The best camera sensor cleaners in 2021: which is best, and when?

A good camera sensor cleaner can be a vital "just-in-case" tool to keep with your gear. While modern interchangeable lens cameras have integrated sensor-cleaning systems that do a decent job of getting rid of minimal amounts of dust, sooner or later your DSLR or mirrorless camera is going to need its sensor cleaned manually.

If you're starting to find that images of clear skies or white walls feature phantom dark spots, then it's time to clean that sensor. There are many professional services that will do this for you, and if you're nervous about the steadiness of your hand then it's recommended to use one of these so you don't inflict damage on your camera. However, if you know what you're doing, cleaning the camera yourself is a great way to save time and money.

Once you get down to it, cleaning a sensor is a relatively straightforward process. It's a little trickier on DSLRs than it is on mirrorless cameras, as you need to lock up the mirror. But once this is done, it's a matter of using a blower or brush to remove loose dust, or switching to a cleaning solution and pad to shift more stubborn dirt and smears.

This becomes much easier if you can see what you're doing. While a good head torch and magnifying glass will do the job, buying a cleaning kit with a dedicated LED magnification loupe will reveal even the smallest speck or stain.

So without further ado, here's our list of the best camera sensor cleaner kits on the market right now…

(Image credit: VisibleDust)

There isn’t much to this kit; just 4 swabs, a tiny 1.15ml phial of cleaning liquid, and the SwabLight itself. This is a tiny torch that slots on to the top end of a swab and shines downward, so wherever you clean, the light always follows. Plus, the SwabLight’s grippy casing is much easier to hold than a spindly swab handle. A proper magnifying loupe would give a better view, and though VisibleDust has its Quasar Plus Sensor Loupe, this isn't cheap.

This particular kit comes with Visible Dust's Sensor Clean solution, which is designed for water-based stains; if you want, you can augment the kit with the separately available VDust Plus and Smear Away solutions, which are designed to remove oil-based stains and residue.

it may not be terribly sophisticated, but this is a kit that gets the job done, giving you an easy way to see your sensor and attend to any smears or stains that have worked their way in there.

(Image credit: Photosol)

2. Photographic Solutions SensorSwab Ultra Professional camera sensor cleaner Specifications Included items: 4x cleaning swabs, cleaning liquid, 10x PEC Pads, lens wipe, case Cleans: Loose dust, smudges, oils TODAY'S BEST DEALS $21.95 View at Adorama $37.90 View at Walmart Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Unrivaled cleaning performance + Shifts most contaminants + Swabs come three sizes Reasons to avoid - No light or magnifier - Requires careful swab choice

This is a brilliant kit, that kit that combines two professional sensor cleaning components – SensorSwab Ultra wands and Eclipse cleaning solution. The kit (and wands) are available in three different sizes to suit different-sized sensors. The Type 1 versions are for small sensors, while Type 2 are best for APS-C and Type 3 are designed for full-frame cameras. As you might imagine, they go up in price as you go for larger kits.

The Eclipse liquid can not only be used to clean sensors, it can clean lenses too – using the supplied PEC Pad lint-free cloths. The whole kit comes in its own zip-up carry case – so all the bits are kept together.

This kit gives a sensor a great clean - but does come without a lighting or magnification accessories to give you a helping hand with the process.

If you can't find the kit on sale, you can simply buy the right-size swabs and the Eclipse solution separately…

(Image credit: Future)

3. Kinetronics SpeckGrabber Pro A cheap and convenient little tool for removing loose dust particles Specifications Included items: Cleaning wand Cleans: Loose dust TODAY'S BEST DEALS $6.95 View at Adorama $16.89 View at Adorama Check Amazon 7 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Great at removing individual dust particles + Small – fits in any kit bag + Cheap Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for heavy-duty cleaning - You’ll need a loupe to see what you’re doing

Often the most dirt that ever reaches your sensor is limited to a few specks of dust, making a full-on wet clean a bit of overkill. For just a quick sensor touch-up, the SpeckGrabber is ideal.

