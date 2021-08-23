The cheapest full frame camera in 2021: how to get a big sensor on a small budget!

These might be the cheapest full frame cameras you can get, but that doesn't mean they are short on features. Some of the cameras in our list are a couple of years old and heavily discounted as a result, with others are newer models aimed at first time full frame buyers. The cost of full frame photography has been falling steadily, and you might be amazed at what you can get for your money.

What is a full frame camera?

Digital cameras come with different sensor sizes, and the bigger the sensor, the better the image quality. For most amateurs and experts, the ultimate is a 'full frame camera'. These have a sensor the same size as classic 35mm film, measuring 36 x 24mm or thereabouts. This is twice the size of the APS-C sensors in most DSLRs and mirrorless cameras, and this means that full frame cameras can be typically twice the price – or more.

This is the full frame sensor in the Panasonic Lumix S1R. It measures 36 x 24mm, the same size as an old 35mm film negative, and twice the size of the sensors in regular APS-C mirrorless cameras and DSLRs. This is why full frame cameras are preferred by professionals. (Image credit: Panasonic)

Why are full frame cameras affordable now?

Full-frame DSLR cameras have traditionally been very expensive, popular with professionals, but out of reach for most amateurs and enthusiasts. However, the hyper-competitive market and consistent arrival of newer models has caused prices to fall to the point that puts full-frame DSLRs within the reach of enthusiasts. In fact, right now you're spoiled for choice if you're looking for the best cheap cameras.

This applies right across the board, so that although most of the full frame bargains are for mirrorless cameras, you can still get a cheap full frame DSLR too. We think the best full frame Canon DSLR right now is the EOS 6D Mark II, and for Nikon full frame camera fans, the D750 and Nikon Z5 are great cost-conscious choices.

And what's more, some of the best full frame camera deals are on mirrorless cameras. We've got Sony to thank for a lot of that, because of its strategy of keeping older models on the market for a long time. The best Sony cameras might be expensive, but older versions of the latest models can be had for exceptional value, and these are still fantastic cameras out there even if they don't have all the latest features.

We've ranked these cameras in approximate price order, with the least expensive first.

Prices can change overnight and they will vary from one territory to another. If you want to bag the cheapest full frame cameras you need to keep your eyes peeled and be ready to grab a bargain. Our price boxes below are updated daily.

The cheapest full frame cameras in 2021

(Image credit: Canon)

The Canon EOS RP was the second camera in Canon's new RF full-frame mirrorless system, and designed to give you a low price of entry into this new family of cameras and its all-new lens mount. It was designed to be cheap and prices have fallen still further, so this is the cheapest of all Canon full frame cameras! To make things easier for those upgrading, the EOS RP body is sold with a converter that allows you to use your existing Canon EOS D-SLR EF-mount lenses. Given that the existing RF lenses are rather esoteric and expensive for those shopping on the budget, this converter is a godsend. In terms of features, it is worth thinking of this as a mirrorless Canon EOS 6D Mark II – but with the advantage of an electronic viewfinder and 4K video shooting. The body is very small, but not too badly overbalanced by larger lenses, and while it doesn't have the heavyweight presence of more pro-orientated cameras, it's light, nice to use and has up-to-date tech. It's not the most advanced full frame camera on the market by any means, but with its compact, easy to use body and vari-angle screen, it's a brilliant buy at current prices.

Read more Canon EOS RP review | Best Canon cameras

(Image credit: Sony)

For a long time, the original Sony A7 was the cheapest full frame camera you could get, but it's almost impossible to buy new now and its replacement, the A7 Mark II is, to be fair, a much better camera. The big advantage that you you get with the Alpha A7 II is built-in optical stabilisation. This allows you to get steadier shots in a wide variety of lighting conditions, and works with any of the range of E-mount Sony lenses. Autofocus and start-up times are also faster than those on the A7, the former thanks to a 117-point phase-detect AF system that works in combination with 25-point contrast-detect AF, ensuring sharpness no matter where the subject lies in the frame. This 24-megapixel CSC is also pretty small for a full-frame camera. Prices for the A7 Mark II are falling just as they did for the original A7 before it, and right now this is one of the cheapest options for full frame upgraders.

Read more: Sony A7 II review, updated for 20211 | Best Sony cameras

(Image credit: Nikon)

The Z5 is Nikon's cheapest full-frame mirrorless camera, making it perfect for this list, though whether you consider it a bargain or not will depend on which territory you're in. In the UK, for example, there is no body only option and it's sold only with a 24-50mm kit lens you will probably want to replace quite soon. In the US, you can buy it as a kit and body only, and in body only form it's significantly cheaper than the Nikon Z6. The 45fps burst shooting and cropped 4K video are a bit disappointing, but the Z5 handles really nicely, has a magnesium alloy body and weatherproofing, and we like the twin SD UHS-II card slots too. What's really caught our eye, though, is the price drops we're seeing right now. This is a chance to get a brand new camera design at 'old camera' prices.

Read more: Nikon Z5 review | Best Nikon cameras

The Canon EOS 6D Mark II arrived five years after the original Canon EOS 6D, and brought some major updates that made it feel very current and fresh – and it still does. The original EOS 6D was a bit of an old plodder, but the EOS 6D Mark II is a very different proposition. As well as a step up in resolution – from 20.2MP to 26.2MP – it features Canon’s latest DIGIC 7 processing engine, a touch-sensitive, vari-angle display and 5-axis digital stabilisation for handheld video recording (which tops out at 1080p – no 4K option here, alas). The autofocus system gets a healthy boost in the shape of 45 cross-type points – although the AF point array is weighted towards the centre of the frame. The system is sensitive down to -3EV and benefits from Canon’s excellent Dual Pixel CMOS AF in Live View and movies too. It’s a great camera to shoot with, and the EOS 6D Mark II's combination of features, flexibility and value make it one of the best Canon cameras of all.

