The best portable SSDs in 2021: super-fast and super-convenient on-the-go storage

If all your shooting is fast filling your computer’s storage – or you need to keep your digital portfolio portable – then it's time to invest in one of the best portable SSDs. A conventional portable hard disk drive still offers the most bytes for your buck, but for top transfer speeds, a solid state drive (SSD) is a must. The best portable SSDs are also a fraction of the size and weight of a conventional portable hard drive, and though an SSD's speed and portability still commands a premium over a hard drive, pricing is now much more accessible for storage space up to 1 terabyte.

Rather than testing transfer speeds using unrealistic benchmarking software, we instead recorded maximum sustained read and write rates when shifting photos and video to and from a Windows 10 PC packing a fast internal m.2 SSD and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity to ensure no testing bottlenecks.

This is not SanDisk's top-of-the-range portable SSD - that honour currently goes to the Extreme Pro Portable SSD V2 (see further down this list), but this cheaper non-Pro version is still the one to go for. That's because almost no computer currently available can fully exploit the extra speed offered by the Extreme Pro, so in real-world use it's barely faster than this SSD.

SanDisk quotes a peak read speed of 1050MB/s for the Extreme Portable SSD. We were able to verify this claim with the CrystalDiskMark storage benchmark app, though achieving such speed in real-world file transfers is unlikely. Despite testing with a blazing fast laptop, we could ‘only’ manage a peak 780MB/s when reading a large video file (a best-case scenario) and 564MB/s when writing it to the drive. Still, that’s hugely fast, and image transfer speeds of 693/496MB/s read/write are equally incredible. It should also be noted that a portable SSD will rarely - if ever - perform as fast in actual file transfers as in a software benchmark.

Capacities come in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB, but it's the 500GB option that makes most sense unless you definitely need more space, as prices pretty much double in line with capacity.

2. WD My Passport SSD (NVMe) This latest My Passport SSD is a huge speed boost over the previous version Specifications Available capacities: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB Dimensions: 100mm x 55mm x 8.9mm Image read/write speeds: 538/364MB/s Video read/write speeds: 651/569MB/s Reasons to buy + Very fast in most scenarios + Sleek and easily pocketable + Good capacity options Reasons to avoid - Video write speed not class-leading - Bland looks

This is WD's latest version of its popular MyPassport SSD, not to be confused with the previous incarnation which is still on sale. The new version has a smoother, more rounded design, but while it looks different, it still goes by the exact same My Passport SSD name, just for that little extra confusion.

We weren't all that impressed with the speeds we got from the old My Passport SSD, but this new one is built around NVMe SSD technology and promises to be nearly twice as fast, with advertised max read/write speeds of 1050MB/s and 1000MB/s respectively. And refreshingly we found WD's claims to be bang-on, as CrystalDiskMark measured 1041MB/s and 1002MB/s read/write rates - very impressive. Switching to real-world testing inevitably brings a performance hit, but the new My Passport SSD still performs well. We achieved an average 651MB/s and 569MB/s read/write speed with video files, and 538/364MB/s with multiple image files. These are marginally faster results than the SanDisk's superb Extreme Pro Portable SSD, apart from the image write speed where the My Passport SSD was nearly 30% slower.

Capacity options include 500GB, 1TB and 2TB, with connectivity being via USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2. A USB-C to USB-A adapter is included in the box.

3. OWC Envoy Pro EX Thunderbolt 3 A big bruiser of a portable SSD, but it packs a punch Specifications Available capacities: 480GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB Dimensions: 145mm x 74mm x 23mm Image read/write speeds: 612/278MB/s Video read/write speeds: 645/481MB/s Reasons to buy + Stunning read speeds + Military-grade shock proofing + Class-leading build quality Reasons to avoid - Write speeds disappointingly average - Huge and heavy

With its removable rubberized bumper and bombproof build quality, it's no surprise that the rock-solid Envoy Pro EX boasts military-grade MIL-STD810G drop protection. However, all this ruggedness does have a downside: bulk. At 14.5 x 7.4 x 2.3cm and 300g with the bumper in place, this drive is positively gargantuan next to rival Sandisk or WD portable SSDs, and it even outsizes the power brick for our high-end testing laptop.

