all adept at capturing portraits that faithfully convey the user’s creative vision.

Furthermore, the update brings enhanced convenience by enabling the use of the continuous LED light from the Profoto A10 as an AF-assist illuminator. Additionally, a new 'Prefer focus point (face priority)' option has been introduced for smoother navigation during image review with playback zoom activated.

There are also many other features added to enhance the operability of the Nikon Z9, which are too many to list here, but one handy feature I did see added was that the live view zoom had been increased to punch in now to 400%! It sounds a lot, but if you're shooting an impressive landscape or setting up a static shot for sports, you need to know, without a doubt, that everything is in focus!

We have seen a lot of big changes to the Nikon Z9 with firmware. Some brought features that should have been in the camera from the start, like 8K video, while other features have improved the capabilities of the camera. Now this new 5.0 firmware takes the Nikon Z9 to another level of operation that certainly has me excited, and I'm sure many Z9 owners too!

The company rounded off their release "Nikon will continuously meet users’ needs through firmware updates that expand the functionality of its cameras." Perhaps a promise of even more to come.