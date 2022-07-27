50 best camera accessories in 2022: essential photography gadgets and add-ons

Digital Camera World's expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test

The best camera accessories allow you to push your photography and your thinking further than just the camera or the lens. Tripods, monopods, bags, filters, memory cards, laptops, software – any and all of these things can help you push your image-making further.

No matter whether you're a newbie in photography or someone who's been shooting for years, the sheer wealth of gear out there can be hard to keep track of. Fortunately, we have a team of dedicated reviewers spending most days testing the latest and greatest accessories, and we use their findings to keep this guide bang up to date with everything that's out there.

if you're looking for a flashgun to capture motion, a tripod to support your camera, a head to execute smooth panning movement, a bag to keep it all in, or really, anything else, this guide is where you want to be, as we've compiled the fifty essentials to keep you shooting. And we haven't forgotten about video, with a selection of gimbals for stabilising your footage, and microphones to transform your audio quality.

We've also done the legwork of finding the best deals on all the products here, so you can be sure you're not overpaying. We've divvied up the article into sections based on the different categories of accessory, so all you need to do is dive straight in as we count off the fifty best camera accessories you can buy.

The best camera accessories in 2022

Tripods and supports

Every photographer needs a tripod. Not for every shot maybe, but for night shots, time-lapses, long-exposure seascapes, macro shots and more, a tripod will give you pin-sharp shots and a stability you can't get from handheld exposures. A regular tripod will give you good stability at an affordable price, while a travel tripod will pack down small for easy portability.

(Image credit: Manfrotto)

1. Manfrotto 190XPro4 A rigid and sturdy tripod with a rock-solid XPro ball head Specifications Material: Aluminum Leg sections: 4 Max load (legs/head): 10/7kg Max height (with head): 175cm Folded height: 57cm Weight (with head): 2.6kg Reasons to buy + Bubble level on centre column + Rotate freely to capture new angles Reasons to avoid - Lacks swing-up legs - Quite bulky when folded

Every photographer needs a tripod, and this Manfrotto is one of the best all rounders in this price bracket. The four-section Manfrotto 190XPro4 (opens in new tab) ball head kit (MK190XPro4-BHQ2) is a full-sized tripod that reaches a lofty operating height of 175cm, yet shrinks to a fairly modest folded height of 57cm.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

2. Peak Design Travel Tripod Spectacular for both its design and its folded size, but not cheap! Specifications Material: Carbon fiber or aluminum alloy Extended height: 153cm Folded height: 39cm Weight: 1.27kg/1.56kg Feet: Pads (spikes optional extra) Leg sections: 5 Max load: 9kg Reasons to buy + Supremely portable + Ultra-low-profile ball head + Phone mount and bag included Reasons to avoid - Expensive carbon fiber version - Not the tallest - Some hex key fiddling

The Peak Design travel tripod is not exactly cheap, but its design is a revelation. It folds down really small but opens out to provide a good working height and excellent stability. There are clever design touches everywhere, from the ultra-compact ball head to the smartphone clamp tucked away in the center column.

(Image credit: Manfrotto)

You can buy tripods and heads separately, and if you are looking to upgrade your tripod head, the Manfrotto's XPRO ball head is a great choice. The magnesium construction is rated to support 10kg, with grease-free polymer housing for exceptionally smooth movement, even with a lot of friction applied. The XPRO ball head can be specced with several mounting plate designs, including an Arca-Swiss compatible Top Lock system.

4. Vanguard Alta PH-32 A pan and tilt head that's perfect if travelling light is your top priority Specifications Height: 13cm Weight: 0.68kg Payload capacity: 5kg Reasons to buy + Very competitive price + Light and compact Reasons to avoid - Best for lighter camera setups - Slightly awkward panning control

Vanguard’s baby three-way head weighs just 680g. The rated maximum payload is a modest 5kg, with only two locking handles, with a selector that allows you to set the longitudinal tilt handle to lock only the tilt axis, or both tilt and pan simultaneously. It’s a neat trick that works well. Up top is a traditional Arca-Swiss style QR system.

