Nikon launches record-breaking full-frame Z 28-400mm superzoom - and it's a bargain!

Nikon has announced a new full-frame superzoom for its Z-mount mirrorless that sets a new range for an all-in-one zoom lens. The Nikkor Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR offers a phenomenal 14.2x zoom ratio - which beats all other contenders for its reach.

The lens is designed for use on full-frame cameras, but its size, weight and price means that you will also be able to used on APS-C DX Nikon cameras, such as the Z50 and Zfc. On these DX models, the effective focal range becomes 42-600mm.

Superzoom lenses offer an all-on-one lens solution, that offers wide-angel and telephoto focal lengths in the one zoom. With this lens, anyone can effortlessly capture the finest details and facial expressions of distant subjects, opening up new possibilities for your photography or filmmaking. The longest range superzoom previously available for Nikon cameras was the Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD - but that could only be used on Nikon F-mount DX-format DSLRs.

The 14.2x superzoom has a customizable control ring for smooth, clickless adjustment of aperture, ISO, exposure compensation or manual focus (Image credit: Nikon)

Whether you're shooting sporting events, amusement park attractions, or parade shows where the subject's distance varies continuously, this lens allows anyone to adapt to any situation with ease. Its versatility means I could rely on just this one lens to capture a wide range of scenes, eliminating the need to switch between multiple lenses.

What's more, the Nikkor Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR excels in close-up photography, with a minimum focus distance of just 0.2m at the widest angle and 1.2m at the maximum telephoto position, while also offering a maximum reproduction ratio of 0.35x. It therefore promises to be able to can subjects in exquisite detail, whether it's delicate plants or intricate tabletop scenes.

Despite its impressive telephoto reach of up to 400mm, this lens maintains a very compact and lightweight design, weighing only approximately 725g / 1.59 lbs this portability makes it the perfect lens for travel and everyday use, allowing you to carry it wherever you go without feeling weighed down - making this the perfect lens for content creators wanting to shoot video while out on location.

The Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR comes with a square-shaped lens hood that can inverted to save space when storing or using the lens (Image credit: Nikon)

Additionally, the Nikkor Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR features a stepping motor (STM) for fast autofocus drive, ensuring quick and accurate focusing on moving subjects, Its vibration reduction function provides the equivalent of a 5.0-stop increase in shutter speed, minimizing blur and allowing for sharp handheld shots even in challenging conditions.

The lens supports linear manual focus operation, making it easy to focus precisely on your intended subject during video recording, enhancing the quality of your videography no end.

(Image credit: Nikon)

I'm excited about Nikon's commitment to pushing the boundaries of optical performance and meeting the evolving needs of photographers or filmmakers like myself. With the Nikkor Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR, Nikon is not just providing a lens; they're empowering users to explore new possibilities.

Nikon already has two superzooms in its ever-expanding Z-mount lens range - the Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR for full-frame cameras, and the Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR for APS-C models.

I can see this being a very popular lens with many beginners, content creators, and anyone in between who just wants one lens to cover a vast array of distances whenever the mood or situation strikes. Also, filmmakers will be thrilled, as I think this lens could be used in any situation and again cover so many different scenarios that this lens might just be on their camera forever, with no need to change it - and I like that!

Pre-order and Pricing

The Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR will go on sale from mid-April for $1,299 / £1,399 / AU$2,199 - and will come with a rectangular lens hood.



