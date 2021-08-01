The best monitors for photo editing in 2021: affordable and premium screens

Choosing the best monitors for photo editing is important. It's not just about your own viewing comfort and satisfaction. It's essential that you get a proper rendition of the detail, color and contrast in your photos. When you're editing image, you only have what you see on the screen to go by – and if your monitor isn't up to the job, you can easily end up correcting the monitor's faults when your photos are perfectly fine.

In this guide we've picked some of the best monitors on the market that prioritize resolution, color accuracy, brightness consistency and contrast to display your photos properly.

We appreciate that not every photographer wants to spend hundreds or thousands on a high-end display, so we've split our guide into two parts:

1. Affordable upgrades for photographers who want to replace an older monitor with one that's usefully better but without spending a fortune.

2. High-end, high-performance monitors designed for more demanding work and aimed at enthusiasts, artists and professionals.

• See also: Best monitors for MacBook Pro

Best monitors for photo editing

Affordable upgrades

If your current display is a few years old, there's a good chance you can upgrade it to a bigger, higher-resolution screen with better contrast and color, all without spending a fortune. You won't get some of the more advanced features of premium monitors for photographers, but you will almost certainly get a screen a lot better than the one you're replacing.

(Image credit: Dell)

1. Dell UltraSharp U2419H This inexpensive 24-inch Full HD monitor might be all you need Specifications USB-C: No Screen size: 23.8 inches Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: 16:9 HDMI inputs: 1 Display ports: 1 TODAY'S BEST DEALS $215.91 View at Amazon $299.99 View at Dell $364.99 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Affordable + IPS display + Good color space coverage Reasons to avoid - FHD res is a little low - Not USB-C

If you want a useful step up in specifications from our old monitor and the reassurance of a well known brand, you've found it. The Dell UltraSharp U2419H isn't the cheapest 24-inch monitor you can buy, but there is such a thing as false economy, and this Dell does give photographers a good combination of performance and value. The Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution is about as low as we'd want to go in a 24-inch monitor, if you can accept a little visible pixellation if you look hard enough. Otherwise, this Dell's IPS image quality gives great color space coverage for the money (99% sRGB, 99% Rec709 and 85% DCI-P3), along factory color calibration ensuring an accuracy of Delta-E less than 2. This is the kind of quality we'd expect from a monitor costing several times the price, therefore the Dell UltraSharp U2419H is an absolute steal.

(Image credit: LG)

2. LG 27UL500-W A 4K IPS monitor for a bargain price - what's not to like? Specifications USB-C: No Screen size: 27 inches Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Aspect ratio: 16:9 HDMI inputs: 2 Display ports: 1 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $299.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + FreeSync + 98% sRGB coverage + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Only one-year warranty

The excellent 27-inch LG 27UL500-W might look expensive compared to budget screens you see in a computer store, but if you can afford the extra it's well worth it. The 4K resolution is ideal for photographers, and the Color Calibration Pro tool boosts the color accuracy of the monitor, which is essential for anyone who is looking for high-end photography capabilities but at a competitive price.

Extras like HDR-10 compatibility, AMD FreeSync support and 98% coverage of the sRGB cover space add even more appeal.

With a slimline design and slender crescent-shaped silver base, the LG 27UL500-W makes most desktop monitors look comparatively clunky. The only real compromise is that, while tilt, height and pivot facilities are available, there’s no swivel mechanism built into the base.

