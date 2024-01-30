96MP images, 6K video… could these rumored specs for the Nikon Z6 III be real?

Rumors continue to spread like wildfire as the photography world anticipates the announcement of the new Nikon Z6 III, but recent whispers have revealed a list of specifications that may simultaneously please and deflate awaiting Nikon enthusiasts.

The Nikon Z6 II has been much loved by the community since its release in late 2020, which has caused countless Nikon rumors to circulate about its successor, thought to be imminent. Although nothing official has been revealed by Nikon, rumors of the new specifications have been spread among sites and discussion boards.

It makes for interesting reading, with a number of specs very similar to the Nikon Zf. Highlights include a 24.5MP sensor, 7 stops of in-body image stabilization, pixel shift high-resolution photography (which would produce 96MP images), burst shooting at up to 40fps full-frame or 120fps, and 12-bit 6K 60p and 4K 120p.

The Nikon Z6 II was released back in 2020 (Image credit: Nikon)

The list of specifications comes from a Weibo user, the same user who also provided a rumored list of specs for the Canon EOS R1, which are still to be confirmed. The specs are as follows:

• Accelerated FX picture 24.5 Megapixels BSI CMOS Sensor

• Expeed 7 processor

• Same form factor as the Z8

• Easy-to-use multi-angle LCD screen, bright EVF

• Optimized ergonomics

• 7 stops IBIS, better than Zf optimized video stabilization

• Pixel displacement high-resolution photography

• Double data flow AF system, updated focus algorithms and methods, better AF than Zf and Z8

• FX picture with the highest 40fps electronic shutter consecutive shot with 120fps DX picture electronic shutter

• 6K 60p & 4K 120p 12-bit N-RAW recording

• 4K H.265 10-bit MOV video, which can be an FX picture of 6K after sampling 4K, or a DX picture with a maximum of 120p.

• 4K ProRes 4:2:2 HQ 10 MOV video, up to 4K/60p

• Two card slots supporting CFexpress B, SD UHS-II

• Support WiFi 2.4/5 GHz, Bluetooth LE connection

Nikon Z6 II Essential Movie Kit (Image credit: Matt Higgs)

If these rumors are true, the Z6 III will no doubt be an upgrade on the previous model, but is it enough to compete with similar models from other brands?

The improved AF will always be a welcome addition, especially after the rocky start of the Nikon Z series cameras had with it, and coupled with the improved IBIS and video recording capabilities, the Nikon Z6 III may become a major competitor among the best hybrid cameras, an area of the market Nikon has yet to establish itself.

While the rumors offer an updated version of the Z6 II, they don't seem to be breaking any new ground. Nikon seems to be playing catch-up instead of paving a new path in the market, with the rumored specs similar to that of the Canon EOS R6 II that was released over a year ago.

Again, these are rumors and are by no means verified by Nikon, but I will be interested to see what Nikon users think of them – especially if they turn out to be true.

