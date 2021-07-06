The best lens for portraits in 2021: our pick of the best 85mm lenses right now

Ask a pro photographer what's the best lens for portraits, and they'll almost certainly say an 85mm. Also known as short telephotos, these lenses confer a number of advantages for anyone looking to shoot portraits.

The main reason is the perspective provided by an 85mm. When mounted on a full-frame camera body (meaning it'll provide the focal length on the box), an 85mm produces a flattering perspective of facial features. Wider lenses will tend to stretch them out horizontally, which can produce some fun perspectives, but isn't all that conducive to making someone look and feel beautiful.

The short telephoto length of an 85mm also enables an optimal working distance between photographer and subject. A 50mm requires you to get a little closer than a subject might be comfortable with, while anything too long (more than 135mm or so) will require you to stand weirdly far away and shout your instructions. Okay, that's a bit of an exaggeration, but the point stands: 85mm is the way to go.

If you're using a smaller sensor than full-frame, remember that the effective focal length will increase. An 85mm lens is still good on APS-C as it will provide an equivalent focal length of 127.5mm, which works nicely for head-and-shoulders images. However if you're on Micro Four Thirds, the focal length will double to 170mm, which is probably a little long. A 45mm lens (doubling to 90mm) would be a better choice.

But whatever focal length you end up choosing, the other half of the picture is that you need a wide maximum aperture. Also referred to as fast apertures, these allow for the creation of a shallow depth of field, meaning you can keep your subject sharp while blurring the background, really making them stand out. We'd go so far as to say this is essential for portraiture.

The larger a maximum aperture you can get, the better. There are some fabulous f/1.2 and f/1.4 lenses out there from Canon, Nikon and Sony, but these do come with a pretty hefty price tag, and are probably only worth it if you're a professional shooter. Most manufacturers make an 85mm f/1.8, and this will be enough to work with if your budget is tight. It's definitely worth looking to third-party manufacturers too, as the likes of Sigma, Samyang and Tamron make some competitively priced lenses that can be a great option.

We've included lenses at all price points, from all different manufacturers, in our guide to the best portrait lenses., here are the best portrait lenses you can buy right now.

The best lens for portraits in 2021

Canon

(Image credit: Canon)

This is one of only two 85mm lenses for Canon cameras that features image stabilization, the other being a Tamron. Build quality is pretty epic, including a shock-absorbing front barrel, weather-seals and fluorine coatings on the front and rear elements. The ability to shoot portraits in the rain might seem superfluous but wedding photographers would disagree. The optical path is based on 14 elements and features Canon’s high-tech Air Sphere Coating which further reduces ghosting and flare.

At 950g, this lens is smaller and lighter than the competing Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG HSM | A, which lacks stabilization. It feels well-balanced on chunky full-frame DSLRs like the 6D Mark II and 5D Mark IV, with excellent handling characteristics.

Wide-aperture sharpness is marginally less magnificent than from the Sigma 85mm Art lens but still pretty extraordinary. The quality of bokeh is exceptional, with super-smooth blur and particularly minimal longitudinal or ‘bokeh’ fringing. The aperture remains more well-rounded when stopping down a little, compared with Canon’s EF f/1.2 and f/1.8 lenses for DSLRs.

(Image credit: Sigma)

This Sigma is available for a variety of mounts, including Canon EF. It's a weighty proposition for an 85mm f/1.4 lens, at 1,130g. Typical of Sigma’s Art series, it’s designed for premium image quality without any concessions to compactness. The complex optical path is based on 14 elements, including an aspherical element at the rear and two SLD (Special Low Dispersion) elements, placed at the centre and towards the front. Autofocus is based on a ring-type ultrasonic system. Sigma’s Art lenses are immaculately well-built but, unlike some of them, this one adds the extra bonus of weather-seals.

Autofocus is both fast and accurate. Sharpness across the entire image frame is hugely impressive, even when shooting wide-open, which is a real challenge for a ‘fast’ f/1.4 lens. We’ve noticed a little ‘onion ring’ effect in the bokeh of some Sigma Art lenses but it’s particularly negligible in this one. Bokeh remains super-smooth when stopping down, helped by a well-rounded 9-blade diaphragm.

