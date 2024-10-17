Winner of Nikon Small World photo competition is headache-inducing closeup of brain tumor

By
published

Now in its 50th year, Nikon's annual Small World contest puts the best photomicrography images under the microscope

Entrant to the Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition
Differentiated mouse brain tumor cells (actin, microtubules, and nuclei) (Image credit: Dr. Bruno Cisterna & Dr. Eric Vitriol / Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition)

The winners of the 50th annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition have been announced, and this year’s overall winner is an incredible microscopic image of brain tumor cells by Dr. Bruno Cisterna of Augusta University (with assistance from Dr. Eric Vitriol). 

The competition is run by Nikon Instruments, the arm of Nikon that manufactures microscopes and other scientific imaging equipment, and celebrates five decades of excellence in microscopy and digital imaging. In all, Nikon Small World recognized 87 photos out of thousands of entries from scientists and artists across the globe.

Section of a small intestine of a mouse (Image credit: Dr. Amy Engevik / Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition)

