Zeiss Otus 85mm f/1.4 coming in Canon RF, Nikon Z and Sony mirrorless mounts
Full specifications and launch date confirmed for Zeiss's second manual-focus Otus mirrorless prime
The second lens in Zeiss's Otus range for mirrorless cameras is now confirmed for a September launch. The Zeiss Otus ML 85mm f/1.4 will go on sale in September - and we now have the full specification for this manual-focus portrait lens, which will be available in Canon RF, Nikon Z, and Sony FE mounts.
The Otus range has its origins as a high-quality options for DSLR cameras, but earlier this year Zeiss announced that it was at last going to produce Otus lenses in mirrorless lens. The first was the Zeiss Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 which we tested back in April. The Zeiss Otus ML 85mm was promised for later in the year - but at the time we didn't have a precise date for its launch, or detailed specifications.
The Otus ML 85mm f/1.4 will weigh between 1033g and 1061g (around 2.3lb) depending on which mount you get it in, and will measure between 105.7-109.7mm long, with a diameter of 87.9mm.
The lens is constructed from 15 elements in 11 groups, and uses a 10-bladed iris. It's minimum focusing distance is 0.8m (2.6ft), providing a maximum magnification ratio of 0.12x. There is a front-mounted 77mm filter ring.
Designed to use in a wide range of conditions, the lens has a blue sealing ring to protect the camera lens interface from dust and moisture, while additional seals provide protection against splashes. It claims to be able to function in environments ranging from -20°C to +55°C.
The Zeiss Otus ML 85mm f/1.4 will go on sale in September for $2,999 / £2,350. That will make it significantly more expensive than Sony's own FE 85mm f/1.4 GM II lens, - despite not offering autofocus. And if you are Nikon or Canon users you can even get an 85mm f/1.2 autofocus lens for around the same price.
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
