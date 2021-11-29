The best cheap camera deals in 2021: we pick the camera bargains right now

The best cheap camera deals didn't always start out cheap! Some cameras are made cheap, but some become cheap over time. When a model has been on the market for a couple of years or more, the prices start to tumble, and cameras that may have been out of your reach before can suddenly become affordable!

The best cheap camera deals aren't only at the lower and of the market, and there are cameras here for experts and enthusiasts too. So it's not just about shopping for the cheapest and best point and shoot camera. There are big savings to be made on much more advanced cameras too. You might be surprised at the price of the cheapest full frame cameras, as you can get some of the best camera deals on higher end kit as well.

The fact is, even cameras a few years old are still pretty advanced and more than a match for many brand new entry level cameras. Even though it looks as if camera technology is racing ahead at breakneck speed, this is mostly at the higher end of he market, and further down the price scale things move a little more slowly. Some of the best DSLRs and best mirrorless cameras are surprisingly affordable cameras which have actually been out for a while, making them some of the best cheap camera deals around.

The best cheap camera deals in 2021

Cheap mirrorless camera deals

The dinky Olympus OM-D E-M10 has long been one of our favorite entry-level cameras. Its small enough to fit in a pocket, especially with the 14-32mm 'EZ' kit lens, but the controls never feel cramped and the features buried in this camera go far beyond 'beginner' photography. This Mark III version has 4K video but still the older 16MP sensor. The new Mark IV model has the latest 20MP sensor. However, this does mean that the Mark III, while you can still get it, is on sale at really good discounts.

2. Fujifilm X-T200 It's a clean, neat and affordable DSLR-style mirrorless camera Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor: APS-C Megapixels: 24.2MP Lens mount: Fujifilm X Screen: 3in articulating touchscreen, 2,760k dots Viewfinder: EVF, 2,360k dots Max continuous shooting speed: 8fps Max video resolution: 4K User level: Intermediate TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Best Buy Check Amazon Reasons to buy + 4K video + Lightweight, ergonomic design + Brilliant 3.5-inch rear screen Reasons to avoid - Not cheap everywhere - Sensor CMOS, not X-Trans

The Fujifilm X-T200 is not exactly an expensive camera that has come down in price. In fact, it's a camera that we think was priced very fairly in the first place, and still looks good value today. It's a terrific camera for beginners and smartphone upgraders, with a big flip-out 3.5-inch touchscreen, a built-in viewfinder and 4K video. The exterior controls are simple and unthreatening, but they disguise a camera that's actually quite advanced. It's definitely worth following the pricing on this one, because in the past it has been very keen indeed and we hope one day it will be again!

For a time, this was our favorite low-price mirrorless camera. Now several years old, the A6000 is a once top-end camera that's just got cheaper and cheaper. Later A6000-series models beat it for video and autofocus features, but for regular stills photography the A6000 is just as good at a fraction of the price. However, prices have crept up since this time last year, so either Sony has realised this camera is better that it thought it was (bah!), or it's being lined up for some big, big discounts. Either way, watch this space!

4. Panasonic Lumix GX85 / GX80 If size is key, this tiny mirrorless camera and its kit lens are perfect Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor: Micro Four Thirds Megapixels: 16MP Lens mount: Micro Four Thirds Screen: 3in tilting, touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots Max burst speed: 8fps Max video resolution: 4K User level: Beginner TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Walmart View at BHPhoto 619 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + 4K video recording + Electronic viewfinder Reasons to avoid - Only 16 megapixels - Restricted tilt-screen range

The diminutive GX85 (GX80 in some territories) can be adapted to the needs of any user, from the beginner that just wants to rely on the leave-it-to-the-camera Intelligent Auto option, to the photographer that wants complete control over all exposure settings like shutter speed and aperture. You also get 4K video recording capability and Panasonic's speed DFD (Depth From Defocus) autofocus system. The built-in electronic viewfinder (amazing in a mirrorless camera at this price) makes it a great option for using in harsh sunlight or darker conditions, while the tilting screen makes it easy to shoot from ground level. Together with Panasonic's tiny Micro Four Thirds lenses, this makes it perfect for travelling or holidays. So what's the catch? It uses Panasonic's older 16MP sensor rather than the lates 20MP version, but that's only a 4MP difference and given what else this camera can do – and at this price – we wouldn't worry about it. Make sure you get it with the retracting 12-32mm 'pancake' lens – this combination is not a whole lot bigger than a compact point and shoot camera.