(Image credit: Asus)

3. ASUS ProArt Display PA278QV A cut-price monitor that doesn't cut corners when it comes to image quality Specifications USB-C: Yes Screen size: 27 inches Resolution: 2560 x 1440 Aspect ratio: 16:9 HDMI inputs: 1 Display ports: 1 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $315.10 View at Amazon $315.10 View at BHPhoto $422.24 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + 100% sRGB color space coverage Reasons to avoid - Not 4K

Asus's ProArt Display PA278QV monitor certainly isn't the sexiest looking display thanks to its utilitarian design, but its beauty is on the inside. The 27-inch display doesn't just use IPS screen tech, it's also capable of displaying 100% of the sRGB and 100% Rec. 709 color spaces.What's more, a Delta-E color accuracy of less than 2 - along with factory color calibration - ensures color is spot-on, right out of the box. Elsewhere, you get a versatile spread of connections - HDMI, DisplayPort, and DVI - and the panel sits on an ergonomically-designed stands with full tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment.

(Image credit: Australian Camera)

4. Acer ConceptD CM2 CM2241W A small(ish) screen that goes big on color accuracy and image quality Specifications USB-C: No Screen size: 23.8 inches Resolution: 1920 x 1200 Aspect ratio: 16:10 HDMI inputs: 2 Display ports: 1 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $298.88 View at Amazon $399.99 View at BHPhoto Reasons to buy + Built-in monitor calibration + Desk-friendly 24in screen size + Easy to set up Reasons to avoid - Not 4K - Not USB-C

This stylish screen strikes a good balance between being big enough to be useful for applications like Photoshop, while not taking up a whole lot of space on your desk. The CM2241W places an emphasis on color accuracy, with factory color calibration and a Delta E color accuracy of less than 2. It also boasts an impressive 99% Adobe RGB, 100% sRGB and 94.7% DCI-P3 color space coverage (these figures can embarrass monitors costing two or three times the price!), while its IPS (In-Plane Switching) LCD panel technology enables wide viewing angles of up to 178 degrees, both horizontally and vertically. The 16:10 panel has a resolution of 1920 x 1200 - just a little over Full HD on the vertical axis. That doesn't sound like much when your average smartphone now sports a similar screen resolution, but it's enough for a comfortably crisp image editing experience when sat at a typical viewing distance. We'd also say Acer's focus on image quality and color accuracy is much more important than outright screen resolution when it comes to serious image editing.

Premium monitors for photographers

(Image credit: Benq)

5. BenQ SW271 A monitor that's hard to fault - it's our go-to screen for photo editing Specifications Size: 27in Ratio: 16x9 Resolution: 3840x2160 Brightness: 350cd/m2 Contrast ratio: 1000:1 sRGB gamut (claimed): 100% Adobe RGB gamut (claimed): 99% TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $1,099 View at Amazon 865 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Rigid stand + Shading hood included + Excellent performance Reasons to avoid - Slight green cast before calibration

This BenQ screen has a 27-inch panel size with a 4K UHD native resolution of 3840x2160 pixels. It also boasts the usual 10-bit color depth, equivalent to more than a billion colours. It’s well built with a sturdy case and a particularly rigid stand, which keeps the monitor wobble-free throughout the range of its tilt, swivel, height and pivot adjustments.

Factory preset sRGB and Adobe RGB modes are available, along with an HDR mode. BenQ claims 100% coverage of the sRGB range and an impressive 99% for Adobe RGB. Palette Master Element calibration software comes with the monitor, to maintain optimum colour accuracy. Other supplied extras include a hotkey puck control dial for easily switching between sRGB, Adobe RGB and advanced B&W display modes.

The SW271's factory presets proved highly accurate for colour rendition, with just a very slight green colour cast. After calibration, colour rendition was close to perfect, with superb coverage of the Adobe RGB color space.

The SW271 is a serious investment, but it's worth it if you value superb color accuracy and beautiful overall image quality.

(Image credit: NEC)

The NEC MultiSync EA271U monitor has a slightly corporate feel to it, supporting ‘cost-saving device management’, whereby all connected NEC devices can be controlled from a central location. There’s also a wide range of eco-friendly settings.