(Image credit: Jamie Carter)

5. Manfrotto PIXI mini tripod A well made tabletop tripod that nails the basics for a fair price Specifications Weight: 190g Packed length: 18.5cm Max extended height: 13.5cm Max payload capacity: 1kg Reasons to buy + Lightweight and slim + Intuitive ball head Reasons to avoid - Only 1kg payload



Sometimes a mini-tripod is all you need, and they are so easy to pack in any camera bag. Manfrotto’s Pixi mini tripods have been with us for several years, and this version is one of the most affordable and portable, though with a payload limit of 1kg, it's best for smartphones or very small cameras. The push-button ball head is useful and easy to get to grips with. If you want a tiltable ball head, consider the more advanced Pixi Evo version

(Image credit: Benro)

6. Benro Adventure MAD38C Carbon Fiber Monopod A high quality monopod, with a unique adjustable rounded foot Specifications Material: Carbon fiber Sections: 4 Max load: 16kg Extended length: 158.5 cm Packed length: 52.5cm Weight: 0.5kg Reasons to buy + Stable rubberised foot + Strong and lightweight build Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Doesn't pack down very small

Monopods are super-useful for supporting heavy telephoto lenses or just for a little added camera support for slower shutter speeds. Made from durable and lightweight carbon fiber, Benro’s Adventure MAD38C is also equipped with a round, vari-angle, rubberised foot. Quick-flip leg locks for its four leg sections make the monopod fast to deploy and simple to pack down.

(Image credit: Future)

7. DJI Osmo Mobile 3 A superb smartphone stabilizer for a bargain price Specifications Compatibility: Smartphone (62 to 88mm width) Stabilization: 3-axis Weight: 405g Dimensions: Unfolded: 285 x 125 x 103mm, Folded: 157 x 130 x 46mm Battery life (approx): 15 hours Reasons to buy + Amazing battery life + Effective, highly customizable stabilization Reasons to avoid - Initial set-up and connection takes time - No camera-swapping while recording

For smooth run and gun style video with a smartphone, you need a stabilised gimbal. The Osmo Mobile's spring-loaded clamp effortlessly accommodates even the largest phones, and its gimbal arm can rotate through 90 degrees for seamless switching between landscape and portrait orientation. You can choose between modes like Walk and Sport to adjust the intensity of the stabilisation. There’s even an option called Active Track, whereby the gimbal will automatically track a moving subject for you, with customizable tracking sensitivity.

(opens in new tab)

Smartphones are easy to carry but tricky to grip and support – but the Photogrip does both. It’s a spring-loaded grip that opens wide enough to fit even a fat smartphone and clamps around it securely, while in the base is a tripod socket for a regular tripod or the tiny pocket tripod included in the kit – you can also use this with the legs folded in as a camera grip. In the top is a Bluetooth shutter button that’s actually built into a tiny remote you can slide out to fire the shutter remotely!

(Image credit: Andoer)

Maybe you don’t need more than a metre of selfie stick in your life – but on the other hand, maybe you do? The Andoer 54-inch selfie stick is quite a whopper when fully extended, but it does retract to a pleasingly short 18.5cm. All this girth makes it one of the heavier selfie sticks you can get, weighing more than half a kilo, but there’s a hell of a lot of functionality. It’s compatible with smartphones, action cameras and smaller cameras, and there’s also a handy Bluetooth remote that comes included. It also converts into a handy mini desktop tripod! Versatility really is the name of the game here.

Camera bags and straps

You've got all the gear, so now you need something to carry it around with that keeps it protected and accessible all at the same time. Or maybe you prefer a strap to a bag? Here's a selection of camera-carrying options:

10. Peak Design Everyday Messenger 13 V2 A super stylish camera bag you could also use at the office Specifications External size: 410×170×300mm Weight: 1,210g Color options: Black, Ash Laptop size: 13-inch (15-inch version available) Reasons to buy + Surprisingly high capacity + Lots of pockets and cubbyholes Reasons to avoid - The lid is the only main closure - Smaller items can rattle around

The Peak Design Everyday Messenger is a bit of an icon in the world of camera messenger bag design. It looks as smart as a briefcase, but it packs in as much camera gear as any regular shoulder bag. There are so many clever design touches it's hard to take them all in straight away. So is it the best bag ever? Nearly, but not quite, though we gave it plaudits in our review

The Lowepro backpack can be easily modified for all kinds of scenarios. The Velcro dividers inside can be moved to accommodate specific gear (including a drone) or dumped in favour of open space, while the rear-opening lid contains a zipped compartment for a 13-inch laptop. However, as we found in our review, the real genius is the front’s succession of loops that can be used to attach accessories such as a neoprene flash holder, a tripod toe-cup and straps, and a phone case, making this a truly versatile camera backpack.