With the EOS M50, though, we think Canon hit the sweet spot. This camera is easy to use for beginners but has a built-in electronic viewfinder. The EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM kit lens has a retracting mechanism to make the camera smaller to carry around when it's not in use, and there is a small but handy selection of other EOS M lenses you can use with this camera. If travel is your thing and a couple of lenses is all you need, the EOS M50 is great, and because it's now been out for a little while, the prices are starting to fall. There is a new Canon EOS M50 Mark II on sale now, but the differences are so minor it's hard to know why Canon bothered!

For a while the cheapest full frame camera IN THE WORLD was the original Sony A7. That's getting harder to find now, but its place has been taken by the A7 Mark II. The chief difference between them is that the Mark II version has in-body stabilisation, but for many users that alone will be enough to justify the higher price. We say higher, but the A7 II, now costs no more than a good APS-C mirrorless camera. Amazing.

For those existing Nikon DSLR and lens owners wanting to jump aboard its new mirrorless system, or utilize it alongside that very same DSLR, the Nikon Z6 currently offers good value – though there are other choices. The Z6 has since been replaced by the Nikon Z6 II, which is a more powerful camera but not worlds apart from the original – so while the Z6 remains on sale, it could prove usefully cheaper. However, we also have to talk about the Nikon Z5, its entry level full frame mirrorless camera, which is at or around the same price point and is a very good camera in its own right.

Cheap DSLR deals

The entry-level model in Nikon's DSLR range looks a lot like the previous Nikon D3400 before it, but subtle design tweaks have produced improved on a winning formula to produce a camera that's small and light, yet comfortable to grip. It's an entry-level model but it has a 24.2MP sensor as good as those in cameras at twice the price, and it offers a very good 5fps continuous shooting speed for a beginners camera. The Guide mode will help beginners get started and understand the basic principles, and the D3500 has all the manual controls you need to learn about photography as you improve your skills. The lowest prices include a non-VR kit lens but we'd recommend paying that little bit extra for the VR version of the 18-55mm standard zoom.

Nikon D3500 review | Nikon D3500 vs D3400

9. Canon EOS Rebel T7 / EOS 2000D Canon's low-cost DSLR has a 24MP sensor but cuts back elsewhere Specifications Type: DSLR Sensor: APS-C CMOS Megapixels: 24.1MP Lens mount: Canon EF-S Screen: 3in fixed, 921K dots Continuous shooting speed: 3fps Max video resolution: 1080p User level: Beginner TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Best Buy 907 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Inexpensive + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - No 4K video - Fixed rear screen

The Canon Rebel T7 (EOS 2000D in some territories) is not a bad camera to get started with, but it is pretty basic. It has a fixed rear screen and only shoots full HD video, and it doesn't come with Canon's Dual Pixel CMOS AF for faster focusing in live view. It does have a 24-megapixel sensor to match the resolution of our favorite low-cost DSLR, the Nikon D3500, but it can't match the Nikon's 5fps continuous shooting or the Nikon's space-saving retracting kit lens.

The D5600 is more expensive than other DSLRs in this list, but it's a very good camera that was once sold at much higher prices. The 39-point AF system offers more focus points than other cheap DSLRs and the 3.2in vari-angle touchscreen display on the back is bigger than most. The live view autofocus isn’t as accomplished as on the Canon Rebel SL3 or any of the compact system cameras here (particularly for video), but the overall performance is still excellent, and lens options are plentiful. We probably wouldn't choose it for video, but as a versatile, high-quality compact DSLR it's a really good buy these days. We especially like it for travel, because of its size, we recommend getting it with Nikon's retracting AF-P 18-55mm VR kit lens.

11. Canon EOS Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D This is the best beginner DSLR around for those with a little more cash Specifications Type: DSLR Sensor: APS-C Lens mount: Canon EF-S Screen: 3in vari-angle touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots Max burst speed: 5fps Max video resolution: 4K UHD at 25p TODAY'S BEST DEALS Low Stock View at Walmart Prime View at Amazon View at Best Buy 688 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + A lightweight, intuitive DSLR + Superb Live View shooting Reasons to avoid - Larger than mirrorless rivals - Relatively few AF points

This isn't the cheapest DSLR you can buy by any means, but very often it's worth paying a little extra money to get a much better range of features – and this is the perfect example. The EOS Rebel SL3 (aka EOS 250D) has Canon’s top-of-the range APS-C sensor with 24.1MP of resolution and brilliant Live View shooting, thanks to a fully-articulating touchscreen display and Canon's fast Dual Pixel CMOS AF autofocus. In fact, we’d actually say this is one of the only DSLRs where composing shots with the screen is downright preferable to using the viewfinder. Canon also packs in 4K video and Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity, wrapped up in the smallest DSLR body you'll ever see. It's not the cheapest DSLR you can get, but we think if you take all its features into account, it is actually the best value.