(Image credit: Canon)

The RF 85mm f/1.2 looks ludicrously large on a svelte EOS R-series body, and is massively expensive to buy. But while it’s big in build and price, it’s utterly supersized in terms of image quality and all-round performance.

The highly complex optical path includes aspherical and UD (Ultra-low Dispersion) elements, the same Air Sphere Coating that’s featured in the latest EF 85mm f/1.4 lens, plus BR (Blue spectrum Refractive) optics. The overall aim is to maximise wide-aperture sharpness and contrast, while keeping both lateral and longitudinal chromatic aberrations, ghosting, flare and distortion to an absolute minimum.

Build quality is super-sturdy and includes weather-seals and fluorine coatings on the front and rear elements. The ring-type ultrasonic autofocus system is fast and has an electronically coupled manual focus ring that operates with smooth precision. Another addition is the ‘control ring’ which can be customised for a variety of functions.

Image sharpness is astonishingly high in the central region of the frame, even when shooting wide-open. Longitudinal or ‘bokeh’ fringing is incredibly well controlled when shooting wide-open and becomes entirely negligible even when narrowing the aperture just a little. The overall quality of bokeh is simply unbeatable, and defocused points of light remain particularly well-rounded when stopping down.

(Image credit: Tamron)

4. Tamron SP 85mm f/1.8 Di VC USD This may be a relatively 'slow' 85mm prime, but there are some high-tech features Specifications Mount: Canon EF, Nikon F, Sony A Elements/groups: 13/9 Diaphragm blades: 9 Autofocus: Ultrasonic (ring-type) Stabilizer: Yes Min focus distance: 0.8m Max magnification: 0.14x Filter thread: 67mm Dimensions (WxL): 85x91mm Weight: 700g Reasons to buy + Optically stabilized + Generally decent image quality Reasons to avoid - Wide open sharpness not the best - 'Only' f/1.8 max aperture

Tamron's entry may have a relatively ‘slow’ f/1.8 aperture rating, but it can still deliver beautiful bokeh, matching most f/1.4 lenses for smoothness. Build quality is stout, with a strong metal barrel and weather-seals. It’s certainly no lightweight at 700g, and is noticeably heavier than Canon’s rival EF 85mm f/1.8 USM.

Extra features include two types of nano-structure coating, which work in tandem to keep ghosting and flare at a minimum. There's also a fast and highly accurate ring-type ultrasonic autofocus system and Tamron’s proprietary VC (Vibration Compensation) optical stabilization system. The aperture is controlled by a 9-blade diaphragm which is more well-rounded than in many competing optics.

Sharpness isn’t exceptional when shooting wide-open, but it’s slightly better than in the Canon EF 85mm f/1.8 USM at the centre, and much better towards the edges and corners. Bokeh fringing is very negligible, as is lateral chromatic aberration and distortion. Add the bonus of stabilization for consistently sharp handheld shots, and the Tamron is a smart buy.

(Image credit: Samyang)

Samyang has made quite a successful model out of making budget-friendly lenses for full-frame systems, and the Samyang AF 85mm f/1.4 RF is an impressively refined version of this formula. It may not be quite at the level of Canon's own RF 85mm f/1.2, but at half the weight and a quarter of the price, it's hard to complain.

The Samyang AF 85mm f/1.4 RF acquits itself well optically, producing images of pleasing sharpness even when full wide open. The focusing action works well, with relatively little hunting, and the mechanism is extremely quiet, though not quite silent. It's got the 12-pin connection characteristic of RF-mount, so you do get the pleasing speeds the system is known for, though one thing that's missing is the in-camera optical correction; the EOS R cameras recognise the lens, but don't have any profiles for it. That might be coming in a future update, or it might not.

Weather-sealing is a pleasing addition to this lens, and it's a really solid choice for portraiture. If you're on a budget and looking for a reliable 85mm, this is a great choice. Also, if you need to save even more, consider Samyang's previous manual-focus only version, the Samyang MF 85mm f/1.4 RF.

