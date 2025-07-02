The 7Artisans 10mm f/3.5 ultra-wide prime is so cheap you'd be crazy not to buy one
This fun manual wide-angle lens for APS-C cameras comes in Nikon Z, Sony E, Fujifilm X, and Micro Four Thirds mounts, and you won't believe how little they're asking for it
Purveyor of low-cost lenses 7Artisans has released an ultra-wide prime for APS-C and Micro Four Thirds cameras at the unbelievably low price of just US$99 (converted to your local currency), with free shipping worldwide.
Unsurprisingly at this price, it's a fully manual lens, with a manual focus ring that focuses between 0.2m and infinity, and a clicked aperture ring to select the aperture range between f/3.5 and f/22. The lens is equipped with five aperture blades, which render strong light sources as attractive 10-pointed star beams when shooting at a narrow aperture.
The 10mm focal length can capture a 108° field of view. Its non-fisheye structure corrects for barrel distortion through its optical design, so that edges are straight with lines of walls, doors, and windows remaining horizontal and vertical, thus avoiding loss of image quality when correcting in post-production.
It is ideal for capturing dynamic shots of close-up subjects within expansive scenes, with closer objects appearing significantly larger than their surroundings, offering an exaggerated perspective compared to the angle of view offered by a standard focal length. Using a low-angle and shooting upwards exaggerates the perspective distortion of street scenes, while the lens can also be used to give interior spaces a sense of depth. Closing down the aperture to f/8 or above improves image quality and reduces vignetting.
With an attractive retro design, the lens has a durable aluminum alloy housing, while the optical structure consists of 9 elements in 7 groups. The compact and lightweight lens measures 59 x 34mm and weighs around 125.5g (depending on the lens mount), with a slender 37mm filter thread.
The 7Artisans 10mm f/3.5 is available in Nikon Z, Sony E, and Fujifilm X mounts, with an effective focal length of 15mm due to the 1.5x focal length multiplier. The Panasonic/Olympus M43 mount version is a little less wide-angle, with a 20mm effective focal length.
The 7Artisans 10mm f/3.5 is available direct from the 7Artisans Store and costs US$99, including free worldwide shipping.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as Guides Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.