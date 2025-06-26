Retro-look Voigtländer primes Nikon Z-mount cameras are now up to $355 off

If you're shooting with a Nikon Z-mount camera and want to inject some real character into your kit, now’s the moment. Five premium Voigtländer lenses are currently discounted, and they’re not your average optics.

These are all-manual, all-metal, and all about feel, offering that unique mix of mechanical satisfaction and distinctive image rendering that modern autofocus lenses often gloss over.

This is the kind of gear that makes you want to slow down, shoot deliberately, and fall in love with photography all over again.

Voigtlander Super Wide-Heliar 15mm f/4.5 Aspherical III: was $749 now $549 at BHPhoto SAVE £200 at B&H. On the wide end, the Super Wide-Heliar 15mm f/4.5 Aspherical III is the lens you grab when you want to go bold. Architecture, interiors, travel - it eats up the scene with almost no distortion, and yet it keeps the Voigtländer charm. The manual focus is precise, the construction is solid, and the results are anything but sterile. It’s the kind of lens that sees the world differently, and when it's discounted like this, it’s hard to resist.

Voigtlander Nokton 50mm f/1.0: was $1,795 now $1,699 at BHPhoto SAVE $96 at B&H. At the heart of the lineup is the Voigtländer Nokton 50mm f/1.0 - a lens that makes no apologies. It’s unapologetically big, unapologetically fast, and capable of dreamy, atmospheric rendering wide open. This isn’t about clinical sharpness (though there’s plenty); it’s about the mood, the fall-off, and the depth. Mounted to a Z6 or Zf, it turns every frame into a cinematic moment. For portrait shooters or anyone who wants their images to feel like paintings, this is a rare lens- and now it's genuinely tempting.

Voigtlander Macro APO-Lanthar 65mm f/2 Aspherical: was $799 now $699 at BHPhoto SAVE $100 at B&H. For those who love working close, the Macro APO-Lanthar 65mm f/2 is an absolute gem. Razor-sharp, gorgeously corrected, and with some of the most elegant rendering you’ll get in a macro lens. It’s a lens that handles product work, nature, food photography, or anything that deserves obsessive detail, with grace. And thanks to the fast f/2 aperture, it doubles beautifully as a portrait lens, too. It’s a precision tool, and right now, it’s a very well-priced one.

Voigtlander D35mm f/2 Macro Apo-Ultron: was $879 now $524 at BHPhoto SAVE $355 at B&H. Then there’s the sleeper hit: the D35mm f/2 Macro Apo-Ultron. It's not flashy, but it’s the kind of lens that just works - close-up or at a distance. It’s small, beautifully made, and gives a stunning mix of clinical sharpness and gentle bokeh. Whether you're shooting street, everyday life, or detail shots in a café corner, it slips into your kit and earns its keep every time. And when you see the discount, it becomes even more attractive.

Voigtlander Nokton 23mm f/1.2 Aspherical SAVE $200 at B&H. The Nokton 23mm f/1.2 - a fast, wide-angle lens that’s ideal for documentary, street, or anything low light. It’s fast, it’s focused (literally and figuratively), and it turns Nikon’s mirrorless bodies into something that feels like a modern-day rangefinder. This is the sort of lens that rewards careful composition and gets you closer to your subject, both physically and emotionally, and right now, it’s a lot more affordable than usual.

These are genuinely strong deals on some of Voigtländer’s finest lenses for the Nikon Z system.

Whether you’re after the dreamy bokeh of the 50mm f/1.0, the clinical precision of the 65mm APO, or the bold perspective of the 15mm Super Wide-Heliar, each of these lenses brings something special to the table.

Built to last, designed to inspire, and now priced to tempt - this is a rare moment to add some soul to your kit without punishing your wallet.