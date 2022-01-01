August 2021: Sigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS takes top spot on the podium

A legend in its own lifetime, Sigma’s 150-600mm Sports lens for Canon and Nikon DSLRs delivers stunning performance backed up by really robust build quality, at a very competitive price. It’s undeniably a big and heavy lens, however, so Sigma set about redesigning it with all the same good bits but less of the size and weight, in the new ‘DN’ edition for Sony E-mount and Leica L-mount cameras, the latter naturally including Panasonic’s Lumix S-series bodies.

‘DN’ are the most notable letters in the Sigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports, signifying it’s newly designed for mirrorless cameras (Image credit: Digital Camera World)

Two more reasons to be cheerful, at least for Sony mirrorless shooters, were the August announcements of the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD and Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 zooms. The 35-150mm is an unusual lens, its zoom range and fast aperture making it ideal for wedding and event photographers, enabling you to seamlessly switch between individual portraits and group shots without the need to swap lenses. The 28-75mm is a ‘Generation 2’ update to a rather fine original.



Tamron also announced that it was bringing its considerable superzoom prowess to both Sony and Fujifilm APS-C format mirrorless cameras, with its new 18-300 mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD lens.



Venus Optics was back in August with another ‘something different’ lens. This time it was a Z-mount edition of the existing Laowa 9mm F2.8 APS-C format lens. Nikon Z 50 and Z fc owners lamenting the lack of a fast, ultra-wide-angle prime could now dry their tears.

The manual-focus and aperture control rings of the Laowa 9mm F2.8 are particularly well suited to the design ethos of the Nikon Z fc (Image credit: Laowa)

With summer holidays back on the agenda in 2021, we got sidetracked from the lab to the beach this year. Even so, we still found time to put the rather magnificent Fujinon GF80mm F1.7 R WR through its paces, a pretty epic lens for the Fujifilm GFX medium-format system.

