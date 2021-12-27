March 2021: Sony marches on, announcing the FE 50mm F1.2 G Master

Sony turned 60 back in March, in as much as it unveiled its 60th E-mount lens. To the astonishment of many, it managed to shoehorn a super-fast f/1.2 aperture into the admittedly bulky form factor of the FE 50mm F1.2 G Master.

That’s quite an achievement considering that such a feat was considered impossible in some quarters, due to the relatively small diameter of Sony’s E-mount flange. Winning through, the new lens goes head-to-head with competing mirrorless mount 50mm f/1.2 primes from Canon and Nikon.

(Image credit: Future)

For those hankering after something more compact and lightweight to hang on their Sony mirrorless bodies, the company also announced new FE 24mm f/2.8 G, 40mm f/2.5 G and 50mm f/2.5 G primes. The trio is designed with size in mind, or rather the lack of it, a telltale sign being the 49mm filter thread that’s common to all three lenses. They’re also very similar in size and weigh around 170g a piece.



At the other end of the scale in every way, March saw the launch of the Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm f/4.5 TC1.25x IS Pro. It’s a monster of a Micro Four Thirds lens, complete with an integrated tele-converter, delivering an ‘effective’ zoom range of 375-1000mm in full-frame terms. The price tag is pretty hefty too, but the Olympus undercuts similar full-frame super-telephotos from Canon and Nikon.

Not everything about the Micro Four Thirds is compact and lightweight, as amply demonstrated by the new Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm f/4.5 TC1.25x IS Pro (Image credit: Olympus)

Following on from the previous month’s announcement of Leica’s relatively weighty APO-Summicron-SL 28 f/2 ASPH, the company launched the APO-Summicron-M 35 f/2 ASPH in March. Befitting M-series rangefinder cameras, rather than L-mount bodies, the new lens is typically small and lightweight. In fact, it’s the company’s most compact 35mm prime of all time.



Venus Optics certainly wasn’t standing still in March, racing ahead with four more announcements, this time for ultra-fast Argus f/0.95 primes, including a 25mm for Micro Four Thirds, a 33mm for APS-C, and a pair of 35mm and 45mm lenses for full-frame cameras.



Our March review-fest included full tests of the Laowa 15mm f/4.5 Zero-D Shift, Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG DN Art, Sony FE 24mm f/2.8 G, Sony FE 40mm f/2.5 G, Sony FE 50mm f/2.5 G and the Sony FE 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 G Master OSS, which kept us out of mischief momentarily.

The dinky little FE 24mm f/2.8 G was one of three compact Sony lenses that we tested in March, along with the comparatively bulky FE 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 G Master OSS (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

