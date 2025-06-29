This is why I’m choosing Blackmagic as my first dedicated cinema camera

I’ve recently started taking filmmaking seriously and, like many others at the beginning of the journey, I’ve been looking for the right camera to invest in. I considered Sony’s FX line and a few mirrorless hybrid cameras but, after digging deeper, I keep coming back to Blackmagic Design.

The Pocket Cinema Camera 4K and 6K offer exceptional video quality, RAW recording, beautiful color science and high dynamic range, all without the steep cost usually associated with dedicated cinema cameras. With recent price drops, they’re more accessible than ever – and it’s hard to argue with what they deliver for the money.

But the real advantage is the workflow. From the moment you press record to the final grade, Blackmagic has built an ecosystem that makes sense.

You can shoot on one of its cameras, collaborate through Blackmagic Cloud and edit in DaVinci Resolve – software that’s used professionally across the industry and yet is available for free. It’s not stripped down, either. Resolve gives you everything: editing, color, audio, VFX and delivery in one place.

(Image credit: Adam Duckworth / Digital Camera World)

There’s also a level of support that stands out. Blackmagic continues to push updates to its cameras long after release, often unlocking features that feel like genuine upgrades.

Just this week, the new Ursa Cine 17K has been added to the Netflix Approved Camera List. That speaks volumes as it shows that the brand isn't just catering to entry-level filmmakers, but also raising the bar at the top end.

So the only question I’m left with is: which camera model best fits the way I want to work?

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Do I stick with the compact familiarity of the BMPCC models, or take the leap into something more modular and production-ready like the Pyxis or even the new Ursa? I’ll need to get hands-on and see which one clicks…

you might also like

Check out our guides to the best cameras for filmmaking and the best cinema cameras.