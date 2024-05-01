Nikon's retro Zf model gets new firmware update version 1.20

By Leonie Helm
published

The Nikon Zf has received its second ever firmware update, version 1.20, and it's full of bug fixes

Nikon Zf being held in reviewer's hands
(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Continuing its run of firmware updates, Nikon has just announced new improvements to its mirrorless nostalgic throwback camera the Zf. 

A modern classic, the Nikon Zf was reviewed very fondly by our reviews editor last year, who argued the model “will immediately win over any vintage camera enthusiast.”  

