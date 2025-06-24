Vintage design, modern depth: Thypoch launches 21mm f/1.4 Simera lens

Thypoch has unveiled its most dramatic wide-angle yet – the Simera 21mm f/1.4 Leica M lens. This new addition to the Simera lineup takes everything photographers and filmmakers love about the brand’s tactile, vintage-inspired design and blends it with cinema-born optical performance.

If the previous Simera 28mm f/1.4, 35mm f/1.4, 50mm f/1.4 and 75mm f/1.4 primes leaned into the everyday utility of fast full-frame glass, the 21mm offers something different: an expansive, expressive field of view with all the intimacy and subject separation you'd expect from a portrait lens.

The 21mm focal length has long been a favorite of filmmakers. It opens up a scene without distorting it, making it perfect for atmosphere and storytelling.

The Thypoch 21mm f/1.4 Simera lens is designed for full-frame Leica rangefinders, but can be easily adapted for use on other mounts (Image credit: Thypoch)

Thypoch draws from its background in cinema lenses here, bringing that depth, control and sense of space, and translating it into a lens that’s just as at home capturing street portraits or architectural moods as it is living in a film rig.

Get close – 0.23m close – and the Simera 21mm f/1.4 offers the kind of shallow depth of field more often associated with a 50mm lens. The bokeh blooms gently, the edges remain sharp and distortion is well-managed thanks to a high-end optical formula that includes aspherical, high-refractive-index, and ED glass.

From wide-open to stopped down, it holds together with clarity and character.

Mechanically, it’s just as considered. A floating lens group keeps focus crisp at all distances, while the manual aperture ring can be switched between clicked and de-clicked, depending on whether you’re shooting stills or rolling footage.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Thypoch) (Image credit: Thypoch)

There’s that familiar tactile nudge at 0.7m to match up with Leica M rangefinder coupling limits, and the depth-of-field scale remains elegantly functional.

Despite its 13-element design, it weighs just 427g and feels balanced on compact mirrorless bodies. Whether mounted natively to a Leica M or adapted for Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, Fujifilm X or L-Mount, the Simera 21mm f/1.4 is designed to slip seamlessly into any workflow where speed, subtlety, and image quality are paramount.

The lens is available now in black or silver, priced at $999 / £750 / AU$899, and ships immediately with a square hood that matches its vintage styling. For more information, visit the Thypoch website.

