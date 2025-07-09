Looks like Canon may be launching a new compact camera this year – and I'm excited!

A new compact model featuring an EVF, built-in flash, and a bit more zoom than the V1 would be a welcome addition!

There's nothing new in that compact cameras are popular these days, and it seems Canon – after discontinuing several compact models – is jumping fully aboard the train again. It looks like we may well be getting a new "G" series PowerShot soon, a line known as Canon's premium flagship compact cameras. The new model, according to the rumors, will designed with a focus on photography (not video-first as it was the case with Canon's recently-launched PowerShot V1).

Canon Rumors, a site that's often spot-on, recently shared that Canon aims to release a new G series PowerShot before the year wraps up. That's exciting news for anyone who's been missing a photography-focused compact from Canon.

A few months ago, I mentioned the discontinuation of the popular PowerShot SX740 HS. That model's departure sparked hope for a new compact superzoom in Canon's lineup. But which series would it belong to – G, Z, SX, or the fresh V line? Now, it looks like the answer is clear.

Earlier this year, Canon introduced the PowerShot V1. While it's a sleek, compact camera, it's clearly designed with vloggers in mind – featuring video-centric features and a 16-50mm lens with no superzoom reach (in contrast, the SX740 HS had a 24-960mm optic). So, for photography, the V1 doesn't quite hit the mark.

That's why a potential new G series model has many of us excited. The G line has always prioritized photography performance, and introducing a new model to the market would fill a gap that Canon fans have felt for a while.

Just to recap, here are some of the G series compacts Canon has discontinued over the years:

- PowerShot G1 X Mark II

- PowerShot G1 X Mark III

- PowerShot G3 XPowerShot G5 X

- PowerShot G5 Mark II

- PowerShot G7 X Mark II

- PowerShot G9 X

- PowerShot G9 X Mark II

According to Canon Rumors, we probably won't see an entirely new G series lineup this time around. But even a single new model featuring an EVF, built-in flash, and a bit more zoom than the V1 would be a welcome addition. It's also expected to include standard video capabilities.