So it'd better have plenty of performance to compensate. Thankfully, with NVMe SSD technology and a Thunderbolt 3 connection promising a theoretical 40Gbps bandwidth (that's 4x faster than USB 3.1 Gen 2), the Envoy Pro EX has all the right ingredients for winning performance.

CrystalDiskMark gets things off to a good start with stunning peak sequential read/write speeds of 1440/726MB/s respectively, though this is some way short of OWC's claim of "up to 2800MB/s". Real world file transfers will always be slower than a synthetic benchmark test, but we still recorded a hugely impressive 995MB/s peak read speed when shifting one massive video file, though this figure did drop as the transfer progressed, leaving the final averaged video read speed at a more modest - though still very rapid - 645MB/s. An average 612MB/s read speed moving multiple image files is also superb, though write speeds take a significant performance hit, with an average 481MB/s when writing video and just 278MB/s when writing multiple images. That image write rate did peak at a healthier 413MB/s during the transfer, but the drive couldn't sustain this speed, hence the slower average figure.

The Envoy Pro EX is available in 460GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacities - the latter being unusual among portable SSDs, and ideal if you need to keep 4K or even 8K video content backed up and mobile.

4. G-Technology G-Drive mobile SSD Premium performance and an ultra-tough build Specifications Available capacities: 500GB-2TB Dimensions: 94 x 50 x 14.5mm Image read/write speeds: 307/298MB/s Video read/write speeds: 410/353MB/s Reasons to buy + Stunning speed + Built to last Reasons to avoid - Pricey per gigabyte - Needs reformatting for PC

Until recently this drive was known as the G-DRIVE Mobile SSD R-Series, and may still be called this at some retailers. Its standout feature is its ruggedized design that protects the drive against a 3-metre drop and 1000lb of crushing force, plus the exterior is IP67 rated to resist dust and moisture. Despite this extra exterior protection, the drive's 95mm x 50mm x 14.5mm dimensions are only marginally more bulky than the non-ruggedized WD My Passport SSD.

Inside the toughened shell is a fast SSD which G-Technology claims can transfer data at up to 560MB/s - impressive stuff. The drive connects via an up-to-date USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C connection, though a Type-A converter is included to maintain compatibility with older computers.

Though we couldn't quite match the drive's claimed 560MB/s max transfer speed, we did clock it at a very respectable 410/353MB/s when reading/writing video. Image transfer speeds of 307/298MB/s read/write are also hugely impressive. Factor the five-year warranty and this drive has every base covered.

Samsung's entry is as sleek as portable SSDs come, with a simple matte aluminium casing that oozes understated quality. Measuring only 74 x 57.3 x 10.5mm, it easily slips into a shirt pocket, and there are even four colour finishes: black, blue, gold and red. You might not guess it from the stylish exterior, but the SSD T5 is also rated to survive a 2-metre drop, and your data can be protected by 256-bit hardware encryption. 500GB, 1TB and 2TB capacity options are available, with the 1TB version being particularly good value, costing little more than many rival 500GB drives.

Hook up the USB 3.1 Gen 2 connection (Type-C and Type-A cables are supplied) and, while the advertised 540MB/s transfer speed will be tough to achieve, you're still assured stellar speeds. We recorded blistering 415/365MB/s rear/write speeds when transferring video, and image read/write speeds of 308/298MB/s are equally mighty.

6. Lexar SL200 Portable SSD A high-performing portable SSD from a trusted brand Specifications Available capacities: 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Dimensions: 86 x 60 x 9.5mm Image read/write speeds: 384/267MB/s Video read/write speeds: 448/289MB/s Reasons to buy + Decent performance + Small and well built Reasons to avoid - Above average pricing - Not as quick as NVMe SSDs

Lexar is a brand usually associated with top-notch memory cards and card readers, but it also offers several portable SSDs. The SL200 is its latest offering, and measures an easily portable 86 x 60 x 9.5mm. Build quality feels reassuringly solid, and the matte silver finish looks the part next to most modern laptops.

