The best monopod in 2021: the perfect support for telephotos and low light

The best monopods can provide photographers and videographers with a tremendous amount of shooting versatility compared to a tripod. While these single-legged supports don't have the same rock-steady stability, they are lighter than tripods, and can easily be taken places that tripods cannot.

A monopod can be carried with you easily, even dangling by a wrist strap, and can give you just that little bit of extra support you need to nail a shot. Having a monopod by your side can make the difference between a sharp shot and a blurry mess! They let you be much faster and more reactive than tripods, which take time to set up.

What's even better is that manufacturers have certainly not rested on their laurels when it comes to monopods, and new models are coming out all the time that push the envelope when it comes to what monopods are capable of. Vanguard made a big splash a few years ago with its triple-footed monopods, a few of which you'll see on this list, but there have been more recent developments too. We're big fans of the recent Benro MSDPL46C SupaDupa carbon fibre monopod, which adds several innovations such as a free-spinning foot (you can find it at #2 on our list). We also like the upcoming MOZA Slypod Pro, a crowdfunded two-in-one proposition that functions as a motorised monopod and a mountable slider for video. We're sure we'll see it added to this list once it's more widely available!

Of course, which monopod is right for you will depend on your specific needs. Different models have different maximum heights, which you may want to factor in if you are especially tall. You also want to consider how much a monopod weighs and how small it folds down, as it's you that's going to have to lug it around! Maximum payload is a concern too, especially if you use big lenses. For a detailed guide, head down to our things to consider when buying a monopod section.

Otherwise, let's get cracking with the best monopods you can buy in 2021!

The best monopod in 2021

(Image credit: Vanguard)

In a line-up of monopods you'll spot the Vanguard VEO 2S AM-264TR a mile off: it's the one with three feet on the bottom! This tripartite stabiliser is a Vanguard staple and while it makes the monopod a little more bulky and gives it a bigger (literal) footprint, it also majorly improves stability and opens up the user's options, especially when shooting in low light or shooting video. As we've come to expect from Vanguard products, the VEO 2S AM-264TR is brilliantly engineered, with smooth twist locks and an ergonomic design. As well as the standard mounts, it also offers a universal smartphone connector, so those looking to improve their smartphone shooting skills have some real options here. All the tech makes it a little bulkier and heavier than other monopods, but the functionality you get really is something.

(Image credit: Benro)

2. Benro SupaDupa Pro MSDPL46C A cleverly designed monopod for serious photo or video users Specifications Material: Carbon fibre Sections: 6 Max load: 32kg Extended length: 158cm Packed length: 48.5cm Weight: 0.9kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Blend of twist/flip locks + Six sections for flexibility Reasons to avoid - Cheaper options exist

You may have thought that we'd pretty much reached a Fukuyama-style end of history with regard to the design of the monopod, but the Benro SupaDupa Pro MSDPL46C proves there's still innovation to be found. It's a clever monopod design with a few interesting tweaks. First, a clever rotating foot that makes it easier than ever to produce smooth panning movements. Second, a levelling head that offers 20-degree movement in all directions – useful if you can't quite get the monopod itself on level ground. What's more, the leg locks are all twist-style... except for the top one, which is a flip catch. This makes it very easy to use the top section for quick height adjustments.

All this is probably more tech than most monopod users need, and if you just want something cheap that works, there are more affordable options. If, however, you see yourself using your monopod very frequently for photography, video or both, the Benro SupaDupa Pro MSDPL46C will suit you down to the ground.

(Image credit: Manfrotto)

3. Manfrotto Element MII A lightweight, affordable monopod made with Manfrotto quality Specifications Material: Aluminum Sections: 5 Max load: 8kg Extended length: 159cm Packed length: 43cm Weight: 0.5kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS $89.95 View at Focus Camera $109.95 View at Amazon $129.88 View at BHPhoto Reasons to buy + Light, ideal for travel + Amazing value Reasons to avoid - Aluminium not carbon fibre - Doesn't come with QR plate

Part of a relatively new range from Manfrotto, the Element MII is focused on being two things: lightweight and affordable. These, it manages with aplomb. Weighing in at a slender 0.5kg and still able to hold up to 8kg of kit, the Manfrotto Element MII is more than enough kit for any roaming photographer or videographer. It's pretty simple, without fancy bells and whistles like a tri-part foot or quick-release plate, but the price is tough to argue with, and if you need a monopod from a reliable plate that you 100% know will be a good product, Manfrotto is a great bet there. We rather like the stylish red finish, too, though you can get it in black if you're a traditionalist.

(Image credit: Manfrotto)

4. Manfrotto Compact Photo Monopod Advanced Designed for entry-level setups, this is a perfect first monopod Specifications Material: Aluminum Sections: 5 Max load: 3kg Extended length: 155.6cm Packed length: 41.5cm Weight: 0.35kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $45.05 View at Amazon Prime $52.89 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Small and light + Useful quick-attach wheel Reasons to avoid - Less payload strength - No QR plate

With a maximum payload capacity of 3kg, the Manfrotto Compact Photo Monopod Advanced isn’t going to be holding anything heavier than an entry-level mirrorless or DSLR setup, with a lens no longer than 200mm or so. However, if your setup meets these restrictions, you’ll find this to be an ideal monopod for all sorts of applications. It packs down really well and is amazingly light, meaning it’s perfect for travel. It’s also pleasingly quick to deploy, with a quick wheel just under the tripod screw that allows you to rapidly attach your camera with one hand – which works perfectly for a monopod designed to exclusively take setups light enough to be used one-handed.