(Image credit: Canon)

Let’s face it, most of us are not purely portrait photographers, so it makes sense not to spend a fortune on a ‘portrait lens’ that we might not use very often, and to buy one that’s reasonably compact and lightweight, for popping in a spare corner of a gadget bag.

This Canon lens is ideal on both counts, costing a small fraction of any other Canon 85mm lens and being very much more lightweight, at just 425g. Originally launched nearly 30 years ago for 35mm film SLRs, the lens has certainly stood the test of time and is equally viable for digital bodies.

The optical path is fairly simple, based on nine elements in seven groups, but includes Super Spectra coatings to reduce ghosting and flare. The ring-type ultrasonic autofocus system is fast, whisper-quiet and has the usual full-time manual override with a purely mechanical linkage. Handling is good and the lens feels well-built although, typical of non-L-series models, it’s not weather-sealed and you have to buy the hood separately.

Given the modest aperture rating, sharpness isn’t particularly impressive when shooting wide-open but still sufficient for plenty of detail in the eyes. Colour fringing and distortion are minimal. The quality of bokeh is very pleasing when shooting wide-open but the 8-blade diaphragm isn’t quite as well rounded as in some competing lenses, tending to give a noticeable octagonal shape to defocused points of light and bright objects when you stop down a little.

(Image credit: Canon)

7. Canon EF 85mm f/1.2L USM II A solid and high-performing Canon 85mm, but falls slightly short on value Specifications Mount: Canon EF Elements/groups: 8/7 Diaphragm blades: 8 Autofocus: Ultrasonic (ring-type) Stabilizer: No Min focus distance: 0.95m Max magnification: 0.11x Filter thread: 72mm Dimensions (WxL): 92x84mm Weight: 1,025g Reasons to buy + Capable of ultra-tight depth of field + Rugged build quality Reasons to avoid - Autofocus could be quicker - Image quality not great at f/1.2

Ideal if you want to literally focus all of the attention on the eye, even if the rest of a portrait sitter’s face goes soft, this lens delivers an ultra-tight depth of field.

Autofocus is pretty sluggish, though it is improved in this Mark II edition, compared with the original lens. Unusually for a ring-type ultrasonic autofocus system, the manual focus ring is coupled electronically rather than mechanically. It’s a clever design flourish, because accurate focusing is highly critical with such a tight depth of field at f/1.2. The focus ring’s electronic encoder enables much greater precision for manual focusing than in the vast majority of autofocus lenses.

Build quality is of a fully pro-grade standard but lacks the weather-seals that usually adorn L-series optics. Weighing in at 1,025g, it’s slightly heavier than Canon's EF 85mm f/1.4L IS USM, but lighter than the Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art.

Sharpness is pretty mediocre when shooting wide-open, even at the centre of the frame, but picks up well when reducing the aperture by small amounts to f/1.4 and f/1.8. Bokeh fringing is clearly visible when shooting wide-open, around the outlines of in-focus objects against defocused areas.

(Image credit: Samyang)

This is one of only two Samyang autofocus lenses for Canon DSLRs, and the only 85mm in the Samyang range. Build quality feels solid and robust, and comes complete with weather-seals. It’s a relatively short and light lens - at 485g, it’s not much heavier than Canon’s EF 85mm f/1.8 USM and is a similar size.

Like the Samyang manual lens for EOS R-series cameras, this autofocus lens for DSLRs includes a hybrid aspherical element and Ultra Multi Coating. However, there’s no need for an aperture control ring as onboard electronics enable full communication and aperture adjustment from the camera body. The autofocus system is driven by a Dual LSM (Linear Supersonic Motor), similar to the linear ‘stepping motors’ used in a number of recent Canon lenses. As such, manual focusing and override of autofocus is courtesy an electronically coupled control ring.

