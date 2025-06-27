High demand forces Sigma to issue an official apology in Japan
The new Sigma 17-40mm f/1.8 lens is proving to be very popular, as the manufacturer apologizes for delays
Sigma has issued an official apology in Japan regarding unexpected shipping delays for the upcoming Sigma 17-40mm f/1.8 DC Art lens, due to demand exceeding initial expectations.
The lens, which is set for release on July 10 2025, appears to have resonated strongly with photographers even before hitting store shelves. In a statement shared in Japan, Sigma wrote:
"Thank you for your patronage of Sigma products. We have received more orders than we expected for the 'Sigma 17-40mm f/1.8 DC Art' which is scheduled to be released on Thursday, July 10 2025, and production is unable to keep up with demand. As a result, some customers may experience delays in receiving their products.
"We apologize to our customers and other parties involved who have been waiting for the product for any inconvenience caused, but we are currently working hard to produce the product, so we ask that you please wait for a little longer".
It's important to note that this statement only applies to the Japanese market. So far, Sigma has not announced any delays or shipping issues in other regions. That means international customers may still receive their pre-orders on time but, with global interest growing, it wouldn’t be surprising if this becomes a wider issue.
Personally, after seeing the 17-40mm f/1.8 DC Art in person at the Wales & West Show last week, I’m not surprised that demand is outpacing supply. On paper the specs already looked exciting, but it wasn’t until I held it that I could appreciate what Sigma has achieved here.
This is the world’s first mirrorless APS-C zoom lens with a constant f/1.8 aperture, and it delivers an equivalent field of view of around 25.5–60mm on most crop-sensor bodies. That alone makes it incredibly versatile, covering everything from wide-angle to standard focal lengths with prime-like optical performance.
What sets it apart, though, is just how compact and lightweight it is despite that fast aperture. Even knowing the size and weight figures ahead of time, I was genuinely surprised when I saw it in person; it’s much smaller than I expected for a lens of this spec. It feels like the kind of lens you could leave on your camera all day.
The Art line has always been known for its optical excellence and this lens is no exception. It brings the kind of image quality and fast glass typically reserved for full-frame primes to the APS-C market, but in a single zoom that’s smaller and more practical.
"To create this lens with such excellent handling, image quality and all-round performance, in such a comparatively compact and lightweight build, and at a knockdown price point is a mighty achievement," said my colleague Matthew in the DCW review.
"It’s a fabulous lens that really does take the place or three or even four prime lenses, and is something rather special."
So yes, while it’s disappointing that early buyers in Japan will face a delay, it’s a strong sign that Sigma has created something compelling. If production can catch up, I think the 17-40mm f/1.8 DC Art has the potential to be one of Sigma’s most popular lenses ever.
