November 2021: the leaves are dropping and so does the Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8 (SE)

Some say the best things come in small packages. That would seem to be the case for lovers of all things retro, as Nikon’s latest Z 28mm f/2.8 is officially the smallest own-brand Nikkor Z-mount prime. The SE version is very marginally bigger but has immaculate retro styling that harks back to the glory days of 35mm film photography. Despite being full-frame compatible, it looks right at home on the similarly styled Nikon Z fc APS-C format camera, for which it’s offered as a kit lens option.

With lettering font and knurling copied from ancient Nikon blueprints, the Z 28mm f/2.8 (SE) is perfectly matched to the old-school Z fc camera body (Image credit: Future)

There was plenty more small news in November, leading with Samyang producing the most diminutive and lightweight 50mm lens for Sony full-frame E-mount cameras. Not just for stills, the Samyang AF 50mm F1.4 FE II still manages to squeeze in a stepping motor autofocus system that enables smooth, virtually silent focusing for video capture, along with minimal focus breathing.



Venus Optics jumped on the little bandwagon as well, launching the Laowa 85mm f/5.6 2X Ultra Macro APO as the smallest macro lens with a 2x magnification factor. Available in Canon RF, Nikon Z, Leica M and Sony E mount options, it only offers manual focusing and aperture adjustment via onboard control rings, but that’s often preferable in macro photography.



And if you’re spotting a downsizing theme developing for November, it’s confirmed by Panasonic’s announcement of the Lumix S 35mm F/1.8. The relatively modest aperture rating enables it to follow suit with the existing Panasonic Lumix S 24mm f/1.8, 50mm f/1.8 and 85mm f/1.8 lenses, bringing the total tally to four.

With the advent of the Panasonic Lumix S 35mm F/1.8, there are now four f/1.8 primes in the relatively compact stable, ranging from 24mm to 85mm in focal length (Image credit: Panasonic)

Ultimately, it’s always a tough choice. Do you go with a compact, lightweight lens with a modest aperture rating, or go for broke with super-fast glass? Perhaps the ideal compromise, the M.Zuiko 20mm f/1.4 Pro bridges the gap between featherweight Olympus f/1.8 lenses and relatively clunky f/1.2 options. The first new lens under the OM system banner, this one has an effective 40mm focal length in full-frame terms, making it ideal for street photography and a whole lot more besides, while its At 63x61mm dimensions and 247g weight give it perfect poise and balance on slinky Micro Four Thirds camera bodies.



November’s box office attraction was a set of four new cine lenses from Samyang. The starring cast comprised the Samyang Xeen Anamorphic 50mm T2.3, along with Xeen Meister 35mm, 50mm and 85mm T1.3 lenses.



Our review schedule in November was refreshingly lightweight too, in as much as we tested Canon’s new lightweight RF 16mm F2.8 STM and RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM lenses, as well as the delightfully compact Nikon Z 40mm f/2. And just to keep in shape, we also tested the well-established and comparatively heavyweight Tamron SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 for DSLRs.

Incredibly tiny for a full-frame, ultra-wide-angle lens, the Canon RF 16mm F2.8 STM was a joy to review (Image credit: Alistair Campbell)

