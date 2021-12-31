July 2021: a new Pentax lens! It's the HD PENTAX-DA★16-50mm F2.8 ED PLM AW

Something of a summer scorcher, the HD PENTAX-DA★16-50mm F2.8 ED PLM AW pitched up in July to prove that there’s still life in crop-sensor cameras in general and DSLRs in particular.

A new lens for Pentax’s high-end ‘Star’ stable, this high-grade standard zoom combines a useful focal length range with a fast and constant f/2.8 aperture (Image credit: Ricoh)

A perfect pairing for the Pentax K-3 III, this up-market standard zoom has an ‘effective’ 24-75mm range in full-frame terms, with a fast and constant f/2.8 aperture rating. You really have to hand it to Pentax for the novelty value of a brand new DSLR lens in 2021.

Back on the mirrorless side of the fence, Tokina literally knocked us for six with the announcement of half a dozen new lenses for Fujifilm X-mount and Sony E-mount APS-C format cameras. In fairness, the atx-m 23mm F1.4 X and atx-m 33mm F1.4 X were already available, but will be joined by a new atx-m 56mm F1.4 X. Also in the pipeline are Tokina atx-m 23mm F1.4 E, atx-m 33mm F1.4 E and atx-m 56mm F1.4 E, so basically the same again in Sony E-mount.



Not to be beaten in the numbers game, Venus Optics announced a sprawling collection of nine new lenses in July. Esoteric options included the Laowa 10mm f/4 pancake lens, Laowa 20mm f/4 Shift lens and Laowa 6mm T2.1 cine lens, along with the Laowa FF 24mm T14 2x macro periscope lens, a follow-up to the company’s 24mm ‘macro probe’ optic. And as if that wasn’t enough, Venus Optics also announced it was extending the mount options of its Laowa 14mm f/4 Zero-D.

New versions of the full-frame compatible Laowa 14mm f/4 Zero-D include mount options for Canon and Nikon DSLRs (Image credit: Laowa)

Meanwhile, Panasonic confirmed fast (but not cheap) thrills for Micro Four Thirds cameras, with its forthcoming LEICA DG VARIO-SUMMILUX 25-50mm F1.7 ASPH. zoom lens. With an equivalent full-frame zoom range of 50-100mm, it neatly picks up the baton from Panasonic’s existing LEICA DG VARIO-SUMMILUX 10-25mm F1.7 ASPH. super-fast standard zoom.

On the stranger side of the street, TTartisan announced a trio of retro-styled 50mm f/1.2, 35mm f/1.4 and 17mm f/1.4 lenses, ideally matched to the new yet vintage Nikon Z fc camera. Meanwhile, Canon momentarily bypassed its burgeoning RF-mount line-up for just long enough to blueprint a clip-on telephoto lens for smartphones. Also breaking new ground, the Voigtländer NOKTON 35mm f/1.2 was officially announced, the company’s first ever lens for Fujifilm X-mount cameras.

Much of our testing for reviews in July was done in extreme close-up, with the Canon RF 100mm F2.8L Macro IS USM, Nikon Z MC 50mm f/2.8 and Nikon Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S lenses. We also checked out the Olympus M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 8‑25mm F4.0 PRO before gazing into the distance with Nikon AF-S 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR and Tokina SZX Super Tele 400mm F8 Reflex MF lenses.

Something of a retro throwback, the Tokina SZX Super Tele 400mm F8 Reflex MF is an extremely compact telephoto lens that produces the trademark ‘donut bokeh’ (Image credit: Future)

