While Amazon Prime Day is dominating the headlines, not everyone wants to shop at Amazon – and that's totally fair. With Prime-only offers everywhere you look, it can feel like your options are limited. But they're not. If you would rather buy from a US-based, trusted, specialist retailer, B&H Photo Video has you covered.

If you've been looking for a versatile, high-performance zoom lens, the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S is now available for just $2,296.95 at B&H.

So you can save a massive $400 on the Z lens' previous price tag of $2,696.95. That's a serious discount on what we've called in our review "probably the best 70-200mm zoom in the world."

On top of that, you also get a free Chiaro Pro 77mm 98-UVATS UV Filter – perfect for protecting your new high-end glass. And – just if you're curious – Amazon can't match this price for the lens alone.

The Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S is one of the best telephoto lenses on the market, but it doesn't come cheap. Normally priced at $2,696.95, it's a premium bit of kit aimed at serious photographers.

This lens isn't just sharp – it's next-level sharp. It features 32 elements in 18 groups, including two aspherical elements, six ED (extra-low dispersion) elements, a fluorite element, and Nikon's advanced SR (short-wavelength refractive) element. In practice, that means stunning clarity, excellent contrast, and minimal chromatic aberration – even wide open at f/2.8.

Autofocus is smooth, silent, and incredibly fast, making it just as useful for video work as it is for photography. Unlike many S-line lenses that rely on the camera body for stabilization, this one features built-in optical VR (vibration reduction), which keeps your shots steady even at the long end of the zoom.

This lens is also weather-sealed and built to handle the demands of professional use. It's a true workhorse – perfect for everything from portraits and weddings to sports, wildlife, and landscapes.

So if you've been eyeing this lens but held off because of the price, now's your chance. With $400 instant savings at Wex, you're not only getting a world-class zoom lens for less – you're supporting a specialist US retailer and skipping the Amazon chaos altogether. (Plus, you might even save so much that you can buy a second lens or a new accessory).

