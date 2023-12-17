SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD V2 review

Sandisk's Extreme Portable SSD V2 is an absolute dream for mobile workers and frequent travelers. It is drop resistant up to 3m which is more than more competitors but what is even more impressive is that it comes with an IP65 water and dust-resistance rating. You can be sure your data is safe whether you drop this off your desk, out of your bag, or splash some water on it. The great things to say about this SSD are not limited to its build though; Nippy transfer speeds, a 5-year warranty, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface make this a very appealing drive.

SanDisk's Extreme Portable SSD V2 is a beautiful piece of kit. The design and build are top quality and even boast up to three-meter drop protection and IP65 water and dust resistance so you can be sure it'll stand the test of time. The inclusion of a 5-year warranty also gives extra peace of mind.

SanDisk Extreme V2: Specifications Connection: USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps)

Capacities: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB

Read: 1050 MB/sec

Write: 1000 MB/sec

Drop rating: Up to 2m

Security: AES 256-bit hardware encryption

Weight: 52g

Size: 52.55mm x 100.8mm x 9.6mm

Files can be password protected with 256‐bit AES hardware encryption so files can be kept absolutely private. These files can be transferred at read speeds of 1050MB/sec and write speeds of 1000MB/sec.

The main selling points of the Extreme Portable SSD V2 center around its reliability and durability. Up to 3-meter drop protection and an IP65 water and dust-resistance rating means you're not having to bubble wrap this device. It is what every portable SSD should be like, something that can be thrown around without having to care about damaging it.

There's no lack of features when it comes to core functionality either though. The 1050 MB/sec read speed and 1000 MB/sec write speed might not win any awards but it is more than capable for most day-to-day requirements.

In terms of security, there's AES 256-bit hardware encrypted protection for those who want to make sure their data isn't misused.

SanDisk Extreme V2: Design & Handling

The design and build of the Extreme Portable SSD V2 is a dream for anyone who wants a truly portable SSD. The tough casing is made up of a plastic front with pin-sized indents and a rubber backing. These, in combination, give the device an incredibly nice feeling in the hand and make it easy to hold securely.

Personally, I would prefer for the rubber to have continued around onto the front as well to give a 100% soft touch rugged feel but that's just my opinion.

At 52 grams it's not the lightest SSD but the additional weight is required to keep it robust. Take Western Digital's My Passport SSD as an example. This is nearly 7 grams lighter but the compromise is that the case feels incredibly flimsy and prone to damage. You won't have any such concerns with the Extreme Portable SSD V2.

The supplied cable is annoyingly short, measuring only 6 inches, meaning there is no choice but to locate the SSD right next to your machine. I would also have liked to have seen a power light indicator on it for that extra reassurance that it's actually working.

SanDisk Extreme V2: Performance

The Extreme Portable SSD V2 performs well in almost all meaningful tests. The read/write speeds of 1050 MB/sec and 1000 MB/sec respectively are quick enough for almost all day-to-day tasks. I didn't find myself waiting around for files to transfer very often at all. That being said, if you're working a lot with 4K or even 8K footage then you might find you'd be better off with Sandisk's Extreme Pro SSD V2 instead.

We've already covered the build quality but it bears repeating that this SSD performs incredibly well in terms of keeping your data safe. A drop rating of up to 3m is more than enough for almost all users. The rubber and plastic case is solid enough to be able to withstand knocks from moving the device around from place to place. The rubber extends around all four sides of the SSD meaning that if you drop it on the edge then it'll be absolutely fine.

This device is probably let down only by its operating and non-operating temperatures. For operating it has a range of 0°C to 45°C and for the non-operating temperature its -20°C to 85°C. These performance ranges will be fine in most circumstances but not all. I was impressed by Samsung's T5 Evo which goes right up to 60°C even while in operation.

SanDisk Extreme V2: Final Verdict

SanDisk's Extreme Portable SSD V2 is an excellent portable SSD in almost all regards. If a read speed of 1050 MB/sec and write speed of 1000 MB/sec is fast enough for you then there's nothing that really lets this device down. The device itself is beautifully designed and engineered to ensure it'll take those knocks without any damage to the data. It's small and light enough to be completely portable with a nice notch in the design for those who want to clip it onto a bag.

Alternatives

Samsung, Western Digital, and Lexar, amongst others, provide a wide range of alternatives. For comparable specs, there is the Samsung T7, or Western Digital's My Passport SSD. If you want faster transfer speeds then something like the Samsung T9 or the SanDisk Extreme Pro V2.