Autofocus proved quick and consistently reliable in our tests, while ‘fly by wire’ manual focusing is smooth and precise. Centre-sharpness is a bit lacklustre at f/1.4 but gets into its stride at f/2. However, sharpness is downright disappointing towards the edges of the frame. Even so, that’s not necessarily a deal-breaker for a portrait lens. Bokeh is of good quality wide-open, and remains so when stopping down a little, thanks to a well-rounded 9-blade diaphragm.

Nikon

(Image credit: Nikon)

With its relatively modest f/1.8 aperture rating, this lens enables great quality while maintaining a reasonably compact and lightweight construction that compliments Z-series mirrorless cameras. In the 85mm sector, however, a slightly faster aperture is often preferred, so this Nikon Z lens has something to prove.

Quality optics include two ED (Extra-low Dispersion) elements and Nano Crystal Coat. There are no aspherical elements, but this can be a bonus for bokeh. Up-market build quality includes comprehensive weather-seals, and autofocus is courtesy of a quick yet virtually silent stepping motor. The large, electronically-coupled control ring enables high-precision manual focusing and can also be used for adjusting the likes of aperture and exposure compensation.

In terms of image quality, sharpness and contrast across the entire frame are simply spectacular, even when shooting wide-open. Meanwhile, bokeh is absolutely gorgeous and noticeably smoother than from Nikon’s AF-S 85mm f/1.4G, with better rounded defocused points of light. Resistance to ghosting and flare is also remarkably good.

(Image credit: Sigma)

Frankly enormous for an 85mm f/1.4 lens, this Sigma weighs in at 1,130g. Typical of Sigma’s Art series, the design is firmly focused on image quality without any concessions to reducing size and weight. The complex optical path consists of 14 elements, inclduing an aspherical element and two SLD (Special Low Dispersion) elements. Autofocus is based on a ring-type ultrasonic autofocus and is both speedy and precise.

Sigma’s Art lenses are all immaculately well-built and, unlike some of them, this one adds the bonus of weather-seals. However, you don't get optical image stabilization.

We're particularly impressed by the corner-to-corner image sharpness of this Sigma, which is pin-sharp even when shooting wide-open. Bokeh is also beautifully smooth, helped by a well-rounded 9-blade diaphragm, and there's little sign of any ‘onion ring’ effect that we've noticed from some Sigma Art lenses in the past.

(Image credit: Tamron)

3. Tamron SP 85mm f/1.8 Di VC USD A high-tech lens that's unusual amongst 85mm primes thanks to its image stabilisation Specifications Mount: Nikon F, Canon EF, Sony A Elements/groups: 13/9 Diaphragm blades: 9 Autofocus: Ultrasonic (ring-type) Stabilizer: Yes Min focus distance: 0.8m Max magnification: 0.14x Filter thread: 67mm Dimensions (WxL): 85x91mm Weight: 700g Reasons to buy + Image quality mostly very good + Includes image stabilization Reasons to avoid - Sharpness could be better wide open - 'Only' f/1.8 max aperture

Smartly turned out with a strong, weather-sealed metal barrel and mounting plate, this Tamron is no lightweight at 700g. Like other ‘Di’ lenses, it’s designed from the ground up for digital SLRs, which are more prone to ghosting and flare than film cameras. Indeed, it features two types of nano-structure coating which work in tandem to keep these aberrations to a minimum.

Further high-tech finery includes a fast and highly accurate ring-type ultrasonic autofocus system and Tamron’s VC (Vibration Compensation) optical stabilizer - great for consistently sharp handheld shots. The aperture is controlled by a 9-blade diaphragm - an improvement over the iris in Nikon's rival AF-S f/1.8.

Sharpness could be a little better at f/1.8 but it’s certainly good enough and pretty even across the entire frame. Despite the modest f/1.8 aperture rating, bokeh is excellent, matching most f/1.4 lenses for smoothness. There's minimal bokeh fringing, while chromatic aberration and distortion are also well controlled.

