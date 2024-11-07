Nikon sets sights on Gen Z with influencer and vlogger-friendly Z50 II

The new Nikon Z50 II has the same core specs as its predecessor, but is turbocharged with an Expeed 7 chip for Z9-like performance

Nikon has announced the long-awaited update for its first-ever crop-sensor mirrorless. The Nikon Z50 II is to replace the original Z50, half a decade after its launch in 2019.

Much of the headline specs remain unchanged, with the same 20.9MP image sensor, 100-51,200 ISO range and 11fps max shooting rate – and there's still no in-body image stabilizaton. But at its heart is the latest Expeed 7 processor, the same top-of-the-line chip found in the Nikon Z9, Z8, Z6 III and Zf full-frame cameras.

