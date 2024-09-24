Nikon Z6 III gets its second firmware update

Nikon has launched its second firmware update for the Nikon Z6 III, its latest camera release. Since the Z6 III boasts some of the most advanced camera tech on the market and is one of the best mirrorless cameras available right now, it's not surprising that this update represents a couple of light tweaks, rather than a bonafide overhaul.

The Nikon Z6 III is a full-frame hybrid camera and part of the Big N's mirrorless Z-Series range. It boasts an incredible roster of features, including a partially stacked 24.5-MP CMOS sensor, up to eight stops of IBIS, 120-fps burst speeds, video topping at 6K/60p, with 10x slow-motion video via 240p Full HD. Talk about a photo-and-video hybrid behemoth!

Nikon Z6 III firmware version 1.02 fixes

• Failure to record video correctly on some CFexpress memory cards fixed

• Error when uploading pictures via Ethernet fixed

How to update your Nikon camera's firmware couldn’t be easier. You simply find your desired update via Nikon's Download Center, download the '.bin' file for your desired operating system, copy it to a formatted memory card, pop the memory card in your camera, head into the Setup Menu and select 'Firmware version' and hit update.

Keeping your camera's firmware up to date is the best way to avoid any bugs, while also taking advantage of new features. Heck, Nikon famously revolutionized the original Nikon Z6 and Nikon Z7 via a firmware update that greatly improved its first-generation mirrorless autofocusing system.