(Image credit: Sigma)

Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art is already on the large side, but this 105mm stablemate is simply colossal. Nicknamed the ‘bokeh master’, it goes long on focal length and extra-large in construction. Tell-tale signs include an oversized 105mm filter thread, due to the large diameter of the forward optical elements, and an included tripod mounting ring to more evenly balance the 1,645g weight of the lens.

The lens has premium components including three FLD (Fluorite-grade Low Dispersion) elements, two SLD (Special Low Dispersion) elements, and one aspherical element. Fine-tuning and firmware updates are available via Sigma’s optional USB Dock, but this lens lacks weather-seals.

There’s no beating this lens for bokeh - it's immensely soft and smooth. Axial and lateral chromatic aberrations are very well controlled, and there’s no shortage of sharpness, although the competing Nikon AF-S 105mm f/1.4E ED is very marginally sharper at the centre of the frame. You might also find the ultra-thin depth of field difficult to work, and the lens's sheer size can be a bit intimidating for portraiture.

(Image credit: Nikon)

A big attraction of this lens is its smallness. Compact and lightweight, it’s easy to pop into a spare corner of your gadget bag for as and when you need it. It’s refreshingly inexpensive for an own-brand Nikon lens as well, undercutting most rivals for price. Even so, it has a high-quality optical path based on nine elements, although there are no aspherical or ED (Extra-low Dispersion) elements.

Build quality is good, complete with a rubber weather-seal on the mounting plate and a fast, ring-type ultrasonic autofocus system. However, it’s only has seven diaphragm blades, rather than the more usual nine that you tend to find in 85mm primes. Bokeh is impressively smooth though, with points of light remaining fairly well-rounded when stopping down a little.

This little Nikon really punches above its weight for sharpness, even at its widest aperture. Both lateral and axial chromatic aberrations are minimal, the latter helped by the modest aperture rating. There’s a slight touch of pincushion distortion, but it’s hardly an issue in portraiture.

(Image credit: Nikon)

Shorter, slimmer and less than two-thirds the weight of Sigma’s whopping 105mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art lens, this Nikon has an identical focal length and aperture rating. It’s more manageable for handheld shooting although the price tag is more difficult to swallow. Premium glass includes three ED elements, and you get Nikon's Nano Crystal Coat.

As with the Sigma 105mm, an incredibly tight depth of field is available when shooting at f/1.4. In the context of portraiture, you can have sharpness for a single eye and even the eyelashes will be blurred. You’re best off shooting with a tripod, for the sake of focusing accuracy, at which point the Sigma is better balanced as it can rotate for portrait-orientation shooting in its mounting collar.

Levels of sharpness across the frame are very similar to those from the Sigma 105mm lens. Again, bokeh is beautiful but marginally less smooth than from the Sigma, with slightly more axial fringing in evidence.

(Image credit: Nikon)

This Nikon lens is much smaller and only about half the weight of the competing Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art, but much more expensive (especially in the UK). It’s only natural to feel you’re not getting as much for your money.

The optical path consists of 10 elements, compared with the Sigma’s 14, and the forward elements have a considerably smaller diameter. As with the Nikon AF-S 85mm f/1.8 lens, there are neither aspherical nor ED elements in the line-up.

On the plus side, this Nikon’s relatively compact and lightweight build make it somewhat easier to manage. Autofocus is typically quick and quiet for a ring-type ultrasonic system, and the mount has a weather-seal ring. Nano Crystal Coat minimises ghosting and flare.

Shooting wide-open, sharpness drops off more than with most other f/1.4 lenses, while bokeh is a little fidgety and less smooth than it could be. At least there’s only minor degradation after you stop down a little.

(Image credit: Samyang)

Well known for its manual-focus lenses, South Korean manufacturer Samyang only makes two autofocus lenses for Nikon cameras, the other being the AF 14mm f/2.8 F. Build quality feels rugged and the lens is weather-sealed. It’s particularly small and light for an 85mm f/1.4 lens, and not much bigger or heavier than the Nikon f/1.8.

The optical design incorporates a hybrid aspherical element and Ultra Multi Coating, while autofocus is driven by a quick and reliable Dual LSM (Linear Supersonic Motor). An electronically coupled control ring takes care of Manual focusing and autofocus override, proving to be smooth and precise for manual focussing.