(Image credit: Think Tank)

12. Think Tank Digital Holster 10 v2.0 Our favorite camera holster and available in seven sizes Specifications Internal dimensions (WxDxH): 160x100x152-210mm Weight: 400g Alternative sizes: 6 Removable shoulder strap: Yes Belt loop: Yes Top handle: Yes Adjustable divider: Yes Additional pockets: 3 Reasons to buy + Expanding height adds versatility + Extensive feature set and range of sizes Reasons to avoid - Only available in black

Camera holsters are really handy for carrying a single camera and lens combo, and this Think Tank holster is packed with clever features and comes in no fewer than seven different sizes, to suit everything from a medium-sized CSC right up to a pro-style SLR with a 150-600mm super-telephoto zoom attached. The 10 model here has a removable strap, a grab handle on the top, plus an over-sized belt loop which has a Velcro fastening so it’s easy to attach to a belt or other strap. A slip-over rain cover is also supplied.

13. Peak Design Slide Summit Edition Strap A super strap that's slick to use and has some smart design touches Specifications Weight: 171g Maximum length: 145cm Material: Polyester / Neoprene Reasons to buy + Quality strap and fittings + Efficient attachment loops Reasons to avoid - Tight squeeze in the kit bag

A sling, shoulder and neck strap in one, the Slide exudes quality with a seatbelt-style strap and premium fittings, which include clever quick-release buttons to detach the strap. The Peak Design is neither small to pack away nor cheap to buy, but he materials, attachments and adjustments are brilliantly designed.

Lighting

Sometimes you need to supplement the ambient light with a little lighting of your own, either for creative effect or just because it's too dark to shoot otherwise. Here are some lighting options for both photographers and videographers, whether you need light that's big and powerful or small and portable.

(Image credit: Hähnel)

14. Hahnel Modus 600RT Mk II Good features, great value and a long-lasting lithium-ion battery Specifications Compatible with: Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm Bounce: -7 to 90 degrees Swivel: 180/180 Zoom range: 20-200mm Wide-angle diffuser: 14mm Manual power settings: 1/1 to 1/128 Wireless master/slave: Master/Slave IR/RF Dimensions: 64 x 76 x 190mm Reasons to buy + Performance and wireless functions + Outstanding value for money Reasons to avoid - Lacks any weather-seals - Additional batteries are expensive

You can buy a dedicated flash from your camera's maker, but the Hähnel Modus 600RT flashgun matches or beats the features of camera manufacturers’ own-brand flagship models, but at a fraction of the price. Three different options are available, so you can buy the flashgun on its own, or as a wireless kit that includes a hotshoe mounting Viper RF (opens in new tab) (Radio Frequency) transmitter. There’s also a pro kit that comprises two flashguns and a Viper trigger, enabling the versatility of dual-flash lighting setups – and power comes from a lithium-ion cell for high capacity and fast recycle times.

(Image credit: Rotolight)

15. Rotolight NEO 3 Great for both stills and video, with good power and controls Specifications Color temperature: 3000-10,000K Output (0.9m): 5,443 Lux (constant), 1032 Lumen Power: NPF-750 24V Li-ion battery, AC mains (adapter required) Dimensions: 145 x 50mm (dia x depth) Weight: 354g Reasons to buy + Cutting-edge creative effects + Compact and lightweight Reasons to avoid - Relatively low flash power - Certain accessories sold separately

Continuous LED lighting has become ever more practical as camera ISOs get higher and lenses get faster, and the Rotolight NEO 3 is the latest and greatest version of one of the best LED lights ever made. Delivering a range of colours in both continuous and flash modes, with full RGBWW options, we reviewed this light and praised it as a brilliant solution for video shooters and anyone else who needs a little constant light. It's available in various kits and options; make sure you check and get the one you want, as you may need a wireless trigger or mains power adapter, and these don't come as standard.

