Tamron completes the G2 trinity with ultra-wide 16-30mm f/2.8 zoom for Sony and Nikon full-frame mirrorless cameras

Tamron, once seen as the go-to for budget glass, has spent the past few years carving out a very different reputation. Its second-generation G2 line has quietly become a serious option for working photographers, offering sharp optics, compact builds, and pro-level features at prices that still feel within reach.

Now, Tamron has announced the final lens in its fast-aperture zoom trinity – the 16-30mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2. Designed for full-frame Sony E and Nikon Z mirrorless camera systems, this new ultra-wide expands on the popular 17-28mm f/2.8 with a broader focal range, faster autofocus, and improved handling.

(Image credit: Tamron)

Size-wise, it remains impressively compact for a fast full-frame ultra-wide zoom, weighing just 440g for the Sony version and 450g for Nikon, with a constant internal zoom and a unified 67mm filter thread across the G2 lineup. It’s a clear nod to real-world usability being easy to pack, stable on gimbals, and simple to shoot with handheld.

The optical construction includes 16 elements in 13 groups, with XLD, LD, and GM elements designed to minimize aberrations and deliver sharp, contrasty results from edge to edge. It’s also coated with Tamron’s BBAR-G2 treatment, which helps cut down flare and ghosting, vital when shooting into light with wide angle lenses.

The fast, silent VXD linear motor is ideal for both stills and video, and the minimum focus distance is just 0.15m at the wide end, making it surprisingly versatile for close-up and tabletop work.

Tamron 16–30mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 with sample image (Image credit: Tamron)

I got a brief hands-on with the G2 line at the Wales & West Photography Show, and the build quality stood out. It feels well-balanced and professionally made, with smoother zoom and focus rings than the previous generation.

For landscape and travel photographers especially, this looks like a smart, flexible option, particularly for Nikon Z users, who still have fewer native third-party lens choices. And when paired with the existing 28-75mm f/2.8 and 70-180mm f/2.8 G2 lenses, you’re looking at a full f/2.8 zoom range from 16mm to 180mm, all lightweight, customizable, and relatively affordable.

The Tamron 16-30mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 will be available on July 31, 2025, for Sony E-mount and August 22, 2025, for Nikon Z-mount, priced at $929 / £850.

The Tamron G2 trinity (Image credit: Tamron)