12. Canon EOS Rebel T7i / EOS 800D A pretty capable DSLR at this level, but not cheap by today's standards Specifications Type: DSLR Sensor: APS-C Megapixels: 24.2MP Lens mount: Canon EF-S Screen: 3in Vari-angle touchscreen, 1,040,000k dots Viewfinder: Optical Max burst speed: 6fps Movies: 1080p User level: Beginner TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart View at Walmart View at Amazon 863 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + 45 cross-type AF points + Full HD video to 60p Reasons to avoid - Faster fps on some CSCs - Video not 4K quality

Canon has always been great at making feature-packed, entry-level DSLRs and the EOS Rebel T7i keeps up this tradition. Also known as the EOS 800D, the EOS Rebel T7i is built around a 24.2MP APS-C sensor that’s paired with Canon’s latest DIGIC 7 processor. The autofocus system features 45 cross-type AF points, plus Dual Pixel CMOS AF for live view and video. For 4K video, though, you need to look at the Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D. Other features include built-in Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth, which let you pair the camera with a smart device and quickly transfer images, while the 3in touch-sensitive LCD has a Vari-angle design – great for selfies and vloggers. Like many entry-level cameras, the Rebel T7i doesn't quite stretch to offering weather sealing, but the battery is a strong point, with its 600 shots per charge meaning you should be good for a whole day's shooting.

Canon's original EOS 6D was a hit for a number of good reasons, and the EOS 6D Mark II successor arrives with a fresh 26.2MP full-frame sensor with Canon’s clever Dual Pixel CMOS AF system incorporated into its design. A 45-point AF system replaces the dated 11-point AF system of the EOS 6D, while a flip-out touchscreen, a 6.5fps burst-shooting mode and better video specs round off the model’s highlights. Autofocus is snappy when you're using the camera conventionally, and if you switch to live view it's fast enough to make you think you're using a mirrorless camera. DSLRs have traditionally struggled here, so Canon deserves a lot of credit for closing the gap. We reckon this is a great camera for those looking to step up from an APS-C body. Scroll down for more details on the specs and to get the best Canon EOS 6D Mark II prices.

Cheap compact camera deals

14. Panasonic Lumix TZ90 / ZS70 A brilliant but affordable travel camera with a generous zoom Specifications Type: Compact Sensor: 1/2.3-type Megapixels: 20.3MP Screen: 3.0-inch, 1,040k tilt touch Viewfinder: Electronic, 1,166k Lens: 24-720mm f/3.3-6.4 (effective) Continuous shooting speed: 10fps (4k 30fps) Max video resolution: 4k User level: Intermediate TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at BHPhoto View at Focus Camera View at Amazon 963 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Typically big ‘TZ’ zoom range + Smart selfie mode Reasons to avoid - Relatively small 1/2.3-type image sensor - Small grip area

Sensibly priced but rich in features, the Panasonic Lumix TZ90 compact camera has a smaller sensor but a 30x zoom lens with a more generous range than the 10x or 15x zooms in the pricier Lumix TZ100 and TZ200 models. The effective 24-720mm focal length range of the Leica lens takes you all the way from generously wide-angle coverage to extreme super-telephoto, while fully retracting into the camera for pocketable stowage. And despite its super-slimline dimensions, there’s an electronic viewfinder as well as a tilting touchscreen around the back that can go through a full 180 degrees for those essential travel selfies!

15. Canon PowerShot SX620 HS Big zoom range, small camera & small price - what's not to like?! Specifications Type: Superzoom compact Sensor: 1/2.3in Megapixels: 20.2MP Lens: 25-625mm f/3.2-6.6 Screen: 3in fixed LCD, 922k dots Viewfinder: N/A Max burst speed: 2.5fps Max video resolution: Full HD User level: Beginner TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart View at BHPhoto View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Massive zoom range + Easily portable size + Wi-Fi & NFC image sharing Reasons to avoid - No touchscreen or EVF - LCD fixed in place - Slow burst shooting speed

Want a compact camera that still offers a huge zoom range, so you can capture far-off subjects on your travels? This well-priced Canon point-and-shoot camera is an ideal choice. It'll easily slip into a jacket or jeans' pocket, but with 25x optical zoom on tap, you can shoot everything from wide-angle interiors or group shots, through to distant animals or athletes. Optical image stabilization helps ensure you always get sharp shots, even when zoomed in to the max, while 1080p Full HD video recording is also available for capturing action in detail. Add Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity for easy image sharing to a phone or tablet and the SX620 HS is unquestionably brilliant value for money and a great camera for travel.