(Image credit: Elinchrom)

16. Elinchrom D-Lite RX 4/4 To Go The best studio flash kit around, a lighting kit with real clout Specifications Head power: 400Ws Power range: 5 stops Power adjustment: 1/10th f/stops (custom) Power supply: Mains only Cooling fan: Auto-sensing Modelling lamp: 100W Modelling lamp settings: Prop, full, low, off Sync socket: 3.5mm jack Wireless RF trigger: Included Dedicated TTL/HSS triggering: HSS with C N S P MFT trigger upgrade Head dimensions: 14x26x19cm Weight per head: 1,500g Reasons to buy + Immaculate build quality throughout + Superb performance, easy to use Reasons to avoid - Pricier than some competitors - Requires trigger upgrade for HSS flash

Looking for a traditional studio lighting setup that includes everything you will need? The Elinchrom D-Lite RX 4/4 To Go (opens in new tab) is a range-topping kit that includes a pair of 400Ws flash heads, sturdy stands, a 66cm square softbox, a 56cm octagonal softbox, and a translucent deflector that enables a beauty dish effect. Elegant and intuitive, the push-button control panel offers easy adjustment of power output through a 5-stop range, in 1/10th stop increments. Selecting proportional, full, low and no modelling lamp output is similarly simple, using a conventional 100W bulb. An auto-sensing cooling fan is built into the head.

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

17: Lastolite ePhotomaker kit - Large Perfect for photographing small objects with 'wraparound' light Reasons to buy + Portable, simple assembly + Good results from a single light source Reasons to avoid - Crease-prone backdrop - Lacks structural rigidity

If you need to photograph small objects for your online shop or auction sites, a light tent is perfect. The ePhotomaker is a collapsible diffuser panel on one side and a collapsible reflector on the other, tied at the top and spanned by a white fabric sheet that forms a seamless back/base. The design means you can use just a single light – a regular desk lamp is suggested – shone through the diffusion side of the tent, with the reflector creating a fill light on the opposite side of your subject.

18. Phottix EasyHold 5-in-1 Reflector 107cm Perfect 'bounce' lighting for a typical home studio Specifications Size (open): 107cm Surfaces: diffuser + gold, silver, white, black Reasons to buy + Includes all essential color surfaces + Well priced Reasons to avoid - No subtle colors - Handles could be better

Reflectors are super-simple tools for bouncing light back on to your subject. They are so simple that, for occasional use, it’s difficult to justify splashing out on a premium product over a budget model. Phottix’s keenly-priced EasyHold even has a pair of handles for easier positioning. A double sided, reversible cover gives you a traditional selection of gold, silver, white and black colour options.

Filters

Photo editing software has revolutionized the creative effects we can apply to photos on our computers, tablets and smartphones, but there are still some things only a physical camera filter can do, and here are some examples.

(Image credit: Future)

Polarizers are perfect for intensifying blue skies and subduing reflections off glass, water, painted or glossy surfaces. The Hoya PRO1 Digital Circular PL polarizer is a great option for photographers looking for something slightly cheaper that's still great quality. This filter is Digital Multi-Coated (DMC) to reduce lens flare and ghosting caused by reflections, making it an effective option for shooting bodies of water. It also features a Low Profile Frame (LPF), which consists of an ultra-thin filter frame that will help to avoid vignetting on wide-angle lenses. Usefully, this filter can also hold a lens cap too.

(Image credit: Future)

20. LEE Filters 100mm Neutral Density Grad Set Cost-effective resin filters perfect for outdoor and landscape photography Specifications Available sizes: 75x90mm, 100x150mm, 150x170mm Included densities: 1, 2 & 3 stops Available transitions: soft, medium, hard, or extra hard Reasons to buy + Excellent optical quality + Light and resilient construction Reasons to avoid - Poor water and oil resistance - Resin rather than glass

Graduated filters are a standard tool for landscape photographers, who frequently need to reduce the intensity of bright skies. Lee’s grads are made from polycarbonate resin rather than optical glass, and Lee claims this makes it easier to dye the tinted portion, resulting in a more accurate density across the filter and greater precision when controlling the transition line. This filter set comprises three densities - 1, 2 and 3 stops - so they'll cater for a wide variety of lighting conditions – and come with a choice of transitions (soft, medium, hard and extra hard).

21. Cokin Nuances Extreme ND Z-Pro Great budget ND (neutral density) filters for long exposures Specifications Available sizes: 84x100mm, 100x100mm, 130x130mm Available densities: 6-stop ND64, 10-stop ND1024 Reasons to buy + Flawless colour accuracy + No sharpness reduction + Perfect f/stop accuracy Reasons to avoid - Cokin's holder quite pricey

ND filters are used to reduce the amount of light passing through the lens, to allow ultra-long exposures which blur water and skies in landscape shots. Cokin’s Nuances Extreme ND filters come in 6-stop and 10-stop densities, which is an ideal choice for long exposure photography. They can also be had in three sizes: P-size (84x100mm), Z-Pro (100x100mm), and X-Pro (130x130mm).

