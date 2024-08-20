Nikon introduces new features to 5 Nikkor Z-mount lenses via firmware

By
published

Nikon adds a linear manual focusing option to 5 Nikkor Z-mount lenses providing more finely tuned adjustments

Nikon Nikkor Z 28-75mm f/2.8
Nikon Nikkor Z 28-75mm f/2.8 (Image credit: James Artaius)

Nikon has rolled out new firmware to 5 of its Z-mount Nikkor lenses, adding a much-longed-for feature for all manual focus shooters.

Linear focus has now been added as an option when manually focusing with the focus ring – in addition to the default non-linear focus – making it easier to make fine adjustments.

Kalum Carter
Staff Writer
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