Standard and ‘photo’ viewing modes are accompanied by text, gaming, movie and dynamic modes, but there’s no preset for the Adobe RGB colour space. Connection ports include DP, DVI and HDMI, along with a USB 3.0 hub. Unusually, the MultiSync EA271U also features built-in speakers, though with an output of only 2W each, they're of limited aural appeal. Touch-sensitive virtual control buttons are easily accessible on the lower bezel.

Used in its sRGB preset, the NEC proved disappointingly inaccurate for colour rendition, with a noticeably red colour cast. Switch to the default viewing mode, however, and this monitor really shifts gear, producing spectacularly accurate colours. Brightness uniformity is boosted by a dedicated uniformity-enhancing mode. Adobe RGB colour space coverage is good, but not great.

(Image credit: Dell)

7. Dell UltraSharp U2720Q A value-packed monitor that's great if you're on a tighter budget Specifications Size: 27-inch Ratio: 16x9 Resolution: 3840x2160 Brightness: 350cd/m2 Contrast ratio: 1300:1 sRGB gamut (claimed): 100% Adobe RGB gamut (claimed): Unspecified TODAY'S BEST DEALS $539.99 View at Dell $559.99 View at Dell $618.90 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Good specs for the money + High 1300:1 contrast ratio Reasons to avoid - DCI-P3 coverage could be slightly higher

An attractively-priced panel compared to equivalent screens from the likes of Eizo and NEC, the Dell UltraSharp U2720Q still packs full 4K UHD resolution, 10-bit color depth and some neat extras, all inside a smart case with an ‘InfinityEdge’ ultra-thin bezel. There’s no preset Adobe RGB mode, but the standard viewing mode is accompanied by game, movie, custom color and several additional presets, which include an HDR mode. The latter is helped by the excellent 1300:1 maximum contrast ratio - higher than many rivals. 99% sRGB, 99% Rec. 709 and 95% DCI-P3 color coverage are also very impressive. Video ports include HDMI, DisplayPort, plus there's a built-in USB 3.0 hub and 2x USB-C ports, one of which can supply up to 90w of power to an attached laptop.

(Image credit: BenQ)

8. BenQ PhotoVue SW271C A 27-inch, 4K monitor with stunning color accuracy and great build quality Specifications Size: 27-inch Ratio: 16x9 Resolution: 3840x2160 Brightness: 300cd/m2 Contrast ratio: 1000:1 sRGB gamut (claimed): 100% Adobe RGB gamut (claimed): 99% TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $1,599.99 View at Amazon $2,449.46 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Superb color accuracy + Excellent build quality + Useful included extras + Lots of connectivity options Reasons to avoid - Predictably high cost - Questionable value vs. rivals

The BenQ PhotoVue SW271C is an outstanding 27-inch 4K monitor which performs almost flawlessly - it's incredibly color-accurate and is generally very hard to fault. If you're after an exacting and reliable screen for precise image or video editing, this is a superb choice. However, the price you pay for this level of imaging fidelity is high. The equally impressive BenQ SW271 (non 'C', listed above), is almost identical to the SW271C but costs around 20-40% less. You'll have to do without 60W USB Power Delivery and BenQ's third-generation color Uniformity Technology, but if they're not deal-breakers for you, then the SW271 is a better value proposition for most users.

(Image credit: Viewsonic)

This 31.5-inch screen is notably larger than a 27-inch model, yet the ultra-thin bezel keeps the overall size from being too intimidating, while the 4K UHD resolution maintains pin-sharp image quality despite the pixels being spread a little thinner than on a 27-inch 4K screen.

Around the back, there are Display Port, Mini DP and dual HDMI inputs, as well as the practically ubiquitous USB 3.0 hub. The 350cd/m2 maximum brightness rating is typical for an LED-backlit panel, while 5ms response time (grey-to-grey) and 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles are respectable.

Distinctive features include an HDR mode and a 1300:1 contrast ratio. On the negative side, there’s no preset Adobe RGB mode and ViewSonic only claims 77% coverage of the full Adobe RGB gamut.