Lexar advertises maximum read/write speeds of 550/400MB/s, which is fairly typical for a non-NVMe SSD. We clocked the drive at a maximum 448/289MB/s when reading/writing a single large video file - a best-case real-world speed scenario. Transferring large quantities of small image files inevitably slows any SSD down, but the SL200 still managed a reasonable 384/267MB/s read/write. These speeds are broadly comparable to the similarly-compact Samsung SSD T5, however that SSD does tend to be cheaper than the Lexar when comparing equivalent capacities.

The Lexar SL200 can be had in the popular 512GB, 1TB and 2TB capacity options, and connects via a USB 3.1 Type-C port on the drive. USB Type-C to Type-C and Type-C to Type-A cables are included in the box.

7. Transcend ESD250C A super-slim SSD and very good value per gigabyte Specifications Available capacities: 960GB Dimensions: 120 x 33.6 x 7.5mm Image read/write speeds: 327/305MB/s Video read/write speeds: 464/328MB/s Reasons to buy + Very slim and portable + Excellent value for nearly 1TB capacity + Respectable performance Reasons to avoid - No other capacity options available

If you're after a seriously slim SSD, this offering from Transcend is just the ticket. Measuring a mere 7.5mm thick, it's appreciably thinner than a typical portable SSD, and though longer than most at 120mm, it's only 33.6mm wide. The matte aluminum outer casing also looks the part, with its space-grey finish especially complementing Apple products.

With the aid of Transcend's bundled Elite software, the drive can be formatted for Windows or Mac, or you can connect it directly to an Android mobile device that supports USB On-The-Go. USB Type-C to Type-C, along with a Type-C to Type A cable are included to allow connection to desktop, laptop or phone.

The drive utilises a modern USB 3.1 Gen 2 interface. Its 10 Gbit/s speed rating is easily enough to max out the drive's claimed 520MB/s max read and 460MB/s max write rates. We actually achieved even faster read/write speeds of 564/476MB/s in CrystalDiskMark, though as is almost always the case, real-world speeds were a bit lower in our testing. When transferring multiple images and a single large video file, the ESD250C managed 464/328MB/s video read/write speeds, and 327/305MB/s read/write when shifting images.

When it comes to capacity, you can have any size you want, as long as it's 960GB. However despite there being no smaller option, pricing is very competitive, in line with most manufacturers 500GB SSDs.

The My Passport SSD is certainly one of the more stylish portable SSD's on the market, with its part metal-effect casing and svelte 90 x 45 x 10mm size also making this one of the smaller portable SSDs you can buy. It's available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB capacities, with the 512GB version currently being the price/capacity sweet spot at £80. The USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C connection ensures fast transfer speeds, and for computers that lack a Type-C port, WD includes a Type-C to Type-A adapter in the box.

Performance is overall very good, but not quite up there with the best. We clocked the My Passport SSD at a very healthy 392MB/s when reading a single large video file, though a 201MB/s video write rate is much more pedestrian. Likewise, 234MB/s read and 198MB/s write speeds when transferring multiple image files, while perfectly adequate, is nothing special.

9. SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD V2 One of the fastest portable SSDs you can buy.... in theory Specifications Available capacities: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB Dimensions: 96 x 50 x 9mm Image read/write speeds: 679/536MB/s Video read/write speeds: 771/585MB/s Reasons to buy + Very compact + Super speedy, even over USB 3.2 Gen 2 Reasons to avoid - Relatively expensive - Max speed is almost unattainable

The SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD V2 is actually SanDisk's flagship portable SSD, boasting read/write speeds up to 2000MB/s - that's nearly twice as fast as the non-Pro version (some retailers aren't using the 'V2' designation though, so look out for the 2000MB/s performance rating to ensure you're getting the right SSD version).

So if this is such a blazing fast portable SSD, why isn't it further up our list?

