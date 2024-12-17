Old dogs, new tricks: Nikon updates firmware on eight-year-old D500 and D5600
Proving there's still life in the old dogs yet, Nikon releases firmware to keep old DSLRs up to date with enhanced password security
Nikon has updated two aging DSLRs with firmware updates to fix potential password vulnerabilities, so if you have either a Nikon D500 or Nikon D5600 then you should update their firmware at the earliest opportunity.
The midrange APS-C sensor Nikon D5600 gets firmware version 1.20. This update from the previous firmware version 1.10 changes the default password that is displayed in the network connection function. Once the new firmware has been applied, selecting Setup Menu > Wi-Fi > Reset Connection Settings will change the default password.
The Nikon D500 – the fast APS-C sensor DSLR aimed at sports and wildlife shooters – gets firmware version 1.40. The main change over the previous firmware version 1.31 is that it changes the default password displayed on the connection menu after all the camera's settings are reset.
These might seem like minor updates, but anything that safeguards your camera with password protection is well work the trouble of installing.
Nikon firmware updates are straightforward to apply. You can download them via the links above to a Mac or PC. Then you need to copy them into the topmost folder of a memory card, pop it into your camera, and select Setup Menu > Firmware Version. Following the on-screen instructions will complete the firmware update.
Although both cameras are no longer in production, you can still find the odd new one if you shop around, and of course many are available to buy as secondhand bargains.
And it's great to see that, while Nikon's focus is on its Z-series mirrorless range, it's still looking after owners of older DSLRs that have long since been discontinued.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.