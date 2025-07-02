Amazon Prime Day dashcam deals – our pick of the early discounts
Hot deals for your wheels!
Amazon's big summer sale is set to run for twice as long this year - lasting four days from July 8-11. We are already seeing some great early Prime Day camera deals start to appear - but we are also seeing some good prices on dashboard cameras.
If you fancy adding security and safety cameras to your vehicle, then these Prime Day dashcam deals are definitely worth checking out...
We'll be updating the list as more deals appear - so do check back regularly to see if prices have got even better!
🇺🇸 Best GoPro deals in US
Thinkware F70 Pro | was $99.99 | now $79.99
🇺🇸 Save $20 at Amazon One of our favorite budget dashcams, the F70 Pro records Full HD footage with wide dynamic range (WDR) technology. Its 140° wide-angle lens captures videos at 30fps, features Super Night Vision ,and includes built-in Wi-Fi.
See our full Thinkware F70 Pro review
Viofo A119 Mini 2 | was $129.99 | now $119.99
🇺🇸 Save $10 at Amazon This budget Viofo dashcam is designed to be small, but still has a built-in LCD screen. It can capture the road in front at 2K at 60fps, or 2.3K at 30fps.
MioFive S1 Ultra | was $129.59 | now $116.63
🇺🇸 SAVE 10% at Amazon Both the front and rear dashcam are 4K, enabling you to capture a huge amount of detail onto the included 64GB memory card – and you can use WiFI to transfer files straight to your phone. There are even some AI-powered driver assistance tools, too!
See our full MioFive S1 Ultra review
Thinkware ARC | was $279.99 | now $189.99
🇺🇸 Save $90 at Amazon Thinkware's latest model, and its most compact dashcam to date. This twin-camera system offers 2K video, Super Night Vision 2.0, built-in Wi-Fi, Smart Driving Alerts, and a 2.7” touchscreen display.
🇬🇧 Best GoPro deals in UK
Nextbase Piqo 1 | was £119 | now £94
🇬🇧 Save £41 This is Nextbase's smallest ever dashcam, and a new rival to the Garmin Mini 2 - which ups the game with 2K video resolution.
MioFive S1 Pro | was $129.59 | now £81.59
🇬🇧 SAVE 15% A front-mounted 4K camera, and a 2K camera of the rear, lets you to capture a huge amount of detail onto the included 34GB memory card – and you can use WiFI to transfer files straight to your phone, or view them on the 3in screen.
Best dash cams
Best front and rear dash cams
Best Uber dash cams
Best budget dash cams
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.