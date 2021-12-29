Popular

May 2021: the 7Artisans 10mm f/2.8 Fisheye gives us a different perspective!

Our 12 lenses of Christmas series reaches episode 5 and May 2021, with the 7Artisans full-frame mirrorless fisheye lens

7Artisans 10mm f/2.8 Fisheye
(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

It’s rare to find a lens that gives you an utterly different perspective on the world, but the mammoth field of view and extreme barrel distortion of a fisheye lens definitely lets you see things differently. 

The new 7Artisans 10mm f/2.8 Fisheye was first spotted on a Nikon Z  body back in May but is also available in Canon RF, Leica L and Sony E mount options. As a ‘diagonal fisheye’ for full-frame mirrorless cameras, it produces an image circle that fills the whole sensor, delivering an almost 180-degree viewing angle on the diagonal. This manual lens is impeccably turned out with a full metal jacket, is top fun to use and delivers superbly sharp image quality for a fisheye, all at a very budget-friendly price.

With historical links to 7Artisans, TTartisan also had a May release with its new portrait-friendly 90mm f/1.25 in Leica M-mount, at only a quarter of the price of Leica’s equivalent own-brand lens. Meanwhile, proving that not all Leica lenses cost an absolute fortune, the Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 24–70mm f/2.8 ASPH was announced, as the company’s most inexpensive zoom. Even so, it’s certainly not a low-budget offering.

Continuing the theme of taking a different slant on perspective, May brought exciting news on the tilt & shift front. Canon appeared to be going great guns on developing two new RF-mount lenses which are planned to become the world’s first autofocus examples of the breed. They’re the Canon TS-R 24mm f/3.5L and the Canon TS-R 14mm f/4L, the latter also being the most wide-angle tilt & shift lens to date. Only just though, as the manual Laowa 15mm f/4.5 Zero-D Shift (without tilt) also hit the news with the addition of Leica L and Pentax K mount options to the existing line-up of Canon EF and RF, Nikon F and Z and Sony E-mount editions.

Further out on the fringe, May was a good month for fans of all things retro, with the launch of the Voigtlander Ultron Vintage Line 28mm f/2 Aspherical VM lens for Leica M-mount. Having a distinctly 1950s sci-fi look, Zenit released 35mm f/2 and 50mm f/1.5 lenses in Sony E-mount, along with Zenitar 60mm f/2.8 macro and Selena 58mm f/1.9 lenses in Canon EF and Nikon F-mount options.

Some of Zenit’s new lenses look more like flying saucers from 1950’s sci-fi B-movies (Image credit: Zenitar)

Our raft of reviews in May included the Fujifilm Fujinon XF27mmF2.8 R WR, Funleader CAPLENS 18mm F8.0 for Leica M mount, Sony APS-C format Samyang AF 12mm F2.0 E and the full-frame Sony format Samyang AF 24mm F1.8 FE.

Matthew Richards
Matthew Richards is a photographer and journalist who has spent years using and reviewing all manner of photo gear. He is Digital Camera World's principal lens reviewer – and has tested more primes and zooms than most people have had hot dinners! 


His expertise with equipment doesn’t end there, though. He is also an encyclopedia  when it comes to all manner of cameras, camera holsters and bags, flashguns, tripods and heads, printers, papers and inks, and just about anything imaging-related. 


In an earlier life he was a broadcast engineer at the BBC, as well as a former editor of PC Guide.