(Image credit: Marumi)

22: Marumi DHG Vari ND2-ND400 Great value variable ND filter for videography Specifications Sizes available: 49, 52, 55, 58, 62, 67, 72,77, 88, Exposure increase: +1.5 to +8 stops Reasons to buy + The screw-in knob is nice + Reasonable price Reasons to avoid - Slight color cast - Unevenness at higher settings

Variable ND filters are used mostly by videographers, who need to control the amount of light without changing the shutter speed or altering the lens aperture – both will change the 'look' of the footage. With its ND2-ND400 density range, Marumi’s filter enables between one and eight stops of light reduction.

(Image credit: K&F)

23: K&F Concept Natural Night Filter Light Pollution Filter Cuts light pollution in urban areas at night Specifications Available sizes: 52mm, 58mm, 67mm, 77mm, 82mm and 100mm Reasons to buy + Scratch and water resistant + Nano coating for low reflection Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest

Astrophotograhy is difficult near to centers of population because of the light pollution from artificial lighting. This filter aims to deliver more clarity, contrast and natural looking colors when shooting at night in urban areas, this double threaded K&F Concept branded round filter features double-sided nano coating to help stop yellow and orange wavelengths of light from entering the lens.

(Image credit: LEE)

24: LEE Filters LEE100 Holder One of the best 100mm square filter holders Specifications Filter size (width): 100mm Material: Composite Pouch included: Yes Number of filter slots: 2 (up to 3) Polarizer compatibility: Yes (filter not included) Adapter rings included: No, sold separately Reasons to buy + Quality range of filters + Locking system works well + Lightweight design Reasons to avoid - Polarizing filters positioned at front

Some filters attach directly to the lens's filter thread, but most are designed to fit square filter holders where they can be used in combination. Filter holders come in different sizes, but 100mm is the most common. The LEE100 Holder is one of the best and features a multi-function locking dial that not only securely locks the holder in place, but also locks the angle of the filter holder to protect your composition.

Video accessories

Almost any camera phone or camera can shoot video these days, but to get the best results you need to be using the right accessories. Here are some gadgets and add-ons to take your video to the next level.

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

25. RØDE VideoMic Go II A good choice for budget-conscious videographers Specifications Transducer type: Condenser Form: Shotgun Polar pattern: Supercardioid Frequency response: 100Hz-16KHz Power source: None (plug-in power) Supplied windscreen: Foam Reasons to buy + New USB output + Fuss-free quality Reasons to avoid - Needs TRS headphones - USB cables not included

Video isn't just about video! You need good quality audio too, which almost always means using an external microphone. The RØDE VideoMic Go II is arguably the ur-example of a simple, high-quality shotgun mic – it's a straightforward directional mic that you point at the thing you want to record. Mount it to your camera's hotshoe, and it'll record the audio from whatever you're filming. Couldn't be simpler. What's more, this updated version has a USB output, making it much more versatile in terms of the devices you can plug it into.

(Image credit: Olympus)

26. Olympus LS-P4 A great audio recorder with its own internal memory Specifications Recording formats: FLAC, PCM (.WAV), MP3 Connections: 3.5mm Internal memory: 8GB Expandable memory: Micro SD card Battery type: AAA Weight: 75g Reasons to buy + Affordable price helpful for beginners + Lightweight and compact on small bodies + Slide-out USB connection for downloading Reasons to avoid - No Phantom power for demanding mics

You don't have to use an external microphone when recording video – you can use a separate audio recorder and merge the audio with the video later. The Olympus LS-P4 is small and lightweight, enabling users of small compact cameras to still mount it on the hotshoe and connect the audio recorder to the camera. Users have 8GB of internal storage, but if that’s not enough, you can pop in a Micro SD card (up to 32GB). The LS-P4 enables users to plug in a lav mic for interview situations, or you can use the built-in three-microphone system.

(Image credit: Manfrotto)

27. Manfrotto Lumimuse 8 LED Light Great for on-camera lighting with decent power from a small package Specifications Color temperature: 5600K Output: 550 LUX (1m) Power: Rechargeable L-type li-ion (included) Dimensions: 28x59x86mm Weight: 160g Reasons to buy + Small and portable for easy transport + Bluetooth for remote control + Additional creative filters included Reasons to avoid - Limited output for outdoor use

There will be times when transporting a bigger LED light around is simply not an option and in these situations, the Manfrotto Lumimuse 8 could well prove to be your saviour. The tiny light can attach to the hotshoe mount of your camera and can be controlled over Bluetooth by your iOS smartphone. Eight LED lights produce illumination of 550 LUX (at 1 metre), making the Manfrotto unit suitable for vlogs or product videography.

