Xiaomi has given its 15 Ultra flagship a fresh splash of color, unveiling Aquamarine, Violet, and Heritage Brown limited-edition finishes – each sports a classic silver rangefinder trim paired with soft vegan leather in each colorful shade. Alongside the new hues comes a revised Photography Kit grip in matching colorways.

The original kit already turned the 15 Ultra into a bona-fide compact camera. Its handle hides a 2,000mAh battery, while a two-stage shutter button, zoom rocker, exposure dial and detachable thumbrest enable you to work entirely by feel for a more tactile experience. It even accepts 67 mm filters, making the phone surprisingly versatile.

The trade-off is between controls and minimalist style. Xiaomi’s new version keeps that half-press shutter but it pares everything else back. In their place is a lighter 42g grip with a softer, rounded silhouette and a single record switch for video capture.

After several months of daily use, I’ve grown genuinely fond of the original grip – although it certainly helps that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s cameras are some of the absolute best I have used this year.

Pricing and global availability are still to be confirmed, although currently these look to be exclusive to the China market – and you can see them below, as shared on Chinese social media via Xiaomi's Weibo account. But when many companies are looking to their next handset, Xiaomi isn’t done iterating on what is one of the best camera-centric phones around.

If you weren’t tempted already, these new colors just might make you reach for your wallet.

