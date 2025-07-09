A trail camera will let you see wildlife like you've never seen it before – and you can now buy one for less on Prime Day!
These are the best Prime Day Trail Camera deals I've found so far
Amazon’s big Prime Day sale is well underway, but runs through until July 11 - and while the headline Prime Day camera deals are drawing attention, the nature and hunting fans (and even scientists) might have some serious interest in the trail camera bargains.
If you’ve been thinking about starting your own SpringWatch, now’s the perfect time to grab one at a serious discount.
- See all of today's best Amazon camera deals
- Amazon's best Trail Camera Deals 🇺🇸
- Amazon UK's best Trail Camera Deals 🇬🇧
While camera deals can be a bit hit-or-miss during Prime Day, animal fans (as well as the similar category bird feeder cams) tend to see consistently strong offers every year.
These clever little devices can be hidden in your yard, land, or woods near (or far from) your home and help bring nature up close, offering a live window into the habits of wildlife near you. Many now come with app connectivity, night vision, and motion alerts.
If you're hunting the best nature photos, they’re brilliant tools for scouting animal behaviour, or just enjoying the quiet rhythm of woodland life. When paired with a good set of binoculars, you’ve got a perfect wildlife-watching setup that’s great all year round.
I’ve handpicked the best Prime Day bird feeder camera deals I’ve seen so far - genuinely good value from trusted brands. I’ll be updating this page as more deals roll in, so check back regularly if you’re looking to add a bit more nature to your everyday.
🇺🇸 Best Trail Cam deals in US
SAVE $20 at Amazon. This camera with 4G LTE cellular connection capability can be controlled remotely from the app, from where 1080P video or 36MP photos can be downloaded. Detection range is up to 100 ft (30m) plus you can get alerts to your phone as soon as there is anything to look at.
✅ App with alerts when there are new images
📸 36MP camera
💾 8GB Built-in storage
SAVE $50 at Amazon. Representing good value, you can set up four cameras that only require 4AA batteries each, thanks to this bundle. Admittedly the cameras don't have built-in monitors, just simple segment LCDs for settings, but that's all you need
✅ 4x cameras in pack
📸 24MP camera
💾 SD Card storage
SAVE $96 at Amazon. A camera you can remotely direct, and can be used for security or animal watching. This has the advantage that the creator, Reolink, also offers extensive security software for computers and phones for live monitoring. Instant notifications of movement is boosted with a camera that – if you set it up properly – will never run out of power thanks to the solar panel.
✅ Pan and tilt the camera using the app
📸 4K UHD video camera / 8MP
💾 32GB SD card included
🇬🇧 Best Trail Cam deals in UK
SAVE £55 at Amazon. With strong wi-fi capable of up to 15m / 45ft in open areas, this device should work at the bottom of plenty of gardens without resorting to a cellular contract, producing crisp 64 MP images. The 1296p video offers better resolution than many, too.
✅ Use from your living room
📸 64MP camera
💾 32GB SD card included
SAVE £79.99 at Amazon. A camera you can remotely direct, and can be used for security or animal watching. This has the advantage that the creator, Reolink, also offers extensive security software for computers and phones for live monitoring. Instant notifications of movement is boosted with a camera that – if you set it up properly – will never run out of power thanks to the solar panel.
✅ Pan and tilt the camera using the app
📸 4K UHD video camera / 8MP
💾 32GB SD card included
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.