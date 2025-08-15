SmallRig releases the Cybertruck of mount plates for the Sigma BF
Is this the sleekest mount plate ever?
SmallRig is no stranger to creating beautiful camera peripherals, but the new L-Shaped Mount Plate with Handle for the Sigma BF might just take the cake.
Designing an attachment to seamlessly integrate with the Sigma BF camera body is no mean feat. The newest Sigma camera model has won its fair share of awards for its all-in-one metal design, changing our perspectives on what camera design can be.
The SmallRig L-Shaped Mount Plate with Handle matches the same elegance, while also providing practical benefits to enhance the user experience. It’s as much an aesthetic choice as it is a functional one; an accessory that looks like it could have been part of the original camera design all along.
Integrated into the plate is a comfortable thumb rest and beveled handle, offering a full palm fit for better grip control during long shoots. The finish comes in classic silver or black to match the colorways of the Sigma BF, CNC-machined from metal for precision that feels as refined as the camera it’s paired with.
The robust aluminum alloy not only enhances the ergonomics of the camera but also offers a band of protection from drops and scrapes, especially on the bottom, which is often caused by constant use or placing the camera down on surfaces.
Built-in strap holes make attaching a shoulder strap simple, while the Arca-Swiss quick-release plate on the base enables you to mount the camera to a tripod or monopod in seconds.
The plate is built entirely around the Sigma BF, so access to all of the camera's buttons and USB port remains free. The result is a minimalist, practical tool that improves handling, enhances portability and maintains the Sigma BF’s design integrity.
The SmallRig L-Shaped Mount Plate with Handle for Sigma BF is available now, priced at $46.99 / £42.29 / AU$76.90. In the US, there’s also a limited-time launch offer at $39.94.
