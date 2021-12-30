Popular

June 2021: The Nikon Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S gets top billing this month

We're half way through our 12 lenses of Christmas series, and in June 2021 Nikon gives us not one Z macro lens, but two!

We’ve waited a long time for a native Nikon Z-mount ‘Micro’ lens and then, like buses, two arrived at the same time. The Nikon Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S is a completely serious macro lens with a seriously strong feature-set and enhanced handling characteristics, as featured in the company’s pro-grade ‘trinity’ f/2.8 zooms. 

A full-on pro-grade macro lens, the Nikon Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S features the usual OLED display and customizable function button (Image credit: Future)
The Z MC 50mm f/2.8 is a more light-hearted affair, and significantly more compact and lightweight, working brilliantly well as a standard prime while also boasting full 1.0x macro magnification.

Continuing the compact, lightweight theme, Nikon also announced the Z 28mm f/2.8 and Z 40mm f/2 full-frame primes, the Z 28mm later becoming available in an SE (Special Edition) version with retro styling, ideally matched to the APS-C format Z fc camera on which it gives an ‘effective’ focal length of 42mm, while still being fully compatible with full-frame Z-series bodies. More firmly in the DX camp, the Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR was also announced in June, becoming just the third APS-C format lens in Nikon’s Z-mount line-up, and the first and only superzoom.

Another crop-sensor highlight was the first new lens announced by Olympus in a very long while, but the M.Zuiko 8-25mm f/4.0 Pro was well worth the wait with its thoroughly pro-grade credentials and build quality. Venus Optics served up a comparatively ‘diet’ Micro Four Thirds option with a new Laowa 7.5mm f/2 lens that’s less than a couple of inches long and weighs in at just 150g. Suiting a really tight budget, TTartisan launched yet another manual prime for various APS-C format cameras, as well as Micro Four Thirds, namely the TTartisan 17mm f/1.4.

The pro-grade Olympus M.Zuiko 8-25mm f/4.0 Pro gives an effective 16-50mm zoom range on Micro Four Thirds cameras, with a constant-aperture f/4 rating (Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)

Shifting up from Micro Four Thirds to full-frame cameras, Panasonic and other L-mount body owners were treated to the availability of a new super-speedy and highly affordable Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95 III, from Zhong Yi Optics. For those preferring new-fangled technologies like autofocus and camera-based aperture control, June also saw the announcement of the Panasonic LUMIX S 50mm F1.8, as a much more lightweight and inexpensive alternative to Panasonic’s existing S PRO 50mm f/1.4 lens.

Last but by no means least, Canon also jumped on the downsizing bandwagon with a June announcement of its new RF 14-35mm F4L IS USM. Again, it’s a lens that significantly undercuts the company’s ‘trinity’ f/2.8 wide-angle zoom in size, weight and price.

Our review schedule in June had something of a crop-sensor slew, with a line-up that included Fujifilm’s Fujinon XF18mm F1.4 R LM WR and Fujinon XF 70-300mm F4-5.6 R LM OIS WR, plus the Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Elmar 100-400mm f/4-6.3 Asph. Power O.I.S. A couple of full-frame lenses also got the full testing treatment, including the mighty Sigma 500mm F4 DG OS HSM Sports and the Tokina atx-i 100mm F2.8 FF Macro.

Not to be confused with low-budget tele zooms, the Fujinon XF 70-300mm F4-5.6 R LM OIS WR is a properly up-market lens (Image credit: Fujifilm)