Centre sharpness isn't great at f/1.4 but improves greatly by f/2. However, sharpness is disappointing towards the edges of the frame and there's some noticeable lateral chromatic aberration. Bokeh is very smooth when shooting wide-open, and remains good when stopping down a little, thanks to a well-rounded 9-blade iris.

Sony

(Image credit: Sony)

Following on from Sony’s 35mm and 50mm f/1.8 lenses, this one has a similar look and feel. It’s certainly not cheap for an 85mm f/1.8 but only costs about a third as much as Sony’s f/1.4 G Master lens and feels a much more fitting size and weight for E-mount mirrorless bodies.

With a typically minimalist design, there’s no aperture ring nor a focus distance scale, although the lens does have an AF/MF switch and customisable focus hold button. Autofocus is courtesy of a quick and virtually silent linear stepping motor, with an electronically coupled manual focus ring that works with smooth precision. The weather-resistant build quality feels very good, while the optical design incorporates an ED (Extra-low Dispersion) element and a well-rounded 9-blade diaphragm.

Sharpness in the central region of the frame is outstanding, even when shooting wide-open. Bokeh is equally impressive, remaining smooth and dreamy even when reducing the aperture a little.

Compact and lightweight with impressive handling and performance, it’s ideal for A7 and A9 series cameras, although Sigma's 85mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art lens will give you an extra two-thirds of an f/stop to play with.

(Image credit: Sigma)

2. Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art The pricier Sony option, but worth every penny if you need the tightest depth of field Specifications Mount: Sony E, Canon EF, Nikon F and Leica L Elements/groups: 14/12 Diaphragm blades: 9 Autofocus: Ultrasonic (ring-type) Stabilizer: No Min focus distance: 0.85m Max magnification: 0.12x Filter thread: 86mm Dimensions (WxL): 95x126mm Weight: 1,130g Reasons to buy + Gorgeous build + Image quality is superb Reasons to avoid - Lacking image stabilization - Pricier than Sony FE 85mm f/1.8

Throwing compactness to the wind, this Sigma tips the scales at a hefty 1,130g and is equally bulky. But thanks to its uncompromising 14-element optical path that includes an aspherical element and two SLD (Special Low Dispersion) elements, image quality is brilliant. Sharpness is outstanding right across the image frame, while the 9-blade diaphragm helps produce super-smooth bokeh. Chromatic aberration is minimal, and you'll struggle to spot even a trace of lens distortion.

If you can live with the size and weight, there’s no beating this lens for image quality and it’s great value for a full-frame FE-mount 85mm f/1.4.

(Image credit: Tokina)

The atx-m 85mm f/1.8 FE from Tokina is one of a growing number of lenses for Sony FE-mount cameras.

Despite the lens 'only' featuring an f/1.8 maximum aperture rating, that's just part of the story as it manages to deliver some really quite beautiful bokeh for defocused areas. In fact, we have to say the quality of the bokeh is more pleasing than many (more expensive) 85mm f/1.4 lenses.

It's also capable of delivering good detail, with excellent sharpness in the central region of the frame. It's a little disappointing to not see any weather-sealing, but otherwise this lens feels very solid and sturdy. Team it with one of Sony's newer E-mount bodies that sports sensor-shift image stabilization and you have a great portrait set-up.

Fujifilm

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

1. Fujifilm XF56mm f/1.2 R APD The number one choice for portraiture on a Fujifilm X-series camera Specifications Mount: Fuji X-mount Elements/groups: 11/8 Diaphragm blades: 7 Autofocus: Stepping motor Stabilizer: No Min focus distance: 0.7m Max magnification: 0.09x Filter thread: 62mm Dimensions (WxL): 73x70mm Weight: 405g Reasons to buy + Great sharpness + Very large max aperture Reasons to avoid - Apodization filter blocks some light - Bokeh still not particularly special

With an effective focal length of 84mm, this lens enables a natural working distance for portraiture on Fujifilm’s APS-C format X-series cameras. Even so, gaining a tight depth of field is more of a challenge. The basic edition of the lens, which costs around £849/$899, aims to solve the problem with an extra-wide f/1.2 aperture rating.

