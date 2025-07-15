Special effects filters are quickly becoming one of my favorite ways to take unusual photos – and Polar Pro has a new option I’m eager to try out. The PolarPro Warp Filter, announced on July 15, adds a circular, light-bending effect that adds an abstract element to images and video.

The Warp Filter is a circular filter that blurs the edges and refracts light. That latter quality of refracting light creates unusual circles of light when the filter is directed at a light source. The company describes the look as atmospheric and abstract and says the filter is made for creatives looking to create attention-grabbing photos and videos.

The mixture of blurred edges and circular light refraction is designed to frame the subject, adding interest but keeping the center of the frame sharp and in the spotlight. Without a direct light source in the image, the filter will create soft, blurred edges without the circular halos of light.

Image 1 of 2 A sample image taken with the PolarPro Warp Filter (Image credit: PolarPro) A sample image taken with the PolarPro Warp Filter (Image credit: PolarPro)

The filter is built with German glass and housed in a reinforced aluminum frame. The filter launches with a traditional threaded design for 49mm, 67mm, 77mm, and 82mm thread sizes and also inside PolarPro’s quick-swap Helix MagLock system.

To play up on the abstract effects of the filter, PolarPro is launching an LUT and Preset collection to accompany the filter. The collection includes editing presets named Technicolor, Vintage Pop, B&W Gotham, Pop Art, and Vogue effects as a free digital download.

The PolarPro Warp filter retails for between $79.99 to $148.98, depending on the thread size, with the Helix MagLock variant at the top of that price range. International pricing has not yet been announced, but that translates to roughly £60 / AU$122 to £112 / AU$229.

You may also like

Browse the best lens filters or find inpsiration in PolarPro's LightLeak lenses.