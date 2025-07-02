OM System improves camera stability for OM-1 Mark II and OM-3 with new firmware updates
OM System releases firmware update enhancing the stability of the touchscreen on the OM-3 and OM-1 Mark II
OM System has released a new firmware update for its flagship OM-1 Mark II and compact OM-3 cameras, bringing improved stability to the touch panel during playback.
While the update may appear minor on paper, it addresses a common frustration for users who rely on touchscreen functionality when reviewing images in the field and navigating the menu systems.
The firmware versions, v1.3 for the OM-1 Mark II and v1.1 for the OM-3, don’t introduce new features or comprehensive changes. Instead, they focus on refining the user experience by enhancing the responsiveness and consistency of touch controls during image playback. This means swiping through shots, zooming in for focus checks, and interacting with the display should now feel smoother and more dependable.
The official firmware note for both reads as follows:
"Stability of touch panel operation during playback was improved."
For OM System users, especially those working in fast-paced environments such as wildlife, sports, or street photography, even small UI improvements can make a difference. The touchscreen has become an integral part of the shooting experience, used not just for playback but also for navigating menus, selecting focus points, and making on-the-fly adjustments. When that responsiveness falters, it breaks the flow. This update is OM System’s response to user feedback in that regard.
It's also a reminder of the power of modern firmware. Mirrorless cameras like the OM-1 Mark II and OM-3 are increasingly defined not just by their hardware, but by the software that runs them. In an industry where manufacturers are continuously refining performance post-launch, firmware support becomes a key part of the value proposition.
Users can download the OM-1 Mark II (v1.3) and OM-3 (v1.1) firmware now from OM System’s official support page.
