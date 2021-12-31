Popular

July 2021: a new Pentax lens! It's the HD PENTAX-DA★16-50mm F2.8 ED PLM AW

Our 12 lenses of Christmas series hits the second half, when Pentax’s not-so-standard zoom breathes new life into the DSLR arena

Something of a summer scorcher, the HD PENTAX-DA★16-50mm F2.8 ED PLM AW pitched up in July to prove that there’s still life in crop-sensor cameras in general and DSLRs in particular. 

A new lens for Pentax’s high-end ‘Star’ stable, this high-grade standard zoom combines a useful focal length range with a fast and constant f/2.8 aperture (Image credit: Ricoh)
A perfect pairing for the Pentax K-3 III, this up-market standard zoom has an ‘effective’ 24-75mm range in full-frame terms, with a fast and constant f/2.8 aperture rating. You really have to hand it to Pentax for the novelty value of a brand new DSLR lens in 2021.

Back on the mirrorless side of the fence, Tokina literally knocked us for six with the announcement of half a dozen new lenses for Fujifilm X-mount and Sony E-mount APS-C format cameras. In fairness, the atx-m 23mm F1.4 X and atx-m 33mm F1.4 X were already available, but will be joined by a new atx-m 56mm F1.4 X. Also in the pipeline are Tokina atx-m 23mm F1.4 E, atx-m 33mm F1.4 E and atx-m 56mm F1.4 E, so basically the same again in Sony E-mount.

Not to be beaten in the numbers game, Venus Optics announced a sprawling collection of nine new lenses in July. Esoteric options included the Laowa 10mm f/4 pancake lens, Laowa 20mm f/4 Shift lens and Laowa 6mm T2.1 cine lens, along with the Laowa FF 24mm T14 2x macro periscope lens, a follow-up to the company’s 24mm ‘macro probe’ optic. And as if that wasn’t enough, Venus Optics also announced it was extending the mount options of its Laowa 14mm f/4 Zero-D.

New versions of the full-frame compatible Laowa 14mm f/4 Zero-D include mount options for Canon and Nikon DSLRs (Image credit: Laowa)

Meanwhile, Panasonic confirmed fast (but not cheap) thrills for Micro Four Thirds cameras, with its forthcoming LEICA DG VARIO-SUMMILUX 25-50mm F1.7 ASPH. zoom lens. With an equivalent full-frame zoom range of 50-100mm, it neatly picks up the baton from Panasonic’s existing LEICA DG VARIO-SUMMILUX 10-25mm F1.7 ASPH. super-fast standard zoom.

On the stranger side of the street, TTartisan announced a trio of retro-styled 50mm f/1.2, 35mm f/1.4 and 17mm f/1.4 lenses, ideally matched to the new yet vintage Nikon Z fc camera. Meanwhile, Canon momentarily bypassed its burgeoning RF-mount line-up for just long enough to blueprint a clip-on telephoto lens for smartphones. Also breaking new ground, the Voigtländer NOKTON 35mm f/1.2 was officially announced, the company’s first ever lens for Fujifilm X-mount cameras.

Much of our testing for reviews in July was done in extreme close-up, with the Canon RF 100mm F2.8L Macro IS USM, Nikon Z MC 50mm f/2.8 and Nikon Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S lenses. We also checked out the Olympus M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 8‑25mm F4.0 PRO before gazing into the distance with Nikon AF-S 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR and Tokina SZX Super Tele 400mm F8 Reflex MF lenses.

Something of a retro throwback, the Tokina SZX Super Tele 400mm F8 Reflex MF is an extremely compact telephoto lens that produces the trademark ‘donut bokeh’ (Image credit: Future)

Matthew Richards
Matthew Richards

Matthew Richards is a photographer and journalist who has spent years using and reviewing all manner of photo gear. He is Digital Camera World's principal lens reviewer – and has tested more primes and zooms than most people have had hot dinners! 


His expertise with equipment doesn’t end there, though. He is also an encyclopedia  when it comes to all manner of cameras, camera holsters and bags, flashguns, tripods and heads, printers, papers and inks, and just about anything imaging-related. 


In an earlier life he was a broadcast engineer at the BBC, as well as a former editor of PC Guide.