16. Canon PowerShot Elph 180 / IXUS 185 This little IXUS has an 8x zoom and bags more style than its price suggests Specifications Type: Compact Sensor: 1/2.3in Megapixels: 20MP Lens: 28-224mm f/3.2-6.9 LCD: 2.7in, 230k dots Maximum continuous shooting speed: 3fps Max video resolution: 1280x720 (HD) User level: Beginner TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart Check Amazon 351 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Very easy to use + Slender body Reasons to avoid - Small, low-resolution rear LCD - Video not Full HD

Canon has been producing its super-stylish IXUS range of compact cameras for over 20 years (called ELPH in the North America). While each version has become a little slimmer and more refined, they’ve essentially remained stylish point-and-shoot cameras that will readily slip into a pocket and won’t break the bank. What we get here with the Canon IXUS 185 / Elph 180 is very much a beginner’s model, delivering 20MP from a relatively small 1/2.3in sensor. The zoom offers a respectable 8x optical range, starting from a usefully wide setting equivalent to 24mm. There are also some creative digital filter options available if you dig deeper into the menus. You don't get much other fun frills, but for this kind of money the Canon IXUS 185 does pretty much all you would expect. If cheap, compact and simple is what you want, look no further!

17. Fujifilm XP140 The XP140 is easy and eye-catching – you won't lose this on the beach! Specifications Type: Compact Sensor: 1/2.3in Megapixels: 16.4MP Lens: 28-140mm (equiv) f/3.9-4.9 LCD: 3in, 920k dots Waterproof: 25m/82ft Shockproof: 1.8m/5.9ft Freezeproof: -10ºC/14ºF Max video resolution: 4K TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Amazon 237 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Everything-proof + Useful zoom lens Reasons to avoid - 4K tops out at 15p - No manual/RAW shooting

Dunk it 25m underwater, drop it on the rocks from 1.8m in the air or take in into sub-freezing temperatures; the Fujifilm FinePix XP140 can handle practically anything you care to throw at it. Even without factoring in its tough build, this is a capable camera in its own right, delivering high-quality images in a range of lighting conditions, and even managing to shoot UHD 4K video (albeit at a pretty middling 15p frame rate). It's extremely easy to pick up and use, with helpful scene recognition modes to make the most of different situations, though it's worth noting that it lacks manual modes and RAW capability, which might start to frustrate the more serious photographer. However that's not enough to stop this being a bargain buy if you're after a cheap tough camera.

18. Panasonic FZ1000 With its 1-in sensor and fast superzoom lens, the FZ1000 is a bargain Specifications Type: Supzerzoom compact Sensor: 1in type Megapixels: 20.1MP Lens: 25-400mm (equiv.) f/2.8-4 Viewfinder: EVF, 2.36million dots LCD: 3in vari-angle LCD, 921k dots Max burst speed: 12fps (50fps in SH mode) Movies: 4K and Full HD User level: Enthusiast TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Adorama Prime View at Amazon View at Walmart 654 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Excellent sensor/lens combination + Great 4K video recording Reasons to avoid - No touchscreen - Bulky

It's one of the pricier cameras on this list, but the FZ1000 offers such superb value for money that it simply can't be left out. On top of the very solid foundation of a 20.1MP 1in sensor and a 25-400mm f/2.8-4 Leica-branded optic, Panasonic has gifted the camera with Power O.I.S. image stabilization, Raw file capture, 12fps burst shooting and both Wi-Fi and NFC. Videos are captured in both 4K and Full HD quality, with a 120fps setting in Full HD for slow-motion output, together with advanced options such as zebra patterning and even a 3.5mm mic port, while a 2.36million-dot electronic viewfinder is partnered with a fully-articulated 3in LCD. Panasonic has now released an FZ1000 Mark II, but the original FZ1000 is still on sale and some great deals can be had on this older camera. The new model doesn't add many significant upgrades, so we reckon the original is still the better value for money buy.