Image quality looks a little dull when using the sRGB preset, which locks out any brightness adjustment. Colour accuracy is good but gamut is a little lacking for the Adobe RGB colour space and brightness uniformity could be better.

Overall, however, image quality is very satisfying, and once you step up to a screen of this scale, you might wonder how you managed with anything smaller!

(Image credit: Eizo)

10. Eizo ColorEdge CS2731 If you can do without 4K, this monitor is the color purist's choice Specifications Size: 27in Ratio: 16x9 Resolution: 2560x1440 Brightness: 350cd/m2 Contrast ratio: 1000:1 sRGB gamut (claimed): 100% Adobe RGB gamut (claimed): 99% TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $1,177 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Spot-on color + Excellent brightness uniformity + Easy-access color space presets Reasons to avoid - Not 4K - Pricey for the specs you get

4K resolution may be de rigueur these days for monitors and televisions, but this Eizo ColorEdge sets its sights a little lower at 2540x1440, resulting in a pixel count of about 3.7MP instead of 8.3MP. The pixel density is also lower for a 27-inch screen, at 109ppi rather than 163ppi, but image quality still looks absolutely super-sharp.

Ports at the rear include DVI, HDMI and DP, along with two upstream USB 3.0 ports. There are three downstream USB 3.0 ports behind the left-hand side of the case. Bundled software includes Quick Color Match, to enable easy colour matching between screen viewing and printed output. It also comes with ColorNavigator software for use with independent calibration hardware (not supplied).

Colour accuracy of our review sample was pretty much spot on, straight out of the box. The Eizo ColorEdge also delivers excellent gamut for both sRGB and Adobe RGB, with presets available for both colour spaces, direct from the menu system. Uniformity across the screen is particularly good, and there’s very little backlight bleed.

It may not set any resolution records, but this is the benchmark for every other measure of screen quality.

Monitor basics

Here are the key specifications and technologies you need to look for in a monitor you're going to use for photo editing.

• Screen size: Bigger is better, but a 27-inch screen is about as far as we'd go. It's a good compromise between screen space and a comfortable working distance, but a 24-inch display is fine if you work quite close to the screen, or even the 21.5-inch display of a smaller iMac model.

• Resolution: Cheaper screens tend to max out at full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. That's fine in a smaller screen, but at larger sizes (20-inch and above). You'll start to see the dots. If you can, look for high resolution 4K or Mac 'Retina' screens is that you don't see the pixels. Photos look beautiful and you don't have to zoom in to see if they're sharp.

• Aspect ratio: Most modern screens have a 'widescreen' 16:9 aspect ratio. This corresponds to current video standards and also gives a little space at the side of the screen for tools and palettes when you're editing regular still images. Once you've used a 16:9 screen, you won't go back to an old 'narrow' 4:3 display. Also consider ultrawide monitors, which can give you more space to view more windows or palettes – and are an alternative to using a second screen.

• IPS screen technology: IPS (in-plane switching) screens have much better colour and contrast consistency than older, cheaper, older TN (twisted nematic) panels. All the screens in our premium list use IPS technology.

• Graphics card: When buying a high-end display, it’s important to make sure your computer’s graphics are up to the task of displaying 4K resolution smoothly. Most recent PCs or Macs should have the necessary firepower to run Photoshop on a 4K screen, but older computers may not.

• Color gamut: The base level standard for all displays and devices is sRGB. You can’t go wrong with this because every device will support it. However, in commercial publishing, where the demands are higher, they like to use the larger Adobe RGB color space. High-end photographic monitors can display most/nearly all of the Adobe RGB gamut.

• USB-C connection: this makes it easy to hook up your monitor to a computer with USB-C output. We have a separate guide to the best USB-C monitors for photo editing.

Read more:

The best photo editing tools and accessories

Best NAS drives

Best cameras you can buy right now

Best monitor calibrators

Best photo editing software

X-Rite i1Studio review