(Image credit: Gitzo)

5. Gitzo Series 2 Traveler GM2562T A premium monopod for a premium price Specifications Material: Carbon fiber Sections: 6 Max load: 12kg Extended length: 142cm Packed length: 36cm Weight: 0.4kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS $339.88 View at Walmart $411.56 View at Amazon 12 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Feather-light, super-strong + Generous maximum payload Reasons to avoid - Belt clip on wrist strap - Extremely expensive

The use of Gitzo’s carbon eXact fiber for the construction of this Traveler monopod is what makes it so light and easy to carry around. The six leg sections enables max extended height of 142cm and a maximum payload of 12kg – more than enough to handle a pro-spec DSLR with a long lens. It also packs down to an impressively short 36cm, meaning it’ll easily fit even in hand luggage and is therefore perfect for taking on your travels, whether for work or pleasure.

(Image credit: Velbon)

6. Velbon Ultra Stick Super 8 Monopod Extends long and packs down short – though has a few handling quirks Specifications Material: Magnesium Sections: 8 Max load: 3kg Extended length: 156cm Packed length: 26cm Weight: 0.34kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS $83.65 View at Amazon Prime $95 View at Amazon 9 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Eight leg sections + Huge length range Reasons to avoid - Locks can be stiff/fiddly - Low payload capacity

The Velbon Ultra Stick Super 8 Monopod is so named for its impressive eight leg sections. These, when fully extended, allow it to reach a maximum height of 156cm, and when fully retracted it allow it to compact itself down to just 26cm. It’s also amazingly light, weighing just 340g. Having a monopod with this kind of versatility is certainly a boon, though it’s worth noting that the leg locks themselves are quite stiff and take some practice to get the hang of using – in our testing, we found one in particular towards the bottom gave us a lot of trouble. It’s also worth noting that the 3kg payload limit also restricts this monopod to entry-level DSLRs and mirrorless cameras – if this describes your setup, this monopod represents tremendous value for money.

(Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

No, that isn’t a typo up there – 3 Legged Thing’s Alan monopod can really support a whopping 60kg of camera kit. This is far, far more than even the most deranged of gear-heads could possible need, meaning you can have absolute confidence that Alan will be able to handle your setup. Like the Vanguard, it also has a retractable foot for extra stability, but it also weighs just 600g, making it easy to carry around on your travels. Taller photographers may find themselves wishing for a little more height than 149cm, and it’s certainly one of the pricier models in the round-up.

(Image credit: Vanguard)

It's amazing that this Vanguard monopod is constructed from carbon fibre, given its extremely affordable price. Equipped with a spiked rubber foot for extra balance, as well as a hand strap and carabiner hook for easy transportation, the Vanguard VEO 2 CM-264 is also one of the most lightweight monopods of its class on the market, weighing just 436g. With a solid 6kg of capacity it'll handle most DSLR and mirrorless setups, and its extension height of 160cm is more than adequate for most purposes. This is an extremely solid monopod for all different types of photography.

(Image credit: iFootage)

Extending the iFootage Cobra 2 to its enormous maximum height of 180cm and unfolding its ultra-secure adjustable feet will transform it into a perfect base for 360-degree footage – giving you the height and stability you need with no danger of tripod legs creeping into shot. It functions great as a monopod, with a solid aluminum construction, four leg sections and a maximum capacity of 80cm. It’s worth being aware that it’s very heavy at 1.5kg, and even when packed away still measures more than 70cm in length, so it isn’t one for travelling light. As long as you’re up for carrying it, this superbly engineered monopod will serve you well for all sorts of photo and video applications.

(Image credit: Joby)

Joby has long had a reputation for thinking outside of the box, and the GripTight PRO TelePod is no exception. It can function not only as a monopod, but also as a handgrip, a miniature table-top tripod or a stationary stand for lights and similar devices. If versatility is what you’re looking for then naturally you’re spoiled for choice – though be aware that it’s only designed for light devices like action cameras, smartphones or small mirrorless cameras. It’s maximum payload capacity is just 1kg, so you won’t want to mount a DSLR or anything similar on there. If you’re happy that your setup meets these requirements, then the GripTight PRO Telepod is a great monopod with a difference that can help you in a host of shooting situations.

5 things to look for in a monopod

1. Strength and stability

A monopod must be able to support the total combined weight of your camera/lens/accessories setup – we've listed the maximum carrying capacity of monopods below, so always check before making a purchase.

2. Reach new heights

How high do you need your monopod to go? This will depend on several factors, not least of which is how tall you are yourself! Again, we've specified below.

3. Lock and load

Monopod leg sections will be separated with twist- or flip-style locks. Twist-locks tend to be more secure, but flip-locks are faster. It's up to you what your priorities are!

4. Plant your feet

Some monopods will have additional flip-out feet for a more stable support, or a fixed rounded foot. Monopods from Vanguard tend to be notable for this, though of course it does make the overall setup more bulky.

5. Grip tight

At the top of the monopod there should be a grip – on cheaper monopods it’ll likely be foam, while more expensive models will use textured rubber.

Read more:

• The best tripods you can get right now: take sharper shots with the right base

• Best ball head

• Best binocular tripod adaptor

• Best camera for wildlife photography

• Best lens for bird photography