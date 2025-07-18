Panasonic rolls out Lumix firmware updates across 6 full-frame, Micro Four Thirds and compact cameras

Are you the owner of a Panasonic camera? Whether you're shooting with full-frame favorites like the Lumix S9, S5 II or S5IIX, a Micro Four Thirds model such as the G100D or G97, or even the travel-friendly compact TZ99 / ZS99, there's good news: Panasonic has just rolled out a fresh round of firmware updates.

Firmware updates are free and easy to install, but are often overlooked. Think of firmware updates as routine maintenance for your gear – just like updating your phone's software. By keeping your firmware up to date, you ensure your camera stays reliable and ready to perform. Sometimes, there are even new features available.

Experienced shooters know that firmware updates can be a game-changer, but sometimes an update can cause issues (and we've experienced this in the past with other brands). So, as a little advice, if you want the latest firmware, give it a couple of weeks first; once it's proven stable, go ahead and update.

Earlier this year, we saw a feature-heavy update for models like the GH7 or G9II – now, this time it isn't a feature-focused firmware update. Instead, this update is all about the less flashy, but equally important factors: security enhancement and operational stability.

These kinds of updates might not seem exciting at first glance, but Panasonic is taking steps to improve how securely and smoothly your camera operates – especially when using features like Bluetooth, WiFi, USB or the Lumix mobile apps.

Firmware overview

Camera models:

Full-frame: S9 (Ver.1.5), S5 II (Ver.3.3), S5IIX (Ver.2.3)

Micro Four Thirds: G100D (Ver.1.3), G97 (Ver.1.2)

Compact zoom: TZ99 / ZS99 (Ver. 1.2)

Firmware improvements:

1. Enhanced the security of products (all except G97)

Helping to protect your camera from potential vulnerabilities like unauthorized access or data interception (think of connecting your camera to a network or smart device).

2. Improved operational stability (all models)

This means fewer crashes, bugs, and glitches. Whether you're creating stills or video, the shooting experience should feel smoother.

It's nice to see Panasonic continuing to support not just its latest and flagship gear but also entry-level and travel-friendly models. And even if these updates don't unlock the newest creative features, they're worth installing as it is important to maintain your gear.

When doing so, don't forget to back up your SD card and ensure your that camera's battery is fully charged.

