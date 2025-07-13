Most people know that, when it comes to photography, your lens is far more important than your camera. But most people don't realize that using a filter can be just as important – especially when it comes to portraiture.

I've been taking people pictures professionally for over a decade. Some made me happy because the client loved them, some made me happy because I loved them. But there's a secret weapon for taking pictures that tends to make everybody happy: a diffusion filter.

Yes, using one of the best portrait lenses is the most crucial thing – in my case, for pro work that's usually the Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L. But after that, the most powerfool tool in my kit bag is my Moment CineBloom Diffusion Filter (and if you want one, they're currently reduced by up to 33% in the Moment Sale).

Used sensitively, CineBlooms can add a nuanced effect to portraits (Image credit: James Artaius)

If you've never heard of a diffusion filter, it's a lens filter that mimics the look and feel of analog film by softening the harsh digital look. The filter scatters the light in a scene – especially harsh and directional illumination – to create a strong or subtle cinematic glow with highlights that bloom.

A lot of filmmakers and content creators use Pro Mist filters to "de-digitize" the look of overly sharp modern lenses and camera sensors, giving more of a vintage look. Pro Mist filters are great but, for my money, Moment's CineBloom filters give a more organic look with gorgeous halation – like those dreamy silver age Hollywood headshots.

So why exactly would you want to do all this? In the first case, it's undoubtedly for "the look" and the film-like aesthetic. But when it comes to portraiture, it also serves a practical purpose: the gentle glow and softness (but not soft focus) that's introduced is incredibly flattering to skin and pore structure.

If you really want to push the look, you can create truly dreamlike haze in your shots (Image credit: James Artaius)

These are the kinds of in-camera effects that people spend forever trying to replicate in post-production. But the truth is, you're probably never going to get results that look as good – and certainly not as easily as getting them at the point of capture.

As much as I love using these CineBlooms for portraits, they are truly transformative if you shoot video. Just as stills photographers want to get the vintage 35mm film look, so filmmakers and content creators want that cinematic film look – and using one of these filters is a whole lot easier than messing around with old manual focus lenses.

Here are a few more some examples, taken from a period shoot at an English stately home:

Use these filters with a fast aperture while shooting in black-and-white and you can get very special results (Image credit: James Artaius)

For fans of foreground and background blur, CineBlooms can achieve some cool results (Image credit: James Artaius)

With a whisper of light, or even a full-throated shout, these filters really come into their own (Image credit: James Artaius)

If you want to try a CineBloom filter for yourself, now is a good time as Moment is holding its annual Summer Sale – and these filters are between 25% and 33% off, depending on the size you choose. I've linked the 82mm that I use, but there are 9 options available.