But we're recommending this up-market ‘APD’ version, as it goes further still by adding an ‘apodization filter’. This is essentially a radial graduated neutral density filter that gets darker towards the circumference of the image circle. This helps to smooth ‘bokeh discs’ generated by defocused bright objects and points of light, softening the bright and harsh edges often associated with them.

Sharpness is pretty good when shooting wide-open, where the apodization filter is at its most effective, although light transmittance drops from f/1.2, equating to an aperture of f/1.7. Bokeh is smooth for a 56mm lens, but the overall quality of in-focus and defocused areas in images isn’t any better than using a more basic lens on a full-frame body.

Pentax

(Image credit: Pentax)

1. HD PENTAX-D FA* 85mm f/1.4ED SDM AW Sets a new benchmark full-frame portraiture lens for Pentax users Specifications Mount: Pentax K-mount Elements/groups: 12/10 Diaphragm blades: 9 Autofocus: Hypersonic motor Stabilizer: No Min focus distance: 0.85m Max magnification: 0.12x Filter thread: 82mm Dimensions (WxL): 123.5x95mm Weight: 1,255g Reasons to buy + Beautiful bokeh + Very sharp Reasons to avoid - Big and heavy - Expensive

With Pentax determinedly pushing on with its DSLR line of cameras and not a sight of any mirrorless cameras in the future, then there better be some decent lenses to shout about. Luckily Pentax has done just that with the mighty HD PENTAX-D FA* 85mm f/1.4ED SDM AW portrait lens. If you're shooting with a full-frame Pentax DSLR like the K-1, this is the ultimate lens for you if you're shooting portraits.

It's expensive when compared to equivalent lenses its larger rivals, but this is one impressive lens. With an ultra-fast maximum aperture of f/1.4, Pentax has equipped the lens with an unusual concave front element, while there are three Super ED (Extra-low Dispersion) elements and an aspherical optical element to suppress aberrations and axial chromatic aberration. What's more, Pentax has designed the lens to reduce distortion to nearly zero at a focus distance of 4 metres. This makes it perfect for portraiture. It's certainly a big and heavy lens, but you'll be rewarded with a state-of-the-art lens for portraits.

Micro Four Thirds

(Image credit: Olympus)

1. Olympus 45mm f/1.8 M.ZUIKO Digital Compact design makes this lens well-suited to svelte MFT bodies, but bokeh isn't the best Specifications Mount: Micro Four Thirds (MFT) Elements/groups: 9/8 Diaphragm blades: 7 Autofocus: Stepping motor Stabilizer: No Min focus distance: 0.5m Max magnification: 0.11x Filter thread: 37mm Dimensions (WxL): 56*46mm Weight: 116g Reasons to buy + Small and light + Excellent image sharpness Reasons to avoid - Bokeh not very smooth - Hard to get a tight depth of field

Thanks to the 2x crop factor of the Micro Four Thirds system, this lens has an effective focal length of 90mm, which is a good start. Suitable for a range of Olympus, Panasonic and Blackmagic cameras, it also has a fast aperture rating of f/1.8, bringing some much-need help in getting a tight depth of field, which is generally a struggle with MFT cameras.

Measuring just 56 x 46mm and weighing in at a mere 116g, this Olympus lens is exceptionally portable for a portrait lens. Autofocus is driven by an ultra-quiet stepping motor, while high-precision manual focusing is available via a ‘fly by wire’ focus ring.

Sharpness remains good across almost the entire image frame, even when shooting wide-open, where it only drops off towards the extreme edges and corners. However, bokeh simply isn’t as smooth as it could be, and when stopping down a little, points of defocused light take on a pronounced heptagonal shape, due to the seven-blade diaphragm. The Olympus 45mm f/1.2 Pro does better, but costs nearly four times the price in some regions.

