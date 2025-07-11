Wildlife photography is my favorite way to de-stress outdoors – except that hauling around an overly large telephoto lens isn’t exactly a walk in the park (pun intended). But that’s why out of all the lenses that I’ve tested as both a photographer and a writer, I continue to gravitate towards the OM System 150-600mm f/5.0-6.3 IS lens – a telephoto that’s currently dropped by $800.

I rarely have enough zoom when out on a photo walk at the national wildlife refuge that I’m lucky enough to live 20 minutes away from. But as a Micro Four Thirds lens, the OM System M.Zuiko 150-600mm lens is really the equivalent of a 300-1200mm zoom. That’s a lot of reach.

The 150-600mm lens actually isn’t the best telephoto lens that I’ve tested, yet it’s still my favorite. I’ve tested sharper lenses with bokeh so creamy that the background melts into a solid color. The problem? Those lenses practically required having a chiropractor on standby, because hauling a lens as large as my thigh isn’t exactly enjoyable. Not to mention, these pro-grade telephotos cost more than my first car.

The OM System 150-600mm is a lens that I can easily hike with, without too much regret once the hike is done. No 1200mm lens is going to be lightweight, but it’s far smaller than the super telephoto full-frame pro optics.

The compact size, mixed with the lens’ stabilization (and the in-body stabilization on an OM System body), also makes the lens easy to hold steady without a tripod.

The 150-600mm isn’t the sharpest lens that I’ve used, nor does it have the brightest aperture. But the size helps make up for it if, like me, you’re the sort of wildlife photographer to head out on hikes rather than sitting in a photo blind. It's one of the reasons that I love using Micro Four Thirds for wildlife photography.

The OM System 150-600mm f/5.0-6.3 IS is far from an impulse purchase, but it’s competitively priced compared to full-frame optics. That’s even more true right now, as Adorama has the lens discounted by $700, with an additional $100 off coupon applied at checkout.