Read more: Canon EOS 6D Mark II review | Best Canon cameras

The D750 has now been discontinued and replaced by the Nikon D780, but even though the D780 has been out a little while, it's still too pricey to warrant a place on this list. The D750 takes its controls and handling cues from Nikon's enthusiast-level DSLRs rather than its pro models, but it does have Nikon's tried and trusted 51-point AF system which was, for a while, the best in the Nikon range. The D750 does not capture 4K video, but it can shoot 1080p full HD at up to 60fps. It also has a tilting rear screen, so although its live view autofocus isn't especially fast, it's still a step ahead of most fixed-screen DSLRs. The D750 is an easy camera to live with and, of course, it offers access to a huge range of Nikon-fit lenses. It's the cheapest full frame Nikon camera right now, though the Nikon Z5 runs it pretty close.

Read more: Nikon D750 review | Best Nikon cameras | Nikon D750 vs Nikon D850

(Image credit: Sony)

It might not have the glamour of Sony’s top-flight A9 II and ultra-high-resolution A7R IV bodies but the A7 III grabs many of the best bits from both pricier models and delivers them in a more affordable package. Headline features include highly a effective 696-point AF system and a 5-axis image stabilization system that promises 5EV of compensation.There’s a new 24.2MP back-illuminated image sensor, coupled with the latest generation of image processor, and the two deliver amazing tonal range and make super-high-ISO settings possible. Handling is excellent, with a design that combines easy access to important camera settings with a typically compact and lightweight Alpha build. For top performance and AF tech at a sensible price, it’s the best Sony camera out there.

Read more: Sony A7 III review | Best Sony cameras

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Despite its compact size, the Lumix S5 shares the impressive 24MP CMOS sensor housed in the Lumix S1, but with improved AF. It also has a tough weather-resistant body and delivers up to 6.5-stops of image stabilisation with compatible lenses. Its standout features include class-leading dynamic range and 4K video recording, as well as 96MP high resolution RAW+JPEG capture. It’s tough to beat in this category. The Lumix S5 is smaller than the Lumix S1 and S1R before it, and cheaper too. It matches the Lumix S1 for stills and beats it for video, coming close to the capabilities of the far more expensive Lumix S1H. What a camera!

Read more: Panasonic Lumix S5 review

(Image credit: Sigma)

It's easy to fall in love with the miniature size of the Sigma fp and its utilitarian, industrial design. Sigma has always dared to be different with its cameras, and given that there are now so many different full-frame mirrorless systems, this is great to see. This is a camera that is designed to be a start of a system, however, which is where opinions might divide. Stills photographers might find the Sigma fp a bit irritating to handle without its optional screw-on grip and ergonomically challenged even then. Videographers will see it differently. Here, the camera is simply a central component in a modular shooting 'rig', and the Sigma's small size and multiple attachment points are big advantages. In the end, it does feel as if the Sigma fp is no more than an interesting alternative in the stills market, but a much more serious and fascinating option for videographers. It's also rather good value.

Read more: Sigma fp review | Best 4K cameras for video

(Image credit: Pentax)

Pentax seems to soldier along in its own little bubble, seemingly unaffected by outside events, so the Pentax K-1 Mark II is typically solid but unadventurous in is specifications. It does have a tough, weather-sealed construction, and a highly effective sensor-shift image stabilisation system that works with any attached lens, unlike competing Canon and Nikon DSLRs, which do not have in-body stabilisation. Better still, the 5-axis stabilizer can work in trick modes to deliver anti-aliasing correction, an increase in fine detail and texture based on Pixel Shift through multiple exposures, and even an Astrotracer mode to avoid stars appearing to streak through the sky. With a 36MP full-frame image sensor, the K-1 Mark II certainly gives you a lot of megapixels for the money, though the 33-point autofocus system does feel dated, and Live View autofocus is poor. For DSLR fans who want a big, solid, premium-quality and traditional camera, though, it still has strong appeal.

Read more: Pentax K-1 Mark II review | Best Pentax cameras

(Image credit: Canon)

The EOS R was launched back in 2018 and was Canon's first full-frame mirrorless camera. While both the EOS R5 and R6 have the edge, thanks to some welcome firmware improvements and a significant price drop since its launch, it's now a more compelling camera than it was when it initially arrived. The 30.3MP sensor is a match for the excellent EOS 5D Mark IV, while Canon's also managed to squeeze a staggering 5,655 focus positions onto the sensor, which cover 88% of the frame horizontally and 100% vertically. The 3.69 million-dot electronic viewfinder is very good, while the 3.15-inch articulating touchscreen is still one of the largest around. That's not forgetting Canon's polished touchscreen interface, though the less said about the M-Fn multi-function touch bar the better. There's no in-body image stabilisation either, but pair it with some IS lenses and you'll still be able to get up to 5 stops of image shake compensation. It's not without its limitations then, but the EOS R shouldn't be dismissed at this price.

Read more Canon EOS R review | Best Canon cameras

Read more: