May 2021: the 7Artisans 10mm f/2.8 Fisheye gives us a different perspective!

It’s rare to find a lens that gives you an utterly different perspective on the world, but the mammoth field of view and extreme barrel distortion of a fisheye lens definitely lets you see things differently.

The new 7Artisans 10mm f/2.8 Fisheye was first spotted on a Nikon Z body back in May but is also available in Canon RF, Leica L and Sony E mount options. As a ‘diagonal fisheye’ for full-frame mirrorless cameras, it produces an image circle that fills the whole sensor, delivering an almost 180-degree viewing angle on the diagonal. This manual lens is impeccably turned out with a full metal jacket, is top fun to use and delivers superbly sharp image quality for a fisheye, all at a very budget-friendly price.

With historical links to 7Artisans, TTartisan also had a May release with its new portrait-friendly 90mm f/1.25 in Leica M-mount, at only a quarter of the price of Leica’s equivalent own-brand lens. Meanwhile, proving that not all Leica lenses cost an absolute fortune, the Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 24–70mm f/2.8 ASPH was announced, as the company’s most inexpensive zoom. Even so, it’s certainly not a low-budget offering.



Continuing the theme of taking a different slant on perspective, May brought exciting news on the tilt & shift front. Canon appeared to be going great guns on developing two new RF-mount lenses which are planned to become the world’s first autofocus examples of the breed. They’re the Canon TS-R 24mm f/3.5L and the Canon TS-R 14mm f/4L, the latter also being the most wide-angle tilt & shift lens to date. Only just though, as the manual Laowa 15mm f/4.5 Zero-D Shift (without tilt) also hit the news with the addition of Leica L and Pentax K mount options to the existing line-up of Canon EF and RF, Nikon F and Z and Sony E-mount editions.



Further out on the fringe, May was a good month for fans of all things retro, with the launch of the Voigtlander Ultron Vintage Line 28mm f/2 Aspherical VM lens for Leica M-mount. Having a distinctly 1950s sci-fi look, Zenit released 35mm f/2 and 50mm f/1.5 lenses in Sony E-mount, along with Zenitar 60mm f/2.8 macro and Selena 58mm f/1.9 lenses in Canon EF and Nikon F-mount options.

Some of Zenit’s new lenses look more like flying saucers from 1950’s sci-fi B-movies (Image credit: Zenitar)

Our raft of reviews in May included the Fujifilm Fujinon XF27mmF2.8 R WR, Funleader CAPLENS 18mm F8.0 for Leica M mount, Sony APS-C format Samyang AF 12mm F2.0 E and the full-frame Sony format Samyang AF 24mm F1.8 FE.

