April 2021: spring has sprung in, with the Canon RF 100mm F2.8L Macro IS USM

Leaked images and a rumor mill running in overdrive drove speculation of just how special the forthcoming Canon RF 100mm F2.8L Macro IS USM might be. An official announcement followed in mid-April, confirming that Canon’s first native RF full macro lens (and then some) would combine a world-leading 1.4x macro magnification, at least for an autofocus lens, with a novel SA (Spherical Aberration) control ring for enhancing the quality of bokeh.
On top of that, there’s 5-stop hybrid optical image stabilization that works a treat for extreme close-ups, boosted to 8-stop effectiveness on later EOS R-series bodies that feature IBIS. All in all, the perfect lens with Spring bugs bursting forth to have their photos taken.
Professional action, sports and wildlife photographers the world over welcomed April’s announcement of Canon’s RF 400mm F2.8L IS USM and RF 600mm F4L IS USM super-telephoto primes. These direct updates of the company’s highly acclaimed EF-mount lenses for DSLRs were perfectly timed to coincide with the launch of the super-sporty Canon EOS R3 mirrorless camera. At the other end of the focal length scale, Canon submitted patents for ultra-wide-angle RF-mount zooms.
In other enticing wide-angle news for full-frame mirrorless photographers, announcements included the Sony FE 14mm F1.8 G Master, Samyang 24mm f/1.8 FE and Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG DN Art. It was exciting times over in the crop-sensor camp as well, with an April shower of Samyang/Rokinon AF 12mm F2 E, Tamron 11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A RXD and Fujinon XF18mm F1.4 R LM WR lenses. Tamron neatly covered off the super-telephoto side of things, with the 150-500mm F/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD, while Venus Optics announced its Laowa CF 33mm f/0.95 APO lens for APS-C format mirrorless Canon, Sony, Nikon and Fujifilm cameras.
Satisfying the need for speed on a tight budget, TTartisan popped up with a 50mm f/1.2 lens in Leica L and Nikon Z mount options, complete with a sub-$100 price tag. And for a more fully cinematic experience, Mitakon launched three 17mm, 25mm, 35mm T/1.0 lenses for Micro Four Thirds, plus a 35mm T/1.0 for Super35 and a 50mm T/1.0 full-frame lens, again combining ultra-fast apertures with irresistibly affordable prices.
April was a bit quiet on the reviews front but we did rather fall in love with the Sony FE 50mm F1.2 G Master, which surpassed itself in our tests.