(Image credit: Future)

28. DJI Ronin-SC Lightweight, yet fully featured, and a great gimbal for mirrorless cameras Specifications Compatibility: DSLR/mirrorless camera (up to 2kg weight) Stabilization: Three-axis Weight: 1.1kg Dimensions: Unfolded: 370 x 165 x 150mm, Folded: 220×200×75 mm Battery life (approx): 11 hours Reasons to buy + Great stabilisation out of the box + 11-hour rechargeable battery life Reasons to avoid - Can still feel heavy after prolonged use - Only suitable for lighter mirrorless setups

If you shoot run and gun style video, you will almost certainly need a gimbal. DJI's Ronin-SC has been specifically designed for mirrorless camera setups up to 2kg in total weight. That’s plenty for a camera like a Canon EOS R (opens in new tab) or Fujifilm X-T3 (opens in new tab), but it’s best to steer clear of bulky and heavy lenses, as these can be tough and sometimes impossible to balance properly. Each axis can be individually locked, making initial balancing much easier, and, and the SC folds surprisingly compact. In fact a lot about the DJI Ronin-SC is surprising, as we noted in our review, it's both cheaper and more capable than you first expect.

(Image credit: Manfrotto)

29. Manfrotto BeFree Live Lever Kit – aluminum A small and light video tripod ideal for travelling or compact cameras Specifications Material: Aluminium Extended height: 151cm Folded height: 40cm Weight: 1.75kg Leg sections: 3 Maximum load: 4kg Reasons to buy + Folds into a compact package + Fast to set up and use + Light weight Reasons to avoid - Only takes a payload of 4kg - No Pan and tilt drag adjustment - No counterbalance adjustment

Serious filmmakers will need a bigger tripod, but for vlogging, a smaller tripod like this Manfrotto may be all you need. The BeFree Live Lever-Lock tripod kit uses three-section aluminum legs that are clamped down using lever locks. There is a different version available using twist-lock legs, too. And even a lighter carbon fiber version but that costs significantly more.

(Image credit: Atomos)

30: Atomos Ninja V A powerful but compact on-camera monitor/recorder Specifications Screen size: 5-inch Screen tech: LCD Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: 16:9 Recording capabilities: Yes Batteries: Sony L-Style Touchscreen: Yes HDR: Yes Brightness: 1000 nits Reasons to buy + Very compact + Built-in video recorder + Feature-packed Reasons to avoid - Fan noise - No buttons

For serious video work it's likely you'll need a bigger screen than the monitor on the back of the camera and higher-powered capture and storage capabilities. The Atomos Ninja V is the gold standard in on-the-go external monitors that double up as video recorders, earning the highest possible score in our review for its ability to improve the quality of footage captured. It’s particularly suited to videographers, with support for 4K capture at up to 60fps, ProRes HQ, 422, DNxHR to name a few codecs.

Storage

You need a way of storing your digital images and video, both in your camera during capture, on your computer or while you're travelling from one location to another. Here are some of our top recommendations.

(Image credit: Sandisk)

31. SanDisk Extreme PRO

There are A LOT of SD cards on the market, but we think this one offers a great combination of speed, capacity and affordability. This SanDisk comes in capacities ranging from 32GB to a staggering 1TB and an impressive UHS Speed Class 3 rating. However, the most impressive aspect of the Extreme PRO SDXC card is its write speeds of up to 90MB/s, which allows your camera to handle rapid-fire sequential shooting in both JPEG and RAW with ease and also makes it suitable for 4K video capture.

(Image credit: Sandisk)

32. SanDisk Extreme PRO CFexpress Card One of the first CFexpress cards available Specifications Card type: CFexpress Capacity: Up to 512GB Read Speed: Up to 1700MB/s Write Speed: Up to 1400MB/s Warranty: Not specified Suitable for: Pro photography Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at CCL Computers (opens in new tab) View at Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Incredible speeds + Loads of capacity options Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Limited compatibility (for now)

CFexpress is the latest, best and fastest memory card format, and SanDisk has hit the ground running with its new Extreme Pro CFexpress cards. These offer the kind of transfer speeds up to a frankly astonishing 1700MB/s read and up to 1400 MB/s write. The card format is being rapidly adopted by high-end cameras, such as the Canon EOS-1D X Mk III (opens in new tab), Nikon D6 (opens in new tab), Nikon Z6 and Z7, as well as the Panasonic Lumix S1 and Lumix S1R. We're confident we'll be seeing a lot more of this fantastic format in the future, with prices continuing to fall as a result.

