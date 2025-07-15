Samyang adds two more Prima lenses with launch of AF 85mm f/1.8 P FE and AF 16mm f/2.8 P FE primes
Then there were three - compact ultra-wide and lightweight portrait lenses join Samyang's Prima range for Sony mirrorless users cameras
Samyang has just launched the second and third lenses to its new Prima range of compact mirrorless primes. The Samyang AF 35mm F1.4 Prima which was introduced at the end of last year is now joined by the AF 16mm F2.8 P FE and 85mm f/1.8 P FE.
All three autofocus full-frame lenses are only available for the Sony FE mount - and will be sold under the Rokinon name in North America.
Both lenses have a USB-C port to simplify firmware upgrades
The Samyang AF 85mm f/1.8 P FE is billed as the lightest lens in its class, weighing in at just 272g (9.6 ounces) and measuring 71.5mm (2.8 in) in length. It uses a nine-blade iris and three ED lens elements to give what the manufacturer describes as "sharp resolution and smooth, creamy bokeh… ideal for expressive, high-impact portraits".
Its size and weight, made possible with Samyang’s proprietary high-strength engineering plastic mean that the lens can be used on APS-C Sony cameras – where the effective focal length becomes 127.5mm.
Both new Prima lenses come supplied with a detachable lens hood
The Samyang AF 16mm f/2.8 P FE, meanwhile, weighs in at just 207g (7.3 ounces) and measures 70.5mm (2.8 in) in length.
This ultrawide prime offers a useful 0.12m close focusing distance which produces a maximum magnification ratio of 1:3 (a third life size). If used on an APS-C Sony camera, the magnification increases to 1:2 (half life size) with the effective focal length becoming 24mm.
The two new lenses are scheduled to go on sale from August for £348 each.
