Canon, Nikon and Leica join the Camera to Cloud revolution with the latest version of Adobe Frame.io

Frame.io 4 integrates into Lightroom with new C2C connectivity with Canon, Nikon, and Leica cameras

Following uptake by both Panasonic and Fujifilm, three more major camera brands have joined Adobe’s Frame.io C2C network, enabling automatic cloud backup straight from the camera – and now for the first time, photos are immediately synced directly into Lightroom.

What is C2C and what is Frame.io I hear many of you asking – let’s unpack. C2C stands for ‘Camera to Cloud’, and is the general term for uploading footage directly from a camera to online cloud storage. There are several services for doing this – most of the camera companies have their own version of C2C, and some cameras can upload directly to online storage such as Google Drive. However, Adobe’s Frame.io is slowly becoming the industry standard for C2C uploads with its well-recognized performance and collaboration tools.

