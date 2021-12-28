April 2021: spring has sprung in, with the Canon RF 100mm F2.8L Macro IS USM

Leaked images and a rumor mill running in overdrive drove speculation of just how special the forthcoming Canon RF 100mm F2.8L Macro IS USM might be. An official announcement followed in mid-April, confirming that Canon’s first native RF full macro lens (and then some) would combine a world-leading 1.4x macro magnification, at least for an autofocus lens, with a novel SA (Spherical Aberration) control ring for enhancing the quality of bokeh.

On top of that, there’s 5-stop hybrid optical image stabilization that works a treat for extreme close-ups, boosted to 8-stop effectiveness on later EOS R-series bodies that feature IBIS. All in all, the perfect lens with Spring bugs bursting forth to have their photos taken.

Canon RF 100mm F2.8L Macro IS USM (Image credit: James Artaius)

Professional action, sports and wildlife photographers the world over welcomed April’s announcement of Canon’s RF 400mm F2.8L IS USM and RF 600mm F4L IS USM super-telephoto primes. These direct updates of the company’s highly acclaimed EF-mount lenses for DSLRs were perfectly timed to coincide with the launch of the super-sporty Canon EOS R3 mirrorless camera. At the other end of the focal length scale, Canon submitted patents for ultra-wide-angle RF-mount zooms.



In other enticing wide-angle news for full-frame mirrorless photographers, announcements included the Sony FE 14mm F1.8 G Master, Samyang 24mm f/1.8 FE and Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG DN Art. It was exciting times over in the crop-sensor camp as well, with an April shower of Samyang/Rokinon AF 12mm F2 E, Tamron 11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A RXD and Fujinon XF18mm F1.4 R LM WR lenses. Tamron neatly covered off the super-telephoto side of things, with the 150-500mm F/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD, while Venus Optics announced its Laowa CF 33mm f/0.95 APO lens for APS-C format mirrorless Canon, Sony, Nikon and Fujifilm cameras.

The Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG DN Art launched as the new mirrorless version of one of our all-time favorite 35mm primes for Canon and Nikon DSLRs (Image credit: Sigma)

Satisfying the need for speed on a tight budget, TTartisan popped up with a 50mm f/1.2 lens in Leica L and Nikon Z mount options, complete with a sub-$100 price tag. And for a more fully cinematic experience, Mitakon launched three 17mm, 25mm, 35mm T/1.0 lenses for Micro Four Thirds, plus a 35mm T/1.0 for Super35 and a 50mm T/1.0 full-frame lens, again combining ultra-fast apertures with irresistibly affordable prices.



April was a bit quiet on the reviews front but we did rather fall in love with the Sony FE 50mm F1.2 G Master, which surpassed itself in our tests.

The Sony FE 50mm F1.2 G Master was a starring attraction of our April testing schedule (Image credit: Future)

