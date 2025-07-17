Vivo X300 Pro: fresh leak suggests possible camera specs

Chinese camera phone brand Vivo is on quite a roll recently, with phones like the X200 Pro and X200 Ultra being some of the best camera phones in the world. But now we're already getting leaks hinting at the camera specifications for Vivo's next flagship handset, the X300 Pro.

(Image credit: Digital Chat Station / Weibo)

According to long-time (and often reliable) tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the X300 Pro will feature a 50MP primary camera using Sony's Lytia LYT-828 1/1.3-inch sensor. The phone is also said to include a 50MP ultrawide snapper, along with a 200MP, 1/1.4-inch periscope telephoto module - if true, this would almost certainly be Samsung's HP9 sensor. The rumor also states that the telephoto camera may receive a special coating to help reduce lens flare.

(Image credit: Basil kronfli)

It's also reported that the X300 Pro will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 - this would be a logical choice, given the current X200 Pro uses the Dimensity 9400 chipset. What's more, we might not have long to wait for the official X300 Pro announcement. Given that the X200 Pro launched last October, it's possible its replacement could appear in just a few months time, assuming Vivo sticks to a 12-month release cycle.

Vivo's 200mm telephoto lens attachment for the X200 Ultra (Image credit: Future / Luke Baker)

This latest rumor comes right after another Digital Chat Station leak, this time alleging the specs of the Vanilla X300 (or potentially the X300 Pro Mini - the leak isn't clear). This phone is said to feature a 200MP, 1/1.4-inch primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP 3x telephoto module based around a Sony IMX882 sensor.