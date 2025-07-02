Amazon Prime Day dashcam deals – our pick of the early discounts

Amazon's big summer sale is set to run for twice as long this year - lasting four days from July 8-11. We are already seeing some great early Prime Day camera deals start to appear - but we are also seeing some good prices on dashboard cameras.

If you fancy adding security and safety cameras to your vehicle, then these Prime Day dashcam deals are definitely worth checking out...

We'll be updating the list as more deals appear - so do check back regularly to see if prices have got even better!

🇺🇸 Best GoPro deals in US

Viofo A119 Mini 2 | was $129.99 | now $119.99

🇺🇸 Save $10 at Amazon This budget Viofo dashcam is designed to be small, but still has a built-in LCD screen. It can capture the road in front at 2K at 60fps, or 2.3K at 30fps.

MioFive S1 Ultra | was $129.59 | now $116.63

🇺🇸 SAVE 10% at Amazon Both the front and rear dashcam are 4K, enabling you to capture a huge amount of detail onto the included 64GB memory card – and you can use WiFI to transfer files straight to your phone. There are even some AI-powered driver assistance tools, too! See our full MioFive S1 Ultra review

Thinkware ARC | was $279.99 | now $189.99

🇺🇸 Save $90 at Amazon Thinkware's latest model, and its most compact dashcam to date. This twin-camera system offers 2K video, Super Night Vision 2.0, built-in Wi-Fi, Smart Driving Alerts, and a 2.7” touchscreen display.

🇬🇧 Best GoPro deals in UK

Nextbase Piqo 1 | was £119 | now £94

🇬🇧 Save £41 This is Nextbase's smallest ever dashcam, and a new rival to the Garmin Mini 2 - which ups the game with 2K video resolution.

MioFive S1 Pro | was $129.59 | now £81.59

🇬🇧 SAVE 15% A front-mounted 4K camera, and a 2K camera of the rear, lets you to capture a huge amount of detail onto the included 34GB memory card – and you can use WiFI to transfer files straight to your phone, or view them on the 3in screen.

Best dash cams

Best front and rear dash cams

Best Uber dash cams

Best budget dash cams