This is simply a plastic stick with a small 2mm² soft pad on the end. It works rather like the Dust-Aid Platinum but, instead of pressing the pad against a large portion of the sensor, you dab precisely on each particle you want to remove. Two cleaning wipes are included, so you can ensure that the grabber is spotless before use, though Kinetronics maintains that it can also be cleaned with soap and water.

We weren't expecting much for a device so basic and cheap, but the SpeckGrabber actually works. Particles stick effectively to the cleaning tip, and this doesn’t leave any residue on the sensor.

The SpeckGrabber provides much better dust removal than a similarly priced blower, just don't expect it to deal with more stubborn grime and stains. It does, however, make for a perfect pairing with a swab-based wet cleaning tool like the VisibleDust SwabLight Kit.

(Image credit: Future)

4. LensPen SensorKlear Loupe Kit A good value kit, but it’s not the most versatile cleaning solution Specifications Included items: Hurricane blower, cleaning wand, loupe Cleans: Loose dust TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon 195 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Decent loupe – gives a perfect view + SensorKlear cleaning pen is quite useful Reasons to avoid - Blower isn’t always effective - Neither included tool removes oil or stains

LensPen proudly asserts that its cleaning equipment is used by NASA on the International Space Station – a bold claim, but we weren’t able to pop up there to check for ourselves.

This kit includes a range of gadgets for performing a dry sensor clean. Identifying any dust is a cinch, thanks to the SensorKlear Loupe with its LED illumination. The loupe’s focus is adjustable to cover different sensor sizes, and it rests securely on the lens mount of your camera. There’s also a very useful opening on the side so you can clean with the loupe in place.

But while you get a great view, cleaning performance is hardly out of this world. The included hurricane blower will dislodge loose particles, however simply blasting air in this fashion can result in dust from the surrounding chamber actually being blown onto the sensor.

A better tactic is to use the included SensorKlear II cleaning pen. Its hinged tip ensures a good contact with the sensor, though it doesn’t attract debris quite as effectively as the similar Dust-Aid Platinum or SpeckGrabber tools on test.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Dust-Aid Platinum A handy gadget and effective for removing loose dirt Specifications Included items: Cleaning wand Cleans: Loose dust TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon 119 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Compact + Cost effective + Good at removing loose dirt and dust Reasons to avoid - Wont clean smears and oil - Can leave a sticky outline if you’re not careful

The Dust-Aid Platinum will easily slip into a kit bag and comes with its own compact travel case. It’s a simple device consisting of a wand with a silicone pad on the end, measuring roughly 10 x 15mm, plus 6 adhesive cleaning strips.

Simply press the pad onto one of the cleaning strips to remove any contaminants, then dab onto your sensor to pick up loose dirt and debris. Dust-Aid claims that the Platinum can be used on all sensors, including coated sensors, and on cameras with a self-cleaning sensor mechanism. No residue is left on the sensor, but you can get a sticky outline if you rock or twist the pad while it’s in contact with the sensor – and this can only be removed with a wet clean.

The Platinum is better at removing stubborn contaminants than a basic blower tool, but more stubborn marks and smears will remain, necessitating a wet clean to achieve perfect results. You’ll also need a separate loupe to really see what you’re doing, as otherwise the cleaning procedure is more of a ‘press and hope’ affair.

(Image credit: Future)

6. Delkin SensorScope Travel Kit This cleaning kit looks good on paper, but its performance isn't great Specifications Included items: 15x cleaning swabs, cleaning liquid, hurricane blower, loupe Cleans: Loose dust, smudges, oils TODAY'S BEST DEALS $58 View at Adorama Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Contains wet and dry cleaning tools + LED loupe could be useful Reasons to avoid - Blower is inherently flawed - Loupe isn't as useful as it could be

Delkin’s kit is equipped to remove loose particles and more stubborn contaminants. The SensorBulb blower puffs dust away, albeit in the same uncontrolled manner as any blower, meaning that dust can just be blown around and onto the sensor, not necessarily off it.