33. WD My Passport An affordable and portable USB-powered hard drive Specifications Technology: HDD Available capacities: 1TB-4TB Dimensions: 110 x 81.5 x 13.8-21.5mm Image read/write speeds: 112/112MB/s Video read/write speeds: 114/114MB/s Today's Best Deals View at argos.co.uk (opens in new tab) View at Currys (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + High capacity for modest money + Fairly quick Reasons to avoid - Not USB-C - Average data transfer speeds

Portable hard drives are perfect for storing images and video when you are on the move, and for boosting the often limited capacity of a laptop computer. This latest WD My Passport (opens in new tab) design comes in black, white, red, blue, orange and yellow colour options. It’s about as light and compact as a conventional portable hard drive gets. Value is the My Passport’s biggest selling point, with the 4TB version being especially enticing thanks to its incredible price per gigabyte.

(Image credit: WD)

34. SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD V2 A hugely fast yet well-priced portable SSD, plus it's water-resistant! Specifications Technology: SSD Available capacities: 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB Dimensions: 110.26mm x 57.34mm x 10.22mm Image read/write speeds: 693/496MB/s Video read/write speeds: 780/564MB/s Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Currys (opens in new tab) View at argos.co.uk (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Unparalleled speed + Small and rugged + Competitively priced Reasons to avoid - Max speed requires very fast computer - 2TB capacity very expensive

Portable SSDs are much more expensive than regular hard drives, but they are also smaller and lighter and WAY faster. This is not SanDisk's top-of-the-range portable SSD - that honour currently goes to the Extreme Pro Portable SSD V2, but this cheaper non-Pro version is still the one to go for. That's because almost no computer currently available can fully exploit the extra speed offered by the Extreme Pro, so in real-world use it's barely faster than this SSD. Capacities come in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB, but it's the 500GB option that makes most sense unless you definitely need more space, as prices pretty much double in line with capacity.

(Image credit: Seagate)

35. Seagate Expansion Desktop 8TB An affordable and easy to use desktop drive in many capacities Specifications Capacity: 4-16TB Interface: USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible) Today's Best Deals View at Currys (opens in new tab) View at argos.co.uk (opens in new tab) View at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Looks good on a desk + Loads of capacities, including 16TB + Super-easy to set up and use Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest

If you just need a backup or storage disk for your desktop computer, you don't need to pay a fortune. Seagate's no-frills desktop hard drive comes in capacities from 4TB to 16TB, with the 6TB and 8TB options currently being best value and spacious enough for around 1.6 million JPEG images. The drive's fast USB 3.0 connection gives you speed as well as easy plug-and-play compatibility with most computers. Just bear in mind the included USB Type-A cable may need a cheap adapter to convert it to a Type-C plug that'll fit a modern MacBook.

36. WD My Cloud EX2 Ultra NAS drive NAS storage made simple – the perfect choice for photographers Specifications Capacity: 4TB, 8TB, 12TB, 16TB Interface: Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0 Features: Remote file access, RAID features, My Cloud OS 3 software Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Box (opens in new tab) View at CCL Computers (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Dual core CPU + Dual bay for RAID setups Reasons to avoid - Operating system is simplistic - Lack of app support

NAS drives make your images available online via your own private Internet connection. Some NAS drives can be intimidating, but the beauty of the WD My Cloud EX2 Ultra is how easy it is to set up and use, with no unnecessary or confusing initial settings to navigate. The My Cloud EX2 Ultra is already equipped with hard drives, so there are no unpleasant extra costs to be incurred. The deals we've got are for the base 4TB capacity, which is plenty for most users, but you can spec up to 16TB of space if you're a heavy user. The built-in software allows you to use the drive as an FTP server, and the drive can also be set to make automatic backups.

Computing

As photographers and videographers, we spend half as much time in front of our computers as we do behind the camera! Here are some kit suggestions to make this computing time faster, more effective and more efficient.

