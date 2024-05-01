Nikon's retro Zf model gets new firmware update version 1.20

Continuing its run of firmware updates, Nikon has just announced new improvements to its mirrorless nostalgic throwback camera the Zf.

A modern classic, the Nikon Zf was reviewed very fondly by our reviews editor last year, who argued the model “will immediately win over any vintage camera enthusiast.”

An improvement on the Nikon Z fc, the Zf is thought to be one of the best retro cameras on the market at the moment with its beautiful retro design, manual dials, full frame sensor, and autofocus smarts from the flagship Z9.

Nikon gave the retro Zf its first firmware update in November last year, the 1.10, adding only one new feature and a lone bug fix. This included an issue with the live view display in the viewfinder, and adding slow-motion video recording.

This time, however, the firmware update brings quite a few new changes, including multiple bug fixes. Here are the update notes from Nikon:

Nikon Zf changes from previous firmware (Ver.1.20)



New Additions

The color temperature for the first shot will now be applied to the rest of the series of photos taken in pixel shift photography – when the white balance is set to ‘Auto’ or ‘Natural light auto’

Changed the default values for the following settings displayed when connecting wirelessly

- Encryption keys

- The password displayed after the camera’s default settings are restored

Bug Fixes

Releasing the shutter with the monitor in the storage position sometimes would not darken the viewfinder if ‘Silent mode’ was ‘On’ and the NEF (RAW) or RAW + JPEG / HEIF option was selected for ‘Image quality’

Noise could sometimes be noticeable in the live view display during photography and video recording, as well as in the shadows of pictures taken and videos recorded when ‘Set Picture Control’ was set to ‘Deep Tone Monochrome’ and a positive value selected for ‘Contrast’ and negative for ‘Brightness’

The camera would sometimes stop responding when videos recorded under certain conditions were operated with actions such as rewinding or advancing during playback

Nikon offers the following instructions on its website.

Download the firmware file - Z_f_0120.bin - to your computer

Using a card reader, copy “Z_f_0120.bin” to a memory card that has been formatted by the camera

Note: Be sure to copy the firmware to the root (top-most) directory of the memory card. The camera will not recognize the new firmware if it is placed in a folder under the root directory

Insert the memory card into the camera and turn the camera on

Select ‘Firmware version’ in the ‘Setup menu’ and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the firmware update

Once the update is complete, turn the camera off and remove the memory card

Confirm that the firmware has been updated to the new version

Read more about the best mirrorless cameras, and the best Nikon cameras available.