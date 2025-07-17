Vivo X300 Pro: fresh leak suggests possible camera specs
Prolific tipster claims to know the camera details for Vivo's next flagship phone
Chinese camera phone brand Vivo is on quite a roll recently, with phones like the X200 Pro and X200 Ultra being some of the best camera phones in the world. But now we're already getting leaks hinting at the camera specifications for Vivo's next flagship handset, the X300 Pro.
According to long-time (and often reliable) tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the X300 Pro will feature a 50MP primary camera using Sony's Lytia LYT-828 1/1.3-inch sensor. The phone is also said to include a 50MP ultrawide snapper, along with a 200MP, 1/1.4-inch periscope telephoto module - if true, this would almost certainly be Samsung's HP9 sensor. The rumor also states that the telephoto camera may receive a special coating to help reduce lens flare.
It's also reported that the X300 Pro will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 - this would be a logical choice, given the current X200 Pro uses the Dimensity 9400 chipset. What's more, we might not have long to wait for the official X300 Pro announcement. Given that the X200 Pro launched last October, it's possible its replacement could appear in just a few months time, assuming Vivo sticks to a 12-month release cycle.
This latest rumor comes right after another Digital Chat Station leak, this time alleging the specs of the Vanilla X300 (or potentially the X300 Pro Mini - the leak isn't clear). This phone is said to feature a 200MP, 1/1.4-inch primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP 3x telephoto module based around a Sony IMX882 sensor.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.