(Image credit: Future)

37. Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) This MacBook Pro is the ultimate photo-editing laptop Specifications Processor: Apple M1 Pro (10-core) or Apple M1 Max (10-core) RAM: 16GB / 32GB / 64GB Unified memory Storage: 512GB – 8TB SSD Screen: 16.2-inch, 3,456 x 2,234 Liquid Retina XDR display (mini-LED, 1,000 nits sustained brightness, wide color P3 gamut, ProMotion technology) Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Blazing fast and stunning screen + Performs great with Photoshop Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Big and heavy

Macbooks are expensive compared to Windows laptops, but once you factor in the hardware you get, the difference is not as high as it seems. The 16-inch MacBook Pro from 2021 is one of the most powerful laptops ever made, with Apple's own M1 silicon at its heart. It's also got another ace in the hole: its gorgeous 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, which uses the same mini-LED technology found in the iPad Pro. As we found in our review, the MacBook Pro performs superbly with photo-editing apps, making it the best laptop a photographer can get (as long as you can justify the price).

(Image credit: Future)

38. Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro An outstanding, unique laptop for digital retouching... but at a price Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-10875H (8-core) (11th gen CPUs available) Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 RAM: 16GB (up to 32GB available) Screen: 15.6-inch, 4K, IPS, 400 nits Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD (up to 2TB available) SD card reader: Yes Thunderbolt 4: Yes Today's Best Deals View at Scan (opens in new tab) View at Acer UK (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Clever, dual-hinged design + Excellent 4K display Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - Some last-gen components

If you haven't already fainted at the price, you'll find a lot to like about the Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro laptop. Its clever dual-hinged design is more than a gimmick; it provides a host of positioning options that allow you to be really flexible with your working setup. As we noted in our review, it synergies well with the supplied Wacom EMR pen, making this a great options for those who like to use a stylus to touch up their images. That 4K display is pretty excellent too.

(Image credit: BenQ)

39. BenQ PhotoVue SW271C A monitor that's hard to fault, and our go-to screen for photo editing Specifications Size: 27in Ratio: 16x9 Resolution: 3840x2160 Brightness: 300 nits Contrast ratio: 1000:1 sRGB gamut (claimed): 100% Adobe RGB gamut (claimed): 99% Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Exceptional colour accuracy + Connectivity options Reasons to avoid - High cost - And there are cheaper rivals

Your monitor is how you judge the color, contrast and sharpness of your images as you edit them, so it has to be good. The BenQ PhotoVue SW271C screen has a 27-inch panel size with a 4K UHD native resolution of 3840x2160 pixels. As the name implies, it's designed for viewing and editing photos, and as such it also boasts the usual 10-bit colour depth, equivalent to more than a billion colours. In our review, we praised the colour accuracy and quality – the only sticking point is the price.

(Image credit: Dell)

40. Dell UltraSharp PremierColor U3219Q The best all-round video editing monitor Specifications Screen Size: 31.5-inch Aspect Ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Viewing Angle: 178/178 Brightness: 400cd/m2 Color space coverage: 99% sRGB, 80% AdobeRGB, 99% Rec. 709, 95% DCI-P3 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent video color space coverage + Well priced + Plenty of screen space Reasons to avoid - AdobeRGB coverage not great - Only 2 display inputs

Dell produces several excellent monitors for video editing, but the U3219Q offers the best value of them all. This 31.5-inch panel can display 99% of the sRGB color space, but more importantly for video, there's 99% Rec. 709 coverage and 95% DCI-P3 coverage - the latter being exceptional for a 4K screen at this price point. Factory color calibration ensures a Delta-E accuracy of less than 2 and the monitor is capable of displaying HDR content as it just meets the 400cd/m2 brightness needed for HDR playback.

(Image credit: Datacolor)

41. Datacolor SpyderX Pro A great value monitor calibration tool that has every feature you need Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Scan (opens in new tab) View at Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Much quicker than previous Spyder5 + Great overall accuracy + Good value Reasons to avoid - Interface could be more friendly - No budget Spyder X 'Express' version

The best monitors come with their own calibration systems, but for other monitors you might need a separate calibration tool. SpyderX is the successor to Datacolor’s popular Spyder5 monitor calibrator series and uses a brand new lens-based sensor system rather than the old honeycomb baffle on the Spyder5. The result is a claimed increase in calibration accuracy, especially in the lightest and darkest image regions, and a sub-2-minute calibration time, making this the fastest Spyder calibrator ever.