Well, in our testing, we found real-world read/write speeds to be only marginally faster than the regular SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD V2. That's because the Extreme Pro V2 requires the unusual 20Gb/s USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface (side note - oh how I'd love to meet whoever came up with the illogical USB numbering system!) which allows for transfer speeds up to 2000MB/s. However, since there are virtually no computers that currently have USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 ports, you'll find transfer speeds limited to 1000MB/s, as was the case with our test computer. The CrystalDiskMark storage benchmarking app confirmed this, with max read write speeds of 1049/1032MB/s - almost the exact speed limit of our USB 3.2 Gen 2 connection - and a long way short of the 2000/2000MB/s max speed on the box.

So with this in mind, there really isn't much point spending the price premium for this Pro version over the non-Pro Extreme V2 portable SSD. There is one exception: USB 4 is being incorporated into the latest computers, and it's backward compatible with USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, so a computer with USB 4 will unleash the full speed of the Extreme Pro Portable SSD V2.

On the one hand, this is a typical - if relatively large - portable SSD available in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB capacities. It’s capable of reasonable 350/285MB/s read/write speeds during sustained video file transfer, while folders of images shift at an equally rapid 290/256MB/s.

But this is much more than just an SSD. It’s also a device designed to be used as stand-alone storage in the field, so during a shoot you can back up images from your memory card without needing a computer. This is made possible by the Passport’s built-in SD card reader.

Once your shots are on the drive, you can then view them on your smartphone or tablet, as the Passport also acts as a wireless media server with its Wi-Fi hotspot. Even Raw images stored on the drive are viewable, and the device can wirelessly stream 4K video.

Powering all this is a built-in battery good for up to 10 hours continuous use, and if you don’t need all-day power, the battery can also double as a 6,700mAh power bank.

The only drawback with the device is its size, as at 135mm-square and 30mm thick, it's bulky by SSD standards, though you can remove the soft rubber bumper to shed a few millimeters if you can manage without its shock protection.

11. OWC Mercury Elite Pro Mini Not the fastest SSD, but possibly the strongest Specifications Available capacities: 0GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB Dimensions: 140 x 96 x 28mm Image read/write speeds: 383/340MB/s Video read/write speeds: 372/354MB/s Reasons to buy + Stout all-metal enclosure + USB 3.1 Gen 2 connection Reasons to avoid - Big and heavy - Not particularly fast

The Mercury Elite Pro Mini sets a great first impression with its brushed metal enclosure that feels supremely strong. Part of this is thanks to the drive's sheer size and weight: all-in, the Mercury is close to the size and weight of an old 3.5" internal hard disk drive.

The bulk is due to the Mercury being based around a 2.5" SATA SSD - an older SSD format that's been largely replaced by smaller, slimmer m.2 SSDs. The advantage here is that you can buy the Mercury as a bare enclosure so you can insert your own internal SATA SSD - perfect if you've got an old one that you'd like to convert into a portable SSD.

Connectivity is via USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, or there's a largely obsolete eSATA port. Over USB-C, the Mercury managed a decent 561/532MB/s in the CrystalDiskMark drive benchmark app. Real-world file transfers averaged 372/354MB/s read/write when transferring a single large video, and 383/340MB/s with a folder of images - good figures all round.

The Mercury Elite Pro Mini comes in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB and even 4TB capacities, as well as the bare enclosure (sometimes labeled as a 0GB option) for you to add your own internal SSD.

Five things to look for in a portable SSD

1. Bounce back

Conventional hard disk drives use sensitive moving parts, but not SSDs, making them much less vulnerable to drops.

2. Formatting: Mac or Windows?

Some drives are pre-configured for either Mac or Windows. This can almost always be changed with the right software.

3. Feel the speed

Don’t expect even an SSD to transfer a large batch of image files as fast as it’ll shift a single video file of the same size.

4. Well connected

All portable SSDs are powered by their USB connection, so don’t require a separate power brick.

5. Little extras

Many manufacturers also bundle extras like backup software, data encryption, or even complimentary cloud storage.

