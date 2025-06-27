The Artralab Noxika 28mm f/2.8 Nikon Z is limited to just 100 pieces

Hong Kong-based optics brand, Artralab, has released a limited-edition full-frame prime for Nikon Z mount. The Artralab Noxika 28mm f/2.8 Nikon Z is limited to just 100 pieces and is available for pre-order right now – and you can even request a specific serial number.

Looking at the imagery, the first thing I noticed is the optic's bright silver coating. I immediately thought of pairing this with the silver Nikon Z fc for a useful 42mm (35mm equivalent) focal length. However, with camera rumors being whispered about a silver Nikon Zf, this little prime would make a fine addition, should it ever come to fruition.

Even the lens hood feels quirky and retro (Image credit: Artralab)

Artralab’s website doesn’t mention autofocus, so I can only assume it’s a manual-focus-only lens. Nor does it mention an aperture ring, but from the product imagery you can clearly see aperture numerals on a secondary ring with a grip.

Artralab does divulge that the lens is built from 9 elements in 3 groups, weighs 180g (roughly 6.3oz) and has a 58mm filter thread. The minimum focusing distance is 0.35mm, the optic has a Low Reflective Multilayer Coating, a 10-bladed diaphragm (so I’m expecting nice, circular bokeh) and it’s built from an aluminum alloy with a brass lens mount.

Colorful numerals and a silver paint job give this little prime a distinctive retro look (Image credit: Artralab)

I can see from the product imagery that the lens comes with a rather unusual, circular lens hood, which adds to the quirky, retro aesthetic. At the time of writing, the estimated delivery date is early August, and the lens is priced at £312 (approximately $429 / AU$655).

If you're at all interested, you'll want to check out the Artralab website sooner rather than later to find out more, should the very limited allocation sell out.

