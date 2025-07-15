Zeiss Otus 85mm f/1.4 coming in Canon RF, Nikon Z and Sony mirrorless mounts

The second lens in Zeiss's Otus range for mirrorless cameras is now confirmed for a September launch. The Zeiss Otus ML 85mm f/1.4 will go on sale in September - and we now have the full specification for this manual-focus portrait lens, which will be available in Canon RF, Nikon Z, and Sony FE mounts.

The Otus range has its origins as a high-quality options for DSLR cameras, but earlier this year Zeiss announced that it was at last going to produce Otus lenses in mirrorless lens. The first was the Zeiss Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 which we tested back in April. The Zeiss Otus ML 85mm was promised for later in the year - but at the time we didn't have a precise date for its launch, or detailed specifications.

(Image credit: Cosina)

The Otus ML 85mm f/1.4 will weigh between 1033g and 1061g (around 2.3lb) depending on which mount you get it in, and will measure between 105.7-109.7mm long, with a diameter of 87.9mm.

The lens is constructed from 15 elements in 11 groups, and uses a 10-bladed iris. It's minimum focusing distance is 0.8m (2.6ft), providing a maximum magnification ratio of 0.12x. There is a front-mounted 77mm filter ring.

Designed to use in a wide range of conditions, the lens has a blue sealing ring to protect the camera lens interface from dust and moisture, while additional seals provide protection against splashes. It claims to be able to function in environments ranging from -20°C to +55°C.

The Zeiss Otus ML 85mm f/1.4 will go on sale in September for $2,999 / £2,350. That will make it significantly more expensive than Sony's own FE 85mm f/1.4 GM II lens, - despite not offering autofocus. And if you are Nikon or Canon users you can even get an 85mm f/1.2 autofocus lens for around the same price.