Should this happen, you can always switch to the included cleaning swabs and solution. You get 15 double-ended wands and a decent supply of streak-free fluid, but the results are mixed. The wands have a tendency to simply move some particles across the sensor, rather than picking them up.

A LED loupe is included in the kit, and it shines brightly into the camera chamber. However, we found the sensor surface to be slightly out of focus when compared to the LensPen loupe – and, annoyingly, there’s no focus adjustment. Delkin’s loupe also lacks a cutout on the side, so you can’t clean with the loupe in place and it means one hand is always needed to hold the loupe.

A lens cleaning cloth and handy travel bag rounds off this cleaning kit.

(Image credit: Future)

7. VisibleDust Arctic Butterfly 724 A novel - if slightly gimmicky and pricey - concept, but versatility is limited Specifications Included items: Cleaning brush Cleans: Loose dust TODAY'S BEST DEALS $124.70 View at Adorama Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Innovative design + Easy and fun to use + Fairly effective for removing dust Reasons to avoid - Premium price - Will only clean dry debris - No loupe included

The Arctic Butterfly 724 Super Bright is essentially an electric brush designed to attract dust away from your sensor via the wonders of static charge.

The brush’s ultra-fine bristles are attached to a rotating shaft, driven by a pair of AAA batteries in the handle. Ten seconds of spinning prior to cleaning causes a centrifugal force that both ejects dust from the brush, and, with the help of the fibers’ nano-coating, recharges the bristles’ static attraction. Then, with the brush stationary again, all you have to do is lightly drag the brush across your sensor to pick up any loose particles.

A pair of effective LEDs light your way, and this is especially important as you don’t want the bristles to contact any areas of your camera directly surrounding the sensor (due to the risk of debris or mirror lubricant being dragged onto the sensor).

As for cleaning performance, loose dust is picked up pretty well. The brush doesn’t hold onto particles as reliably as the SpeckGrabber, however, and this cleaner can’t tackle oily marks. It all makes the high price very hard to justify.

(Image credit: Future)

8. Giottos Rocket Air Blower A great first defense against sensor dust Specifications Cleans: loose dust Quantity: 1x squeezy blower TODAY'S BEST DEALS $16.75 View at Adorama $23.99 View at BHPhoto $23.99 View at Focus Camera Reasons to buy + Good at removing loose particles + Great-looking design + Suitable for other cleaning jobs, such as cleaning lenses and viewfinders Reasons to avoid - Bulky

A hurricane blower like this are a simple but effective way to remove loose dust and dirt from a camera’s image sensor – and they are also invaluable for getting rid of dust and grit from cameras and lenses

This is a great first-line defense it getting fluff, dust and hairs of a sensor - and should be used with the camera lens mount pointing down, so that any debris falls downwards and out of the camera as you blow. It needs to be used with care – as the tip of the blower could conceivably damage the sensor.

You will need a wet-type sensor cleaner too (like the ones above) to get rid of sticky marks and residues from the sensor.

5 things to look for in a camera sensor cleaner

1. Wet or dry?

Carefully using specially designed swabs and solution will remove most gunk from your sensor, while a simple air blower puffs dust away for a quick clean. It is good practice to do a dry clean with a hurricane blower, before moving onto a wet clean.

2. The perfect view

A kit with a loupe and light will really help you see what and where needs cleaning. Some designs also enable you to clean while the loupe rests on the lens mount. See our guide to the best loupes for DIY kit options. If you buy a kit without a light, a headtorch is an excellent alternative, as it keeps your hands free.

3. Plan ahead

A basic blower will never run out of puff but, if you plump for a wet cleaning kit, the included swabs and solution will only go so far. Make sure that replacements are readily available and don’t cost a fortune.

4. Fit for purpose

Camera sensors are delicate devices, so only use swabs and solution specifically designed for cleaning imaging sensors – not just optical glass.

5. Less is more

Hurricane blowers may be safe for a sensor, but don’t be tempted to up the ante with a compressed air canister. Their high pressure and freezing propellant can cause serious damage!

