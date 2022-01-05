December 2021: Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S heads the list of 2021’s Christmas specials

Following hot on the heals of Nikon’s Z 100-400mm f/4.5-6.3 VR S and Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S announcements back in October, December saw news of the latest and, in terms of focal length, definitely greatest native Z-mount super-tele lens.

Due to the humungous telephoto reach, Nikon said it was employing Phase Fresnel glass in the design of the Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S, similar to that used to focus lighthouse beams and theatrical stage lighting, along with a fairly modest aperture rating. It all helps to keep the size and weight manageable. We’re very much looking forward to seeing how that works out.

Not for the feint-hearted, Nikon’s Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S promises to be a bit of a monster, despite the use of Phase Fresnel glass (Image credit: Nikon)

One thing that’s definitely manageable is the new Nikon Z 28-75mm f/2.8. It lacks a little wide-angle potential, compared with the company’s two Z 24-70mm lenses already on the market, but outstretches them marginally for telephoto reach. More importantly, it packs a fast, constant f/2.8 aperture rating into a lightweight build that tips the scales at just 565g, or just over a pound. That’s great news for all of us who want an f/2.8 zoom for fast shutter speeds and a tight depth of field, without having to hang a hefty lens on the front of our slimline compact system body. The lens makes good sense financially too, only costing about half as much as the more pro-grade Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S.



Worse news for photographers the world over is that, if you had a $13,000 Leica Summilux on your Christmas wish list, you probably didn’t get one. It’s not all bad news though, as you can rekindle the festive cheer by treating yourself to the equivalent Mitakon Speedmaster 90mm f/1.5 for just $649. And this budget option from Zhong Yi Optics isn’t just available in Leica M-mount either, as it also comes in Canon RF, Nikon Z and Sony E-mount options. Let the mirrorless festivities begin!

The Mitakon Speedmaster 90mm f/1.5 has a lot to offer, in a variety of mount options, and at a sensible price (Image credit: Zhong Yi Optics)

Oh, and before we go, there was plenty of seasonal glee in our test lab, with fun and games centering around the new Fujifilm Fujinon XF33mm F1.4 R LM WR, Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8 SE and Nikon Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR. And the Irix 30mm f/1.4 Dragonfly and Canon RF 14-35mm f/4L IS USM pitched up just in time for the Christmas party.

Read more:

• Best Nikon Z lenses

• Best Canon RF lenses

• Best Fujifilm lenses

• Best Olympus lenses

• Best L-mount lenses